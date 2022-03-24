Aaron Taylor-Johnson has an exciting year ahead of him. He was one of the scene-stealers in the first trailer for David Leitch’s hotly anticipated new action thriller Bullet Train. Early next year, he will step into another superhero role with Sony’s Kraven the Hunter. Additionally, his brief appearance in The King’s Man teased that he will be a major part of the franchise moving forward. While these titles alone may indicate that Taylor-Johnson is inclined towards action parts, he’s been building a diverse filmography from a young age. He has been acclaimed for his childhood roles in films like Tom & Thomas and The Illusionist, and over the past decade, he’s worked with some of the best directors in the industry, including Oliver Stone, Christopher Nolan, Joe Wright, and J.C. Chandor. It’s exciting to see where Taylor-Johnson goes next; he’s only 31, and he’s already proven himself to be both a capable franchise lead and an awards-nominated actor.

Here are seven essential performances from Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

John Lennon in Nowhere Boy (2010)

Unsurprisingly, any film that approaches the life of The Beatles has been met with both fervent anticipation and immense skepticism. Sam Taylor-Johnson’s biographical film Nowhere Boy takes a unique look at John Lennon’s life; rather than focusing on his iconic music, the film shows Lennon’s high school years as a John Hughes-style coming-of-age story. A young Lennon grows inspired by Elvis Presley and forms his first band with Paul McCartney (Thomas Brodie-Sangster). Taylor-Johnson does a great job showing Lennon’s confusion, as he deals with both an unstable home life and his confused sexuality. It's no easy task to capture Lennon’s charisma on stage, but Taylor-Johnson makes the concert scenes feel ecstatic.

Dave Lizewski in Kick-Ass (2010)

In the subsequent decade, there were many attempts at a “subversive” superhero origin story, but Kick-Ass remains one of the strongest examples. While Matthew Vaughn’s filthy R-Rated action thriller certainly contains a lot of references that comic book fans will appreciate, it retains an actual sense of heroism. Taylor-Johnson is perfect as Dave Lizewski, an even geekier version of Peter Parker who has no reason to be a superhero. Lizewski learns how to fight crime for real through his partnership with Hit-Girl (Chloe Grace Moretz) and her father, Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage). While the dirty humor is often uproarious, Kick-Ass shows the consequences that Lizewski faces for thinking he’s exempt from responsibilities. The sequel Kick-Ass 2 wasn’t as strong, but Taylor-Johnson still delivered a respectable performance.

Lieutenant Ford Brody in Godzilla (2014)

The modern “Monsterverse” has not done a great job with its human characters; while the four films released thus far all feature excellent monster battles, audiences have had to look past the insufferable human melodrama. However, 2014’s Godzilla makes an actual attempt to establish an emotional hook. The scientist Dr. Joe Brody (Bryan Cranston) loses his wife after they awaken Godzilla, and Brody is later dismissed as insane when he continues to research the kaiju creatures. Brody’s son, Ford (Taylor-Johnson), a Navy SEAL, is forced to defend his father and the two bond over the course of the adventure. While none of the writing is stellar, the chemistry between Cranston and Taylor-Johnson elevates the material. It’s a shame that Taylor-Johnson hasn’t been given the chance to return to the character.

Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

While WandaVision replaced him with X-Men: Days of Future Past’s Quicksilver (Evan Peters), Taylor-Johnson doesn’t get enough credit for his performance in Avengers: Age of Ultron. He wasn’t meant to be the same type of scene-stealer that Peters was. Taylor-Johnson shows the genuine anger that Pietro Maximoff feels towards Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), whose weapons were responsible for the death of his parents. While it's unlikely that Taylor-Johnson will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon, anything is possible within the multiverse. His death continues to be a burden that his sister, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), deals with.

Ray Marcus in Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Nocturnal Animals had one of the weirdest awards season cycles in recent memory; while Taylor-Johnson won the Golden Globe and received a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor, it was Michael Shannon who ended up getting the Academy Award recognition in the same category. It’s a shame that the Oscars overlooked Taylor-Johnson because Ray Marcus is one of the most terrifying screen villains of the past decade. Writer/director Tom Ford crafts a film that is unafraid of its pulpy roots, and Taylor-Johnson commits to the material with an immensely unhinged performance. It says a lot when Michael Shannon gives the more subtle of the two performances.

Sergeant Allen Isaac in The Wall (2017)

Doug Liman’s military thriller The Wall is an anomaly within the genre, as it keeps the spectacle to a minimum. It seems impossible to make a Rear Window-style isolated thriller set within the vast desert of Iraq, but the clever screenplay by Dwain Worrell has an ingenious way of making its characters vulnerable. The film follows the soldiers, Sergeant Allen Isaac (Taylor-Johnson) and Staff Sergeant Shane Matthews (John Cena), who are pinned down by enemy fire in the middle of a combat zone. Both men are critically injured and unable to move. The enigmatic voice of the sniper (Laith Nakli) taunts them over the radio, revealing a shocking secret from Isaac’s past.

Lord James Douglas in Outlaw King (2018)

Taylor-Johnson has given many great performances in action films, but he’s never been as physically committed to a part as he was in Outlaw King. David Mackenzie’s historical epic picks up the story of the Scottish revolution where Braveheart left off; Robert the Bruce (Chris Pine) gathers a small band of allies, who retake their homeland from the British crown through castle-by-castle sieges. Lord James Douglas (Taylor-Johnson) is one of the first men to swear allegiance to the “Outlaw King.” While his loyalty to Bruce is unquestionable, Douglas also just enjoys the thrills of war. He revels in the bloodshed, adding an odd sense of humor that strengthens the film.

