Studio A24 has earned credibility with a string of highly successful films, made recognizable by what fans call ‘A24 vibes’ – their special brand of visual style, quirky tone, and creative expression. Just a decade ago, this small, indie studio took some big risks on unknown writer-directors that made a big impression. Today their films can rival tent-pole productions, with cinephiles keeping a keen eye on the A24 calendar.

Viewers looking for slick, thought-provoking, unusual films do well to check for the A24 logo. Though known for breathing new life into the horror genre, A24 is the studio behind a wide spectrum of films. It is the cool kid among film studios, and its fans are particularly cult-like in their admiration. Max (formerly HBO Max) has shrewdly picked up on this trend and hosts a large swath of their film catalog. A recent update has added yet more A24 movies on Max that are particularly worth checking out.

20 'How to Talk to Girls at Parties' (2018)

Directed by John Cameron Mitchell

Despite a title that suggests the self-help genre, How to Talk to Girls at Parties is about a young punk named Enn (Alex Sharp) partying in a London suburb in the 1970s. He and his friends stumble upon what appears to be a sex den of beautiful exchange students. Enn is particularly drawn to Zan (Elle Fanning) and worries about how to lure her away from this strange suicide cult, only to find that the truth is even stranger: Zan is an alien, anxious to experience Earthling culture with Enn.

Truthfully, the film is hit-and-miss, but it’s also bold and daring and when it works, it’s a lot of fun. DJ James Murphy developed a new kind of punk-EDM hybrid for this film, which he describes as “extraterrestrial dance music” that still shares a kinship with the Sex Pistols. Director John Cameron Mitchell stages an ambitious film that’s lovably sloppy and more than a little unhinged. It’s a punk rock Romeo & Juliet featuring Nicole Kidman looking like David Bowie in Labyrinth. Based on a short story by Neil Gaiman, this campy film goes for broke and deserves to find an audience.

19 'Under the Skin' (2014)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

An alien (Scarlett Johansson) disguises herself as a beautiful human woman and drives around Scotland luring lonely, unsuspecting men into her van for harvesting. Under the Skin is one of those weird and wondrous films that will alienate casual viewers but fascinate true film buffs. Director Jonathan Glazer takes on the fear of female sexuality using fantasy to provoke and unnerve, probing and dismantling gender identity.

This arthouse horror isn’t so much a story as a subversion. Its hypnotic score, composed by the brilliant Mica Levi, will haunt you. The film makes masterful usage of hidden cameras and a mostly inexperience cast to create a much more grounded and realism-focused experience that amplifies the dread and nightmares to unbelievable levels. The audiovisual experience that is Under the Skin is seductive and disturbing, a confusing kaleidoscope that needs to be seen to be believed, if not understood.

18 'Slow West' (2015)

Directed by John Maclean

A lesser-known A24 film on Max, Slow West is a revisionist Western film that serves as John Maclean's directorial debut. In it, Michael Fassbender plays a bounty hunter who hides a dark secret from the Scottish teenager he's tasked with protecting (Kodi Smit-McPhee) as they look for someone in Colorado.

Set in the 1800s, the film is peculiar and often has surrealist elements that some viewers may find jarring. A major reason why the film works so exceptionally well is the amazing performances of Fassbender and Smit-McPhee, who both do a great job embodying their character archetypes. Those who love modern takes on the Western genre will likely be captivated by Slow West's inventive and bold hero story, set against a visually stunning yet harsh backdrop that seems to go on endlessly.

17 'A Most Violent Year' (2014)

Directed by J.C. Chandor

A Most Violent Year is a grossly underrated crime drama from director J. C. Chandor. Starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain as a competitive couple in the oil business, it's centered on what the characters are willing to do to get ahead in the industry. Taking place in 1981 New York City, the film follows the lives of Abel Morales and his family as they attempt to expand their family business and company. Their small company is caught in the middle of mafia-like competitors, violent henchmen, and corrupt government officials.

Isaac's performance as Abel Morales is particularly remarkable, as it's easy to feel invested in the story thanks to the ambitious, morally questionable, and intense protagonist he effectively plays. The film acts as the perfect modernization of the classic mafia crime drama, able to reflect upon the giants of the genre in the past and tell a new story that is both original while paying tribute to its clear inspirations. The entire film is a bit of a slow burn, but there's a rewarding and unforgettable ending for viewers who stick around.

16 'The Spectacular Now' (2013)

Directed by James Ponsoldt

The Spectacular Now - Feature Photo

Sutter (Miles Teller) is a popular, hard-partying high school senior who gets dumped by his girlfriend (Brie Larson) and starts dating Aimee (Shailene Woodley), a shy and serious girl from a very different social clique. It shouldn’t work, but he’s charismatic, and she thinks she can help him. Unfortunately, Sutter continues to get in his own way. Growing up means realizing that cutting Aimee loose might be the kindest thing he can do.

Director James Ponsoldt defies expectations. The protagonists are nuanced, the story-telling candid. The Spectacular Now is a gritty, atypical young adult romance. Teller and Woodley have great chemistry, the film doesn’t flinch from hard realities, and happy endings are relative. While many A24 movies find themselves to be heavily focused on serious and depressing topics and themes, The Spectacular Now is a great example of how the distributor can have their name attached to more uplifting and powerful stories.

