There is a particular spark that an action movie ignites that's hard to come by. It isn't an exaggeration to say that the arrival of Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 changed the course of blockbuster filmmaking and pop culture for the foreseeable future. This is largely due to the inimitable charisma of Harrison Ford in the leading role and the unrivaled vision of Steven Spielberg behind the camera.

The success of Raiders of the Lost Ark and its sequels inspired many imitators and admirers. But despite this, thrilling and inventive action-adventure films are hard to come by. While no one will ever hold a candle to Indy, many filmmakers have ventured out into the challenging world of action-adventure filmmaking and returned victorious.

10 'King Kong' (2005)

Image via Universal Pictures

During the Great Depression an ambitious and obsessive filmmaker (Jack Black) gathers a film crew and an actress (Naomi Watts) and sets sail to make a movie on the mysterious Skull Island. Much to their shock, the ruins of Skull Island have more to offer than striking vistas and abandoned communities.

Peter Jackson is nothing if not bold, and King Kong is evidence of that. Clocking in at almost three and a half hours, King Kong is not content with just one large monster nor is it content with one or two action packed scenes. Jackson's film is stuffed with countless thrilling set-pieces that will scratch even the most persistent adventure-itch.

9 'Creature from the Black Lagoon' (1954)

Image via Universal Pictures

A team of scientists searching for fossils embark on a journey into the Amazon rainforest. The group get more than they bargained for when they happen upon a mysterious prehistoric creature that becomes obsessed with a member of the team (Julie Adams).

Few monsters are as iconic and visually striking as the titular creature in Jack Arnold's Creature from the Black Lagoon. Similarly iconic is the film's premise, which sees an expedition of scientists indulging in hubris and being rewarded with danger. Creature from the Black Lagoon not only set a template for Hollywood creature design, it also cemented its story structure as a foundational story telling tool within the adventure genre.

8 'Big Trouble in Little China' (1986)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Truck driver Jack Burton (Kurt Russell) is pulled into the mysterious and magical underworld of Chinatown when his friend's fiancée is kidnapped. Over the course of the film Jack and his allies learn about the ancient sorcerer Lo Pan (James Hong) and his dark intentions.

John Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China is probably the most fun and charming of his many collaborations with Kurt Russell. While not all of the content has aged favorably, Russell's charisma and Carpenter's deft hand are undeniable and ever present throughout the film.

7 'Labyrinth' (1986)

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd

Teenage Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) feels unappreciated by her father and his new wife and resents having to stay home to care for her baby half-brother. In dramatic teenaged fashion, Sarah wishes that the magical Goblin King (David Bowie) she has read about will come and take her brother away. Much to her surprise, he does.

Labyrinth is an adventure film for lovers of whimsy, fantasy and imagination. Only a director like Jim Henson could combine teenage angst, puppets, synth-laden new wave musical performances, and David Bowie in very tight pants and have the resulting work be a singular success.

6 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Image via 20th Century Fox

After losing the love of her life to the terrifying Dread Pirate Roberts, young Buttercup (Robin Wright) enters a loveless engagement to the shallow and cruel Prince Humperdink (Chris Sarandon), who tries to stage her kidnapping and murder. Before his plan can be carried out, Buttercup is rescued by a mysterious man in black (Cary Elwes).

The Princess Bride based on William Goldman's book (Goldman also wrote the screenplay) is one of the most iconic adventure films ever made, and it's no surprise why. Stacked with an incredible cast and full to the brim with tension, action, comedy and romance, The Princess Bride tries its hand at a little bit of everything and knocks it all out of the park.

5 'The Rundown' (2003)

Image via Universal Pictures

Beck (Dwayne Johnson) is a bounty hunter and debt collector who has dreams of getting out of the debt business and starting a restaurant. But before his powerful boss Billy Walker (William Lucking) will let him quit, he gives Beck one last job. Beck heads to a small mining town in Brazil, to retrieve Billy's wayward son (Seann William Scott) who doesn't want to come home.

The Rundown is an often overlooked artifact of its time. The film was Dwayne Johnson's fourth ever film appearance, and his second time as a lead. While original films seem few and far between today, the early 2000s were a treasure trove of mid-budget adventure films with small-stakes and big heart.

4 'The African Queen' (1951)

Image via Horizon Pictures

Rose (Katherine Hepburn) is a missionary and a proper lady traveling through Africa with her brother. Charlie (Humphry Bogart) is a rough and tumble boat captain who rubs Rose the wrong way. After Rose's brother is killed by German soldiers occupying the area, Rose and Charlie must escape together.

It's no surprise that a film starring two of the most compelling and beloved actors of all time would still be vital viewing over 70 years since its release. Despite its age and the cultural differences between then and now, The African Queen feels modern in its tension and select story elements. In particular, its focus on Rose and Charlie as total opposites, forced together through circumstance, is a cliché that modern audiences return to again and again.

3 'The Lost City' (2022)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Successful and beloved romance author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has lost the desire to write about love and adventure after the death of her husband. While on the promotional tour for the last book in her long-running romance series, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire. The only person to come to her rescue is Dash (Channing Tatum), the hopeless model who features on her book covers.

The Lost City borrows heavily from the adventure films that came before it. But its somewhat derivative plot and emphasis on familiar story beats is overshadowed by its charm, compelling central relationship and the magnetic performances of its leads.

2 'The Mummy' (1999)

Image via Universal Pictures

Earnest and passionate librarian Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) forms an unlikely partnership with wily adventurer Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser) as they search for a lost Egyptian city and undiscovered artifacts. In the process they accidentally resurrect a long dead Egyptian high-priest who uses dark magic to finish what he started hundreds of years ago.

The Mummy is so much more than the sum of its parts. On their own, the charismatic and gorgeous cast, the magnetic action and the unforgettable moments of body horror are all remarkable. But together, they are pure magic, and help contribute to a film that is propulsive, exciting and joyful.

1 'Romancing the Stone' (1984)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Successful romance author Joan Wilder (Kathleen Turner) has her life turned upside down when her brother-in-law is murdered and her sister is kidnapped in Colombia. Joan travels to Colombia to find her sister, and along the way meets a roguish smuggler (Michael Douglas) who joins her on her rescue mission.

The odd couple trope is one of the most enduring story beats throughout the action-adventure genre, and has featured in multiple films on this list. Nowhere is it more thoroughly embodied than in Romancing the Stone, which sees Turner and Douglas as total opposites, thrust together in a life or death situation.

