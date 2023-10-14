In 2012, twenty-six directors from across the globe banded together to create a horror anthology movie based on the alphabet, The ABCs of Death. This horror-comedy features segments from big names in horror like Adam Wingard (You're Next), Ben Wheatley (Kill List), Angela Bettis (who played the titular May), and Yoshihiro Nish (Tokyo Gore Police) — as well as spawned a sequel and even a "2.5" version.

While all directors were given the same budget, the segments vary in quality, narrative, and style. Some segments are more self-referential and meta (Wingard's Q is for Quack), others are very somber and brutal (I is for Ingrown), and some are funny or plain strange (F is for Fart) — but all result in a death. In fact, part of the fun of The ABCs of Death is guessing the how of the death, much like Final Destination. The film celebrates horror in a myriad of ways, but what all the segments show is that a little can go a long way, if it's done right. Here's a taste of the best (or maybe most depraved) shorts featured in The ABCs of Death.

Warning: Plot spoilers for the following segments are discussed.

10 K is for Klutz

One of the few animated segments in the film, K is for Klutz was written and directed by Anders Morgenthaler from Denmark. K is for Klutz sees a party-going woman battling a squeaky turd that refuses to be flushed down the toilet — and is clearly one of the comedic entries in the series.

What makes K is for Klutz especially entertaining is the sound effects; the squeaking noises from the poop creature make it an almost cute foe for the woman. As viewers wonder what the ulterior motive for it is, the turd literally drops, shockingly launching itself back into where it came from. Number Two came out the winner this time.

9 H is for Hydro-Electric Diffusion

In H is for Hydro-Electric Diffusion, writer/director Thomas Cappelen Malling turns the horror into a live-action cartoon. Adding to the bright, colorful aesthetic, the actors are decked out in gorgeous humanoid animal costumes: a foxy female dancer and a gruff bulldog soldier. H is for Hydro-Electric Diffusion also includes "wowza" eye-pops, thought bubbles, silly sound effects, and animated electricity.

But this is not a family-friendly horror cartoon; the segment is set in WWII and has an undercover Nazi attempting to kill a UK soldier. Inspired by the voice of Winston Churchill, the bulldog gets one over on the fox, melting her face off in her own trap (including some exquisite gore). To put a button on the cartoonish propaganda-like segment, the bulldog cheeses to the camera with a wink and a smile. The tongue-in-cheek style gives this segment a leg up on most.

8 D is for Dogfight

Shot and edited like a slow-motion music video, D is for Dogfight is a stylish and emotional journey of vengeance. Writer/director Marcel Sarmiento drops viewers into a brutal man-versus-dog fight; close-ups of beads of sweat and barking jaws punctuate the action.

Simply pitting a man against his "best friend" is enough to tug on the heartstrings, but the twist brings a satisfying conclusion for audiences. Down for the count, The Fighter (Steve Berens) calls out "Buddy," which gets an immediate and loving reaction from the dog (played by Riley). In a rewarding payoff, D is for Dogfight reveals that Buddy is The Fighter's lost dog and the two band together to take down Buddy's fight trainer in a splash of meaty gore.

7 T is for Toilet

In the claymation T is for Toilet, a child comes face-to-face with his worst nightmare: a human-eating toilet. Writer/director Lee Hardcastle's segment shows a boy's parents laughing at his fear, but seconds later being gruesomely torn apart and devoured by a horrifying anthropomorphized toilet. But only in the boy's nightmare.

After waking, the boy braves the bathroom, and startles when the shelf above him comes loose. The father's laughs turn to screams when the shelf actually falls and crushes the boy's head. T is for Toilet is successful in its misdirects, and shocking in its climax of killing a child. You'll never look at a toilet the same way again.

6 J is for Jidai-geki

J is for Jidai-geki is a twisted take on a samurai film from writer/director Yudai Yamaguchi. An Executioner (Takashi Nishina) stands at attention ready to perform his role as kaishakunin. In a ridiculous turn of events, the Samurai (Daisuke Sasaki) performing seppuku begins making unimaginable faces, causing the Executioner to laugh.