15 'Priscilla' (2023)

Directed by Sofia Coppola

Especially after the monumental, award-winning success of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis the previous year, it would be easy to assume that Sofia Coppola's Priscilla would floor a similar, glamorous execution. While the film does follow the story and seemingly luxurious life of Priscilla Presley leading up to and throughout her love life with Elvis Presley, the film is far from glamorous in its interpretation of the proceedings. Based on Priscilla's memoirs, the film doesn't shy away from the darker and painful aspects of the relationship and how Elvis manipulated Priscilla from a young age.

Coppola is the perfect director for Priscilla's life story, as her films have always done a terrific job tackling the themes of womanhood, emotional maturity, and innocence through a female lens. All of these trademark thematics and messages shine through perfectly in the story, brought home effectively by two brilliant lead performances from Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. Especially when compared to the high-flying in-your-face style of the Elvis biopic, Priscilla acts like a harsh slap back to reality and the painful truths behind the mythos that was the Presley family.

14 'Remember' (2015)

Directed by Atom Egoyan

Zev, an elderly Holocaust survivor and widower, follows directions from fellow Auschwitz survivor Max to embark on a cross-country trip to hunt down the former Nazi responsible for the deaths of both their families in the camp. Zev’s advanced age is challenging enough, but he’s also battling memory - and memory loss - along the way. Despite these challenges, he won't let anything stop him from finally getting the payback and vengeance he's been searching for nearly his entire life.

Tonally dissonant, Remember is both a story of love and loss, and a gimmicky tale of vengeance. Director Atom Egoyan draws out an astonishing performance by Christopher Plummer in this unconventional revenge movie. Plummer gives a masterclass as an improbable Nazi hunter with dementia, but Zev’s struggle to reconcile the past with the present is relatable and heartbreaking. The film's strange balance between its multiple heavy topics and themes makes it a highly individual and engaging watch from beginning to end.

13 'Amy' (2015)

Directed by Asif Kapadia

Amy is one of many powerful A24 documentaries, with this one following the story of musical icon Amy Winehouse. Winehouse died at the peak of her promising career, at the age of 27. As a song about her refusal to go to rehab earned her millions, the paparazzi documented the songstress' battle with addiction. This documentary about Amy Winehouse accesses home videos, archival footage, and interviews with many of the major players in her life and crafts a narrative that tells of trauma and abuse.

Director Asif Kapadia’s documentary features many famous faces, including Tony Bennett, Yasiin Bey, Mark Ronson, Russell Brand, and Pete Doherty, as well as the two toxic male figures in her life, father Mitch Winehouse and husband Blake Fielder-Civil. Amy’s talent is overshadowed by a foreboding sense of doom. The fame-industrial complex takes its lumps as Amy’s voyeuristic tendencies complete an act of mourning.

12 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Easily one of the most beautiful and visually distinct films to come out in recent memory, Robert Eggers proves that black-and-white filmmaking is far from dead with The Lighthouse. The film follows a simple yet effective premise, seeing two 1890s lighthouse keepers stuck on a lone island with only themselves to keep each other company and sane. It doesn't take long before the duo begins to lose their sanity, questioning everything that happens around them.

Eggers makes the most out of the black-and-white aesthetic and 1.19:1 aspect ratio to create an otherworldly experience that could only be described as psychedelic. This goes hand in hand with the film's intentionally confusing story, as the characters have a multitude of disturbing visions, false memories, and massive leaps of faith as to the true nature of the lighthouse. The film wouldn't work nearly as it does without the duo of Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, whose performances are multi-faceted and allow audiences to come to a near-infinite number of conclusions as to the film's true meaning.

11 'Swiss Army Man' (2016)

Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan

Before they would go on to direct the Best Picture-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, directing duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan would show off their absurdly comedic style of filmmaking in Swiss Army Man. The film follows the story of Hank (Paul Dano), who finds himself stranded on a deserted island, having completely given up hope of ever returning home. However, he is soon given a chance at hope when a dead body (Daniel Radcliffe) washes ashore, and Hank realizes that this new deceased friend of his will be the answer to his daring escape.

Swiss Army Man features all of the classic staples of the Daniels that have made them such an exceptional writing and directing duo. The film blends crass absurdist comedy with exceptional performances and an emotional story of self-reflection and growth, creating a strange yet powerful viewing experience. Few films are able to display a goofy farting corpse in one second, and then in the next be able to bring its audience to tears with its heartbreaking story, yet Swiss Army Man balances these tones with grace and precision.

10 'Good Time' (2017)

Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie

Before they would go on to direct Uncut Gems and star in films like Oppenheimer, the Safdie Brothers would direct one of the most heart-pounding and adrenaline-rushing thrillers in Good Time. The film follows Constantine "Connie" Nikas (Robert Pattinson), a small-time criminal who finds himself on the run after a botched bank robber lands his disabled younger brother (Benny Safdie) in prison. This suddenly thrusts Connie into a wild and unpredictable adventure across New York City and its hellish underworld as he attempts to break his brother out of jail.

Just like the Safdie Brothers' other films, Good Time finds maximum value out of its pacing and high-stakes energy, able to create heightened tension and powerful sequences consistently for the entire runtime. Combined with numerous twists and turns and a deeply flawed focal character, Good Time consistently finds ways to keep the audience glued to their seats and excited to see where the film will go next and how it's all going to end.

9 'Eighth Grade' (2018)

Directed by Bo Burnham