Throughout the past quarter-decade, plenty of exceptional actors have proved themselves worthy of the votes of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. There have been a hundred (soon to be a hundred and four) winners throughout the Oscars' four acting categories. A hundred performances of varying degrees of quality; some, frankly, quite forgettable; others great; and others, easily among the greatest pieces of acting of the 21st century.

It's hard to look across all the extraordinary performances contained in 100 winning portrayals and pick only ten that are the best of the best, but there are undeniably some that stand out among the rest. From scene-stealing supporting turns to titanic leading performances, these ten spectacular performances of the 21st century show just how far movie acting has come since the old days and how much the Academy's tastes have changed since they first gave out the Oscars back in 1929.

10 Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang

Best Supporting Actor for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Image via A24

The incredible Everything Everywhere All At Once is undoubtedly best suited for a very particular kind of cinematic palate, and even still, it surprised everyone with how much universal praise it received during the 2022–2023 awards season. It went on to receive an admirable seven Oscars, among them three in acting categories. These three performances are fantastic (Jamie Lee Curtis's legacy Oscar win notwithstanding), but there's one that's easy to pick as the very best: Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang.

Quan, who had disappeared from the spotlight for decades after his child star days, proved that he still very much had the spark with this unique comeback performance. His portrayal of Waymond is complex, endearing, diverse, and full of emotion. Everything Everywhere isn't just a beautiful family dramedy but also one of the best action films of the 2020s, so, of course, Quan leveraged his martial arts experience to deliver some of the most staggeringly great action sequences of the decade so far. It's a performance that's equal parts amusing, physically fun, and profoundly lovable. In other words, precisely the kind of male supporting performance that the Best Supporting Actor category was made to reward.

9 Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh

Won Best Supporting Actor for 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)