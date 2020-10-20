Every Aardman Animation Film Ranked from Worst to Best

Aardman (or Aardman Animation) was founded by Peter Lord and David Sproxton in 1972. They had wanted to direct an animated feature, but instead wound up working on shorter form content for the BBC and on several music videos (most notably Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer”). By the late 1980s they had broken through to the mainstream with “Creature Comforts,” a short film by star animator Nick Park. Park took “man on the street” interviews with non-professionals and turned them into animals in the zoo. It established Park as a singular talent; his sense of design and comedic timing was staggering. The short won him an Oscar in 1990.

In 1989 Park would also introduce his most famous characters – absent-minded inventor Wallace (voiced by Peter Sallis) and his dog Gromit. That initial short, “A Grand Day Out,” is a little rough around the edges but very clearly brilliant; it too was nominated for an Oscar, the same year that “Creature Comforts” was nominated. So Park wound up losing to himself. In the years that followed, he would take the characters elsewhere, with the Hitchcockian “The Wrong Trousers” (another Oscar winner and a favorite of Gore Verbinksi, whose climactic train chase in The Lone Ranger was modeled after the one at the end of the short) and the Termintor-ish “A Close Shave” (another Oscar winner).

After “A Close Shave,” Aardman entered into an uneasy alliance with DreamWorks Animation. They had been courted by other American studios (including Disney) but chose to go with Jeffrey Katzenberg, the brash executive who had turned Disney Animation around in the late 1980s. After their first big hit Chicken Run, the relationship began to sour. Reportedly Katzenberg was unhappy with how British the Aardman productions were, and the two companies ended up splitting prematurely. And it began the company on a somewhat rocky path through Hollywood – in the years since the DreamWorks split they have worked with Sony, Lionsgate and now Netflix, who rescued the second Shaun the Sheep movie from the crumbling Lionsgate deal.

Aardman was never going to make movies that appealed to the most people possible. Their movies are tiny, handcrafted jewels, full of character, detail and personality. They shimmer and sparkle depending on how you look at them (and for how long). And each one should be treasured as such. It’s with this sense of celebration that we look back at Aardman’s feature output – to the movies that worked brilliantly and the ones that didn’t quite stick the landing. Behold, every Aardman Animation movie ranked thus far.