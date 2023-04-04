Featuring lots of long fights, chases, explosions, and memorable one-liners in addition to plenty of special effects and stunt work, action cinema is among the most-watched genres in the film industry. Throughout time, moviegoers have been provided with several action-packed films — some so successful that they even manage to reach a fourth installment, which is the case for the John Wick franchise.

While a good amount of films that fit the category are great, there is no doubt that some action movies manage to stand out more, and that is also due to the compelling protagonists. From The Bride in Kill Bill to Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic character, it's the perfect time to celebrate some of the most iconic action heroes in film history, according to Letterboxd users.

10 The Bride – 'Kill Bill Vol. 1' (2003)

One of Quentin Tarantino's most well-known features, the revenge martial arts hit Kill Bill stars Uma Thurman as a badass ex-assassin who seeks justice against the men who betrayed and attempted to murder her when she was pregnant. All of this right after waking up from a four-year coma.

There is no way to deny that the unnamed character, who viewers later came to know is named Beatrix, is one of the most fierce action heroes ever seen on-screen. Determined, motivated, and deadly, Beatrix is also a highly referenced female character in pop culture.

9 Stuntman Mike – 'Death Proof' (2007)

Also written and directed by the king of bloody, stylized violence, the well-executed action thriller Death Proof — which some fans consider to be his best, most misunderstood film — centers around Kurt Russell's Stuntman Mike, who stalks two different sets of women at different times and uses his "death-proof" car to execute murderers.

While charming Mike is honestly far from being a hero, users on Letterboxd could not help nominating the film. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that Russel's villainous character is a memorable one despite all the things he has done.

8 Ellen Ripley – 'Aliens' (1986)

Regarded as one of the most clever movie titles of all time by moviegoers, Aliens is the second installment of the iconic James Cameron sci-fi action franchise. In the impressive sequel, Sigourney Weaver reprises her role as Ellen Ripley and is sent out to re-establish contact with a terraforming colony.

A distinctly popular action character, especially among sci-fi enthusiasts, the protagonist of the Alien film series endures one of the most unforgettable. Ripley is authoritative, responsible, courageous, and almost always right, but that does not mean she is unfriendly or snobbish.

7 Ethan Hunt – 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' (2018)

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible counterpart is also a popular pick when it comes to beloved action heroes. In this particular movie of the prized action-packed franchise, Ethan and his team race against a time in the aftermath of a mission that goes terribly wrong and leads anarchist Solomon Lane (Sean Harris) to escape custody.

Although the actor has starred in several famous films, the senior field agent he portrays in the massively popular film franchise is certainly among the most beloved action protagonists and is perhaps his most well-known role. There are many traits that make Ethan appealing, including his confidence, fearless nature, and proactiveness.

6 Inspector Lee & Detective James Carter – 'Rush Hour' (1998)

Starring Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan in two of his most unforgettable roles, Rush Hour is an upbeat buddy-cop comedy action film that follows a dedicated Hong Kong inspector who teams up with an incautious LAPD detective in order to rescue the Chinese Consul's daughter who has just been kidnapped.

Brett Ratner's movie makes for a very fun watch thanks to its hilarious, celebrated characters. Although polar opposites — while one has a dry sense of humor, the other is loud; while one is calculative, the other is reckless — the duo shares a timeless dynamic that is extremely enjoyable to witness on screen, and apparently, many people on Letterboxd agree. Good news is Rush Hour 4 is in the works!

5 John Rambo – 'First Blood' (1982)

First Blood, directed by Ted Kotcheff, is the first installment of the Rambo franchise starring Sylvester Stallone as the main protagonist. Released in 1982, it centers around a veteran obliged to flee into the mountains and conduct a one-man war against his pursuers.

The movie was highly successful back when it premiered, so it is only natural that Stallone's character was and still is considered one of the best action heroes (or antiheroes, in this instance) to ever grace viewers' screens. Rambo lives with post-traumatic stress disorder, and he is a tough and courageous man who sends a powerful message on emotional vulnerability.

4 Rick Deckard – 'Blade Runner' (1982)

A highly praised, visually stunning installment of Blade Runner, Blade Runner 2049, premiered a few years back with Ryan Gosling in the lead role. While the film is amazing, it most likely wouldn't have ever happened if Harrison Ford did not pave the way in 1982; the film in which he stars introduces viewers to a dystopian 2019 future. Ford plays a former bounty hunter who is set to pursue and terminate four replicants who have returned to Earth.

The '80s were a defining time for action cinema and Ford's character, Deckard, in surprising the cult classic movie, an ambitious bounty hunter and a man of few words, was a very influential and well-known personality in the genre.

3 Neo – 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by the Wachowski sisters, the sci-fi classic franchise The Matrix introduced both Keanu Reeves' computer hacker character and viewers to a complex, compelling underworld in which he discovered that life as we know it is nothing but an elaborate deception of cyber intelligence.

Long before his John Wick days — which are just as good, and possibly as iconic — Reeves stepped into the shoes of Neo, also known as The One. The intriguing (and stylish) Matrix character has managed to steal many hearts over time, quickly becoming a fan-favorite action hero (even if he thinks more than he speaks).

2 John McClane – 'Die Hard' (1988)

In John McTiernan's hit movie, Bruce Willis brings to life a New York City police officer who attempts to save his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and many others who are taken hostage by a group of terrorists commanded by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) during a Christmas party.

Considering all the debates on whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie and Internet memes surrounding the movie, no wonder the film is so popular. In addition to offering viewers plenty of action with a touch of humor and romance, what makes it stand out is Willis' character, John McTiernan, who clearly remains a treasured protagonist even after all these years.

1 The Terminator – 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' (1991)

Arnold Schwarzenegger reprises his role in the second installment of the Terminator franchise, Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The movie follows the famous character as he now must protect Sarah Connor's (Linda Hamilton) 10-year-old son John (Edward Furlong) from another even more powerful cyborg.

The second James Cameron film on this list, Terminator 2 is an epic '90s action-packed adventure that reminds audiences what is so good about the franchise, including, among many other things, its legendary unemotional and terse leading character who remains a big part of pop culture today.