The premise itself is silly while also tackling a samurai's ritual suicide. Audiences begin to laugh along with the Executioner, unaware that the Samurai is making those faces due to pain. The faces themselves are well-crafted over-the-top creations that get increasingly more bizarre and unbelievable. The Executioner finally finishes the job while the Samurai's decapitated head is frozen in a death grin.

5 M is for Miscarriage

Considering the title, M is for Miscarriage will clearly not be for everyone, much like writer/director Ti West's other movies vary for viewers. Shot on what seems to be a grainy old cellphone, an oddly happy woman (Tipper Newton) attempts to unclog a toilet, retrieves a plunger from the basement, and returns. Here, West zooms in graphically — and lingers — on what is clogging said toilet, and the segment's title says it all.

Not speaking to the content, West's segment is one of the shortest but also the most concise in terms of narrative. While other segments can get a little esoteric (like O is for Orgasm), M is for Miscarriage leaves nothing to the imagination — for better or worse.

4 S is for Speed

Jake West's segment, S is for Speed, takes the viewers on a tele novella-style car chase through the desert. Here, the stylistic acting gels with the bright color scheme and over-the-top action. When the woman being chased, Roxanne (Darenzia), is caught by her pursuer, the hooded figure growls that she gave him a run for his money. When she takes his hand, S is for Speed does a 180 and kicks audiences in the teeth with its twist.

The aesthetic abruptly changes to gritty and realistic and viewers are transported to a drug den. In this real world, Roxanne and Lulu (Lucy Clements) are actually doing speed; Roxanne having died when she took the hooded figure's (reaper's) hand in her hallucination. After Lulu indulges in Roxanne's drugs, viewers are left disheartened when Lulu is now the one on the run in the technicolor desert.

3 Y is for Youngbuck

Similar to D is for Dogfight, Y is for Youngbuck uses slow-motion, provocative music, and close-ups to evoke utter horror in viewers. Writer/director Jason Eisener's segment is also more emotionally sickening than gruesome, leaving the worst acts to viewers' imaginations. It tells the story of a pedophilic Janitor (played to crazed perfection by Tim Dunn) who thankfully gets his comeuppance in this dream-like montage.

While it does look aesthetically pretty, Y is for Youngbuck succeeds wholeheartedly due to Dunn's performance. His eyes light up menacingly when teaching a young basketball star (Rylan Logan) how to hunt, and they dance in their sockets as he licks the sweat off a gymnasium bench. The use of slow-motion only increases the cringe factor, making viewers linger in the uncomfortable.

2 L is for Libido

L is for Libido, written and directed by Timo Tjahjanto, is not for the squeamish since it contains a little something for almost everyone to be offended by. Set in a tournament-style death game, a Man (Paul Foster) is required to self-pleasure himself faster than his opponent... to increasingly taboo displays. Nothing is off limits here: murder, pedophilia, acrotomophilia (don't look it up), and necrophilia.

L is for Libido isn't too graphic, leaving more to the viewers' minds after a selective close-up or noise. However, Tjahjanto doesn't shy away from showing audiences some well-timed fluids or impalements after luring them in with more "typical" titillation and nudity. L is for Libido is shocking, boundary-pushing, cringe-inducing, and absolutely well-done while exploring the darkest of subjects.

1 X is for XXL

Writer/director Xavier Gens' segment, X is for XXL, is highly relatable, sickeningly gory, and expertly performed. Gertrude (Sissi Duparc) is bullied for her weight several times on her way home from work, something that is clearly not new for her. Feeling the pressure of not being "enough" — something almost everyone can relate to at some point — Gertrude begins to slice away at herself, checking the scale after each piece of flesh falls to the floor.

After a graphic montage of blood, skin, and squelching noises, an utterly eviscerated Gertrude steps out of the shower. This gut-punch of a climax will sicken even the most hardened horror veteran, as well as hit some on a more emotional level. Duparc's excellent portrayal of Gertrude's desperation and literal pain coupled with the shocking gore make X is for XXL the best horror of the bunch.

