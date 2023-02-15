Science fiction is one of the most popular genres and also one of the broadest — it explores ideas that few other genres do, and generally deals with imaginative and futuristic concepts that are really appealing to the eye as well as thought-provoking. Often grounded in reality, sci-fi illustrates countless of possibilities about the future, encouraging people to seriously contemplate them.

When handled correctly, the genre opens doors to debate and makes for amazing, transcendent experiences. And worldwide beloved independent production company, A24, has undoubtedly provided viewers with some intriguing gems through the years. From Ex Machinato The Killing of a Sacred Deer, here are 8 science fiction flicks guaranteed to blow audiences' minds.

1 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Alex Garland's mind-bending movie follows Domhnall Gleeson's Caleb, who gets the amazing chance to spend a week at the house of Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac), his firm's astonishing CEO. Caleb is given the responsibility to determine the capabilities of a beautiful robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander). However, he soon learns that the AI is far more self-aware than anyone has ever imagined.

Part of what makes Ex Machina so sinister is how easily we could picture a similar situation happening in the near future. The movie depicts the dangerous evolution of Artificial Intelligence and what it means for mankind, as well as its consequences. On top of this, Garland's film also reflects on gender identity and deep-rooted misogyny.

2 'After Yang' (2021)

Directed by Kogonada, After Yang tells the peculiar story of an android named Yang who suddenly malfunctions. Jake (Colin Farrell), the father of the family, attempts to find a way to repair the robotic child. In the meantime, he reconnects with his wife and daughter.

Tackling grief and loss in a way that has never been seen before, this melancholic film features amazing performances, namely from Farrell. While it is a visually gorgeous film, what stands out the most about After Yang is the way it delivers such a mature and philosophical storyline that makes audiences reflect on the at times scary evolution of technology.

3 'The Lobster' (2015)

Set in a dystopian future, The Lobster centers around a hotel where single are legally forced to find a partner in 45 days with terrible consequences if they don't — they are transformed into an animal of choice and sent off to The Woods. After David's (Colin Farrell) wife leaves him, he is sent to the hotel and chooses a lobster as his favored animal.

This surreal deadpan black comedy by Yorgos Lathimos is far from dull — although slow-paced, the absurdist movie is both bizarre and intriguing, combining amazing cinematography with an engaging narrative. All in all, The Lobster is unique, refreshing, and provocative.

4 'High Life' (2018)

Taking place beyond the solar system, this 2018 film reunites a group of criminals who accept a mission to become the subjects of a human reproduction experiment and centers around a father (Robert Pattinson) and his daughter's struggle in a deep, isolated space.

A visually alluring movie directed by the talented Claire Denis, the challenging film is a thrilling, disturbing viewing experience that examines many existential themes, including survival and parenting on a spaceship. High Life successfully combines many elements of sci-fi and horror, making audiences terrified of going to space.

5 'Under the Skin' (2013)

Focusing on a beautiful, nameless, mysterious woman (Scarlett Johansson) who wanders through the streets of Glasgow in search for prey, Under the Skin is an unsettling science-fiction movie that is likely to intrigue audiences and seduce them with its compelling storyline.

This erotic, polarizing sci-fi horror offers viewers a creepy atmosphere combined with a minimalistic but interesting script, blowing many minds away with its original plot. An alien experience through and through, the refreshing science fiction picture is shockingly realistic and probably unlike anything audiences have ever seen.

6 'Enemy' (2013)

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal in dual roles, this Denis Villeneuve feature centers around Adam Bell, a history professor who has grown tired of his routine and is completely mind-blown after he discovers he has an actor doppelgänger named Claire after spotting him in a movie. Adam then develops an unhealthy obsession with Claire, which leads him to do anything to meet his twin.

Featuring great acting, this engaging psychological adventure thriller makes for a very unusual, intriguing, mind-bending watch. As expected, Enemy is brilliantly directed by Villeneuve — a stylish and nightmarish movie that many consider one of the filmmaker's best works.

7 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

A highly praised movie and one of the most beloved Oscar contenders, Everything Everywhere All at Once is about motherhood, empathy, and generational trauma. The brilliant A24 movie by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert focuses on an immigrant Chinese woman (Michelle Yeoh) who is forced to face many different versions of what her life would've looked like in different universes in order to save what's most important to her.

Apart from sharing a good dose of entertaining, funny moments, the 2022 movie also focuses on philosophical themes that provide food for thought. There's no doubt that Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the most innovative and refreshing films of recent times, as well as the frequent subject of global praise.

8 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' (2017)

Farrell's third movie in this list — also directed by Yorgos Lanthimos — is The Killing of Sacred Deer, which follows Dr. Steven Murphy, a renowned cardiovascular surgeon who lives in a middle-of-nowhere household with his wife and children. When teenage Martin (Barry Keoghan) insinuates himself into the doctor's life, an uneasy, menacing atmosphere starts to settle.

Inspired by the ancient Greek tragedy Iphigenia in Aulis by Euripides, this unsettling film is chilling and mind-boggling, with a weird execution that only Lanthimos could deliver. Featuring eerie, bizarre undertones, The Killing of a Sacred Deer is oftentimes comical although highly psychological and sinister.

