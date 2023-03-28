Without a doubt, action scenes in live-action movies are fun and exciting to watch. There can be a certain thrill in seeing real-life stunt performers and actors doing spectacular things on-screen and participating in convincing action sequences that are spectacular and likely to get hearts racing. And because of how universally appreciated the action genre is, most action movies inevitably end up being live-action.

Despite this, it's worth noting that there are plenty of animated movies that can also be included in the action genre. There are ultimately worth checking out for viewers who like fight sequences, explosions, gunfights, and spectacular on-screen violence. These films are some of the best when it comes to delivering action in an animated format and are ranked according to their average ratings on the social media/film website Letterboxd.

10 'Killer Bean Forever' (2008)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.6/5

There's a remarkable story behind Killer Bean Forever that makes it even easier to enjoy and appreciate. It was made for less than $1 million and worked on by a single man for several years: Jeff Lew. He took almost every role one could do while making an animated movie.

The plot takes place in the fictional Beantown and follows a bean assassin who goes up against a whole heap of bean gangsters while a bean detective follows his trail. It's bizarre, silly, and oddly engrossing and has built up a deserving cult fandom in the years since its release for its surprisingly fun and vibrant action setpieces.

9 'How to Train Your Dragon 2' (2014)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.7/5

While the first How to Train Your Dragon felt like a fantasy/adventure film, How to Train Your Dragon 2 raises the stakes and feels a little more action-heavy. The first installment in the series focuses on a young boy befriending a surprisingly friendly dragon, while its sequel ages all the characters up, and sees them get involved in a conflict with life-or-death stakes.

It's extremely well-animated and thrilling to watch and also manages to be more emotional than the (still compelling) first film. It's an example of how to do a more action-focused sequel well, and it successfully builds upon what was already established in the first film back in 2010.

8 'Big Hero 6' (2014)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.8/5

The superhero movie craze was already in full swing by the mid-2010s, with Big Hero 6 being one of the first big-budget, theatrically released animated superhero movies within this current era of the genre. It follows a young boy who befriends an inflatable robot, with the two subsequently establishing a team of young heroes.

It's a heartfelt story about loss and friendship and is also considerably boosted by having plenty of enjoyable action sequences. It combines sci-fi, comedy, and action into a family-friendly animated movie that will likely engage young and old viewers.

7 'Ruben Brandt, Collector' (2018)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.8/5

While a decent number of animated movies are aimed at younger audiences, animation isn't only for kids or families. A movie like Ruben Brandt, Collector demonstrates this well, as it's a more mature animated film that follows a squad of professional thieves who specialize in stealing high-priced art from museums and private art collections.

The action is a little more intense than what's usually found in family-friendly animated movies that contain action, and the film's plot and themes are unlikely to be appealing to younger viewers in any event. For older animation/action fans, however, Ruben Brandt, Collector is easy to recommend and is an exciting heist thriller that just so happens to be animated.

6 'Redline' (2009)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.9/5

Redline was a movie that took many years to make before finally being released, and it shows. It's meticulously made with hand-drawn animation and tells an exciting science-fiction story about a high-stakes racing tournament that takes place on an interplanetary scale well off into the future.

It's constantly high-octane and feels relentlessly paced, and the racing sequences themselves are thrilling to watch. It's an example of just what the animation format can do when there's a dedicated team behind a project that's intended to give audiences something they've never seen before. Indeed, 14 years after Redline's release, nothing else quite like it exists.

5 'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' (1993)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5

While Batman/Bruce Wayne might be most often identified with live-action, he's a character who's also thrived in an animated format. And of all the animated TV shows and movies to feature the character, few can claim to be quite as acclaimed and iconic as 1993's Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.

It's a movie that delves deeper into the Bruce Wayne side of the character than the Batman side, arguably focusing more on the crime/detective side of the story through its plot about Wayne trying to uncover the identity of a mysterious vigilante who's murdering various criminals in Gotham City. Still, when it needs to, it does manage to deliver solid animated action, proving to be the best of both worlds when it comes to showing both sides of the complex and endlessly fascinating titular character.

4 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

While The Incredibles is ultimately a family-friendly movie about a superhero family in hiding, it's far from just a kid's movie. The film has stood the test of time because it explores the idea of getting old and struggling with middle age while remaining a fun and easy-to-enjoy action movie.

With a whole family filled with characters with unique superpowers, it's inevitable that a movie like The Incredibles will have an exciting final act when it comes to action, and it delivers. The long-awaited 2018 sequel might well have been a decent watch, but it can't stack up against 2004's original The Incredibles, which has stood the test of time as one of the best films ever produced by Pixar.

3 'Akira' (1988)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

Akira is primarily a dystopian science-fiction movie with a plot set in the futuristic city of Neo-Tokyo. It's a film that follows a biker gang that unexpectedly clashes with scientists working on a top-secret military project. One member of the gang is mutated by an experiment that turns him into a huge creature with psychic powers who could well cause the end of humanity.

Despite primarily being a dystopian sci-fi movie, Akira also features some amazing-looking animated action sequences. It's consistently breathtaking to look at, and when it depicts explosive action and exciting chase sequences, it's undeniably effective, even now, 35 years on from its initial release.

2 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

Plenty of great animated movies were released in 2022, with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish being one of the best of them all. It's surprising, considering the titular character was introduced as a supporting character in the Shrek series. Though he had a solo film in 2011, it was decently received at best and has ended up somewhat forgotten over a decade later.

That all ensured Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was a welcome surprise, given this is a frequently funny but also occasionally intense and moving animated film that unpacks heavy themes - including death and mortality - in an ultimately family-friendly way. It also stands out due to its unique style of animation, with the film's action sequences looking particularly distinctive and proving very exciting and entertaining to watch.

1 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4/5

It's unsurprising to see 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stand as the highest-rated animated action film on Letterboxd. Upon its release, it breathed life into the Spider-Man movie series, ending up being a fast-paced, funny, emotional, and action-packed animated movie that's likely to entertain younger viewers while also (likely) resonating even more with older viewers.

The titular character has always been one of the most sympathetic and likable characters in comic book history. Into the Spider-Verse feels fresh by focusing on Miles Morales instead of Peter Parker while also using its multiverse concept to have multiple Spider-Men appear in the one movie. Few animated movies look as vibrant and visually awe-inspiring as this one, making it not just a classic animated superhero/action movie but an iconic superhero/action movie full-stop.

