As the release date for the True Lies TV series approaches fast (March 1 on CBS and Paramount+), many are reminded of the movie's relevance during the 90s. It was one of the best action comedies of the time and was delivered by none other than James Cameron. Still, True Lies wasn't the only leading action comedy of the time.

It seems that the era was especially fruitful for this genre mix, as theLethal Weapon franchisecarried on with parts three and four in 1992 and 1998. Additionally,Beverly Hills Cop got its third installment in 1992, and many comedians became famous because of an action comedy. Some are more memorable than others, and it's worth mentioning them, for old times' sake.

'True Lies' (1994)

In case someone doesn't remember True Lies, the movie stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as Harry Tasker, a seemingly nerdy desk-job operator, who's a secret agent beneath the facade. Harry begins to suspect that his wife Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis) is having an affair, so he does his best to uncover that without revealing his secret identity.

However, that's only the beginning for Harry, and certainly for Helen. True Lies solidified Jamie Lee Curtis as one of the token action heroines of the 90s, and Arnold Schwarzenegger as an excellent comedian, capable of doing both. It got a different side from both actors and remained wildly entertaining.

'The Legend of Drunken Master' (1994)

Jackie Chan, the action comedy legend, has 138 acting credits on IMDb. One of them includes this perfect blend of martial arts and comedy, The Legend of Drunken Master. It was filmed in Hong Kong and released by Miramax for the North American market. The story was based on a real-life character, Wong Fei-hung, a kung fu master in the Hung Ga style.

Although this movie was originally released as a sequel to 1978's Drunken Master, it was advertised under the name The Legend of Drunken Master in the US. Chan is known for doing his own stunts in all his films, which is why this one had an interesting goof in the opening credits - it listed Jackie Chan as "His stunt person's double."

'Bad Boys' (1995)

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith were the "it" men during the 1990s, releasing some of the most memorable action comedies of the times. Bad Boys is a Michael Bay movie, and Smith and Lawrence portray two detectives protecting a murder witness. The franchise became somewhat "larger than life" as it got two sequels, the latest one being released in 2020.

Lawrence stands out in the movie as the primary comic relief; he's emotional and goofy but knows how to do the right thing. Smith's character comes out as sterner and more ambiguous about rules, making him the action part of the duo. The two make a perfect blend of the genre and deliver a memorable flick.

'Men in Black' (1997)

Will Smith made sure his name was remembered in the 90s by starring in an even more popular movie, Men in Black. It's the ultimate blend of science fiction, action, and comedy, and it's still on many watchlists across the globe. Will Smith portrays a new agent in an intergalactic police agency that solves and monitors extraterrestrial crimes on Earth.

In this case, Smith became the comic relief and the refreshing addition to a stern agency of people clad in all-black suits. Tommy Lee Jones is the stern and responsible agent that often has a hard-hitting punchline, but more often a lesson for his newbie partner. The combo worked so well, that the franchise lasted until 2012 when Men in Black 3was released. Subsequently, an installment titled Men in Black: Internationalwas released with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery' (1997)

After Peter Sellers solidified the popularity of spy movie parodies and spoofs, it was time for Mike Myers to take the reins with Austin Powers. The first out of three movies, and arguably the best, was subtitled 'International Man of Mystery' and starred Myers as the titular character.

Austin Powers is dorky and clumsy, but a highly appealing and lovable international spy. His secret? He was cryogenically frozen in 1967 and woken up in 1997 to fight the villain named Dr. Evil (played also by Myers). This Demolition Man/GoldenEye parody was never meant to be taken seriously, but it still became one of the most popular action comedies of the time.

'Nothing to Lose' (1997)

Martin Lawrence's career went up after Bad Boys, too, but he continued playing similar characters throughout. This isn't a bad thing, as Lawrence's sense of comedy and timing are pretty great, and he was one of the most memorable comedians of the time. In Nothing to Lose, he stars alongside Tim Robbins.

Robbins plays Nick, a man whose life takes the wrong turn one day when he catches his wife cheating on him. Down on his luck, he steps out and drives wherever - until Terrance (Lawrence) tries to carjack and rob him. Nick, instead of flinching, hits the gas pedal and their day becomes full of unlikely adventures. This may be the most underrated action comedy on the list.

'Beverly Hills Ninja' (1997)

Beverly Hills Ninja is likely the worst-rated movie on the list, but one of Chris Farley's most appreciated roles. He was remembered for many things, but to wider audiences primarily as the clumsy ninja, even after his untimely passing. Despite the low rating, this movie is fun and displays Farley's comedic style well.

He plays Haru, a skilled ninja warrior who travels to Beverly Hills accompanied by his brother Gobei (Robin Shou). Haru is there to solve the mystery of a missing woman but since he grew up learning kung fu and not much else, his social skills are rusty. This movie is the quintessential Chris Farley experience, although it could be enjoyable for only his fans. According to IMDb, it's also Christian Bale's favorite comedy.

'Taxi' (1998)

The only international feature on the list is also one that inspired an American remake, a TV series, and four sequels. Taxi is another quintessential action comedy of the 90s, perhaps more than any other. It also gave the world Marion Cotillard, who got her big break with it.

Taxi is about a highly-skilled, adrenaline-hooked taxi driver who becomes involved in a police case with a clumsy detective. Their goal is to catch a German bank-robbing gang, and the focus on cars and reckless driving is phenomenal. The script was written by Luc Besson, a master of the action and adventure genres.

'The Mummy' (1999)

Brendan Fraser is back in the public eye, but The Mummy has never really left it. Many people claim this film defined their childhood or growing up in some essential way, and it's an everlasting piece of entertainment. Interestingly, Fraser had a dangerous stunt in the film that nearly cost him his life, so for him, it was likely monumental in several ways.

Fraser plays Rick, a soldier who helps the English librarian Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) to establish a dig site at the ancient Egyptian city of Hamunaptra. However, they wake up a long-sleeping High Priest Imhotep, who is a cursed spirit. His motive is to wake up his lover and for their magic to take over the world - and Rick and Evelyn must stop him.

'Rush Hour' (1998)

Jackie Chan initially didn't like Rush Hour because they wouldn't let him do his style of action. Yet, right after filming and leaving the US, he got the news that it was a massive hit. He came back, and they filmed two more installments of one of the most famous action comedies of all time. Chan himself confirmed the fourth one is coming.

It's internationally known, well-loved, and embraced by audiences of all ages. There are definitely things that don't fly today (in each of these movies) but the entertainment value doesn't die. Jackie Chan is there to show how action scenes are done, and Chris Tucker to provide bellyaching laughs, although they're great actors even without such decorative titles.

