James Cameron is once again the king of the world. His most recent offering, the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water, is dominating the box office, already passing the $800 million mark on its way to one billion. The film is a groundbreaking achievement in VFX, cementing Cameron as a singularly visionary director and a trailblazer in the action genre.

Cameron is not alone by any means. Joining him are numerous other daring directors who redefined the action genre and changed how audiences view action movies. Thanks to their innovative narrative and technical efforts, these helmers changed the action genre forever.

James Cameron

Already a Hollywood legend, James Cameron is the man behind groundbreaking films like The Terminator and its sequel, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Aliens, True Lies, and both Avatar films. In a career spanning more than forty years, Cameron has made a name for himself as a trailblazer.

Cameron's contributions to the action genre are immeasurable. The visionary filmmaker blended genres to craft some of the earliest examples of the modern blockbuster. Cameron's willingness to play and experiment expanded the action genre's reach and his revolutionary VFX technology changed how audiences view big-budget productions for good.

Steven Spielberg

Arguably the most talented and acclaimed director in the business, Steven Spielberg is one of cinema's most beloved and respected talents. Spielberg is famous for juggling powerful, emotionally resonant films and crowd-pleasing blockbusters, often in the same year -- who can forget the 1993 one-two punch of Jurassic Park and Schindler's List.

Spielberg invented the modern blockbuster as fans know it today, with films like Jaws and E.T. the Extraterrestrial. Although never an "action director" per see, Spielberg's contributions to the genre stand out in clever and striking films like Minority Report and the Indiana Jones trilogy, which set the blueprint for action blockbusters to come.

Chad Stahelski

Stuntman-turned-film director Chad Stahelski is the breath of fresh air the action genre needed in the 2010s. Following a prolific career as a stunt coordinator in franchises like The Matrix and The Expendables, Stahelski took over the big job with the John Wick series.

Thanks to his stunt background, Stahelski's films have a gritty realism which, mixed with some impressive and elegant choreography, create fight sequences unlike anything audiences have seen. The John Wick series is among the best and most exciting modern action franchises, thanks largely to Stahelski's style and unique approach to filmmaking.

Ang Lee

Two-time Oscar-winner Ang Lee has a distinctive approach to action. Elegant and dynamic, Lee's action films stand out for their hectic sense and extended sequences that favor highly-stylized action. His seminal wuxia film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, one of the all-time best martial arts movies, profoundly impacted the industry and the action genre of the new millennium.

Lee's incursions into action have delivered admittedly divisive results. 2003's Hulk is quite literally a comic book brought to life, for better and worse. His 2019 film Gemini Man features a promising premise but lackluster execution. Still, Lee's flair imbues each of his films, making him one of the genre's most distinctive voices.

George Miller

Australian filmmaker George Miller changed the post-apocalyptic genre thanks to his Mad Max series. Juggling themes of societal collapse, class, power structures, and, most recently, feminism, the Mad Max franchise is unique in the action genre.

2015's Mad Max: Fury Road is among the best action films of the new millennium and has become a standard for future action projects. Miller's auteur status became ensured thanks to Fury Road, a complex and exhilarating film that includes some of the best-directed action sequences in the genre's long and prolific history.

John Woo

Few, if any, action directors can blend action and style as expertly as John Woo. The man behind iconic Hong Kong films like A Better Tomorrow and Hard Boiled and Hollywood classics like Face/Off and Hard Target, Woo is a highly influential figure in the action genre.

Woo's films are instantly recognizable, thanks to the director's trademarks, including chaotic and extended sequences and a near-perfect combination of action and stylized imagery. Woo's films are often indulgent and uneven, but his confidence and technique elevate every project, delivering unique cinematic experiences that fans won't soon forget.

Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott is a master of action and sci-fi. The director is behind some of the most acclaimed sci-fi pieces of the 20th century, including Alien and Blade Runner. Scott has also directed some of the most influential action films in recent memory, with Black Hawk Down and Gladiator as prime examples.

Known for his distinctive approach to production design, Scott's aesthetic choices have defined the sci-fi genre for decades and have made film audiences scared of going to space. He adopts a straightforward approach to action, favoring naturalistic sequences that never border on extreme realism but maintain a sense of plausibility. Scott is not one for over-stylizing anything, but therein lies the magic of his work.

Christopher Nolan

The master of thinking person sci-fi, Christopher Nolan is a talent unlike any other. Famous for his convoluted, twisty plots and big-budget, larger-than-life productions, Nolan is among the most successful and influential action directors of the new millennium.

Nolan's films feature weighty themes wrapped around extended, visually striking and mind-bending sequences. His films toy with audiences' minds and imaginations, aided by lush cinematography and thunderous scores. Nolan crafts blockbusters with deeper meaning, and while his reach often exceeds his grasp, his projects never disappoint.

The Wachowski Sisters

The Wachowski sisters rose to prominence with their 1999 groundbreaking sci-fi The Matrix and changed the action genre forever. The Matrix popularized stylized slow-motion and bullet-time sequences and increased the use of Eastern-influenced choreography in Western cinema.

Future films like the video game-inspired Speed Racer cemented the sisters as two of Hollywood's most visionary directors. Their hectic and colorful style might overwhelm some, but their films are cinematic experiences without parallel, juggling thematic resonance with visual spectacle.

Akira Kurosawa

As one of cinema's most influential directors, Akira Kurosawa's blueprint goes far beyond the action genre. However, the filmmaker's stamp on martial arts cinema is extensive and undeniable, with films like Sanshiro Sugata and Drunken Angel shaping the genre for years to come.

Kurosawa's style is bold and comprehensive, especially at a time when Western influences dominated world cinema. His films are masterpieces of editing, cinematography, and narrative, largely thanks to his involvement and control over every aspect of production. Few directors have had or will ever have as much influence as Kurosawa.

