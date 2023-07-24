An actor's first feature film is undoubtedly an important milestone in their career as it introduces their talents to the film industry and launches them to a bigger audience. While some stars often start as children and manage to surprise audiences from a young age, others showcase their skills later in life, proving that there is no right age to start.

From Alan Rickman in Die Hard to Anna Paquin in The Piano, these are — according to cinephiles on Reddit — some of the most remarkable and impressive first movie performances of all time, with some of them even being recognized by big film academies like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (also known as the Oscars).

12 Alan Rickman in 'Die Hard' (1988)

In the iconic Bruce Willis-led action thriller Die Hard, Harry Potter's late talent Alan Rickman brings antagonist Hans Gruber, an East German terrorist scheming to kill almost 30 hostages, to life. The actor received both a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award nomination for his performance.

Although Rickman had done TV and previously came to the attention of many in 1987, with his role in "Les Liaisons Dangereuses" on Broadway, Die Hard was, his first feature film at the age of fourty-one. On Reddit, users could not help praising the actor's staggering performance. "I forgot about that, fantastic first role," pl233 said.

11 Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Witch' (2015)

Set in 1960s New England and depicting a religious Puritan family as they are torn apart by forces of black magic and attempt to deal with the tragedy, this Robert Eggers' The Witch is one of the most compelling A24 horror movies to date. This is also due to Anya Taylor-Joy's impeccable performance, which easily remains one of her best today.

Earning the talented star an ALFS nomination for "Young British/Irish Performer of the Year," as well as a COFCA nod for "Breakthrough Film Artist," The Witch was assuredly a massive success for the now-Golden Globe winner. When a now-deleted user mentioned Taylor-Joy as the "best acting debut," nohitter21 agreed, highlighting that it was great "especially because of the accent. Very tough role."

10 Matthew McConaughey in 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

One of the earliest Richard Linklater films — and his first studio feature — Dazed and Confused is a slice-of-life type of movie that centers on the misadventures of many high school and junior high students on the last day of school in May 1976. Matthew McConaughey played the 20-something who hangs out with teenagers, David Wooderson.

Fortunately for moviegoers and TV enthusiasts, McConaughey, who is now an Academy Award winner, remains a very familiar face in the industry. However, there is no way to deny that his role in Linklater's film is one of the most memorable in the actor's filmography. "Still some of the most quoted lines," ASDF0716 commented.

9 Kirsten Dunst in 'Interview With The Vampire' (1994)

In Interview With the Vampire, a gloomy, fascinating tale that follows a nearly two-century-old vampire's (Brad Pitt) life, Kirsten Dunst, at 11 years old, played a young girl who was also turned into a vampire.

Earning the actress a Golden Globe nom, Neil Jordan's film launched the undeniably gifted actress' career. "Kirsten Dunst in Interview With The Vampire, playing a 60 year old mind trapped in the body of an 11 year old girl," sheepsleepdeep commented. "It was especially impressive because she stole scenes from two powerhouse A-listers," CronkinOn added.

8 Sigourney Weaver in 'Alien' (1979)

Alien is undoubtedly one of the most influential science fiction movies of all time, and its lead protagonist Sigourney Weaver played a huge part in making it both a critical and commercial success. Although the actress had partaken in a few acting projects before (including a walk-on in a Woody Allen film), this was undoubtedly the movie that brought her talents to the attention of many.

Not only did Alien earn Weaver a BAFTA nod for the Most Promising Newcomer in a Leading Film Role, but it also marked the beginning of an iconic franchise. "Though technically she had a few small tv appearances and a small part in Annie Hall, I still consider Alien her 1st true movie role," shadownight311 explained. "The perfect heroine protagonist imo. Badass, resourceful but not invincible," a now-deleted user said.

7 Yalitza Aparicio in 'Roma' (2018)

In Alfonso Cuarón's heartwrenching 2018 feature, viewers are introduced to an upper-class Mexican family and their live-in indigenous (Mixteco) housekeeper, who spends her days tending to their four children and dreaming of one her own, even when her life is shaken by personal issues.

