Winning an Academy Award is probably the most coveted honor in the film industry. For actors in particular, winning an Oscar can be a terrific boost to their career in every sense, from the quality and quantity of roles they get to an increase in pay to just general prestige in the eyes of the public and the industry. However, this achievement has sometimes proved to be less of a blessing and more of a curse.

Throughout the years, there have been plenty of actors and actresses who peaked with their Oscars. Whether that means that they never delivered a performance quite as good as their Oscar-winning one again, they shifted away from mainstream Hollywood, or they pretty much vanished altogether, these thespians prove that becoming an Oscar-winning actor doesn't actually push your career forward. These actors are listed in chronological order of the Oscar wins that they peaked with.

1 Elizabeth Taylor

Won: Best Actress for 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' (1966)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The legendary Elizabeth Taylor was one of the biggest icons of Hollywood's Golden Age, but she delivered her greatest performance after the end of American cinema's Classical period: as Martha in the masterful psychological drama Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Her performance here is typically praised as one of the greatest in the history of American cinema, and rightfully so.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in general is one of the best movies of the 1960s, and back when it came out, Taylor's performance was lauded by critics with words like sensual, tender, and pitiable. As such, it was hardly a big surprise when the actress won her second Oscar for this film, just six years after she won her first for BUtterfield 8. But where does an actor go after summiting the proverbial Everest in this way? Indeed, having proven everything she had to prove, Taylor never delivered a performance nearly as titanic again. She definitely didn't vanish from the spotlight, as she kept working in movies all the way into the '90s (and tabloid journalists certainly kept loving digging into her privacy post-Oscar just as much as before), but this was undoubtedly the peak of her career.