The Oscar nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, YalitzaAparicio, who had no previous acting experience and was a preschool teacher, undoubtedly delivered an astounding performance in the moving film. As a deleted user put it, being "nominated for an Oscar for Lead Actress for her first acting role" is a remarkable accomplishment.

6 Whoopi Goldberg in 'The Color Purple' (1985)

A stand-up comedian when she was cast in The Color Purple, Whoopi Goldberg played Celie Johnson in this compelling, powerful Steven Spielberg 1985 drama centering on a black Southern woman as she attempts to finally discover who she is after experiencing abuse from her father and others for more than 40 years.

"Whoopi Goldberg blew me away in The Color Purple," RealHeyDayna commented when the OP asked which is the best acting debut out there; many seem to agree with this statement, including the Academy, who nominated the actress' first movie performance ever for the Best Actress in a Leading Role category.

5 Hailee Steinfeld in 'True Grit' (2010)

Hailee Steinfeld is now a well-known face in the industry because of her hard work in the unconventional Coen Brothers 2010 Western, a remake of the 1969 film of the same name. The movie focuses on a determined teenager's quest to track down and find her father's murderer with the help of a U.S. Marshal (Jeff Bridges).

A Supporting Actress Oscar nominee at the tender age of fourteen, Steinfeld exceeded many expectations and proved herself to be quite a talented actor. "In a movie with Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin, she was the stand out," a deleted user noted. "To be able to hold your own, let alone out perform, against those three is a tough feat. She did it in her first movie."

4 Edward Norton in 'Primal Fear' (1996)

Nominated for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Academy Award due to his superb performance, Edward Norton played Aaron Stampler in Primal Fear, a nineteen-year-old boy arrested for the alleged brutal murder of a priest.

Norton launched his film career at twenty-six years old with his strong appearance in the intriguing Gregory Hoblit film, which gathered instant critical acclaim and recognition. "This movie put Norton on the map for me as one of my favorite actors for at least 10 or 15 years," Midstix admitted on the platform.

3 Lupita Nyong'o in '12 Years a Slave' (2013)

One of the most outstanding performances of the past decades was Lupita Nyong'o's in the disturbing and thought-provoking historical drama 12 Years a Slave, a Steve McQueen critically acclaimed production in which she brought a slave named Patsey, who worked on a cotton plantation in Louisiana, to life.

A deserving Supporting Actress winner,N'Yongohas been rightfully making a name for herself in the industry. As itsrae2you suggested, "Lupita Nyong'o in '12 Years a Slave'" is undoubtedly a great example of an impactful acting debut. It was the actress' first film role and remains one of her strongest performances today.

2 Saoirse Ronan in 'Atonement' (2007)

Saoirse Ronan's impeccable performance in Atonement, a bittersweet film about a doomed romance, is definitely one for the books. By playing the precocious teenager Briony Tallis, Cecilia's (Keira Knightley) younger sister, Ronan attained many accolades and praise, becoming one of the most promising actresses of her generation.

According to Makenomooseteak, who also highlighted Ronan's young age in the film, the Supporting Actress nominee (at the age of fourteen) gave an "incredibly complex and nuanced performance. Completely commanding in everything since." A now-deleted user even argues that she gave such a great performance that her character remains "one of the best villains in film history."

1 Anna Paquin in 'The Piano' (1993)

This list would not be complete without Anna Paquin's legendary performance in 1993's The Piano, a movie about a woman (Holly Hunter) sent to New Zealand along with her young daughter and prized piano for an arranged marriage to a farmer.

The winner of a Supporting Actress Academy Award — and one of the youngest winners ever, at only eleven years old — Paquin's extraordinary performance remains the subject of praise today, and for good reason. As noshoes77 said, "she was a child and she won an Oscar!"

