If there's any streaming service that's made a name for itself, specifically the action genre, it's Netflix. Over the years, the service has developed an absolutely impressive library of beat-em-up and shoot-em-up movies and shows from all regions and all industries. If one prefers their films to have more punching, kicking, and headshots than average, one might be somewhat baffled that the service has acquired the poor reputation it has, with its murderer's row of all-timers.

With all-time great action films and shows, naturally come all-time great action heroes. While audiences are currently in an era where intellectual properties, in and of themselves, are often more important than their central characters, Netflix has built themselves quite a bench and filled it admirably. One can only hope that these characters find the iconic status that action heroes of old were able to.

10 Ito — 'The Night Comes for Us' (2018)

In The Night Comes for Us, Ito (Joe Taslim) is a Triad enforcer who refuses to kill a young girl on a particular job. Targeted for his betrayal of his bosses, he has to rely on all of his underworld connections and combat skills to keep himself and the girl alive.

The Raid casts a long, outsized shadow over action cinema, and that's as easy as ever to see with The Night Comes for Us. While somewhat less focused on razor-sharp choreography and more focused on splatter, The Night Comes for Us owes a lot to its father films, sharing a large percentage of its cast and crew with the two Raid movies. With this in mind, it's no surprise that Taslim (The Raid's Sergeant Jaka) brings his A-game, and any fan of those films will love watching him work in this.

9 Takeshi Kovacs — 'Altered Carbon' (2018-2020)

In Altered Carbon, Takeshi Kovacs (various) is a political operative slash mercenary living in a cyberpunk dystopia who finds himself embroiled in various mysteries, typically ones he has to solve by punching or shooting.

Kovacs is an interesting case, as due to the series' "resleeving" gimmick, he ends up being played by four separate actors over the course of the series' two-season (and one special) run. Of the four, Joel Kinnaman is easily the standout, imbuing Kovacs with an imposing presence rarely matched and handling the action sequences with exceptional flair. None of them are bad, however, and Kovacs is overall a solid action hero worthy of recognition.

8 Geralt of Rivia — 'The Witcher' (2019-)

In The Witcher, the adaptation of the popular Polish fantasy books (and CD Projekt RED video games), Geralt of Rivia is a silver-haired monster hunter who travels from town to town, taking jobs that involve killing magical creatures.

The Witcher is a widely maligned show by fans of the intellectual property, but everyone will agree that Henry Cavill is a nigh-perfect Geralt. From his imposing figure to his surprisingly charismatic performance as the character, Cavill's Geralt ended up becoming the one element of the show nobody could complain about. One can only hope that the upcoming third season, recasting him as Liam Hemsworth, turns out anywhere near as good.

7 Kate — 'Kate' (2021)

In the film Kate, its title character is a gaijin assassin working in Japan who finds herself terminally poisoned with polonium by her yakuza bosses. Racing against time, she must attempt to figure out why she's been marked for death before the poisoning takes her.

It's certainly an unconventional call to center an action film around a terminally ill protagonist; it flips the nature of the standard action movie, making it almost a foregone conclusion that the hero will fail. Kate is particularly interesting from this standpoint, as with this comes its protagonist being utterly ruthless. Watching Mary Elizabeth Winstead demolish people in this movie is incredibly satisfying, even for people who didn't develop a long-standing crush on her from Scott Pilgrim.

6 Trevor Belmont — 'Castlevania' (2017-2021)

In Castlevania, the adaptation of the long-running Konami video game series, Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage) is a down-on-his-luck monster hunter who finds himself in far over his head when Dracula begins an invasion of the surrounding world.

Animated action is always a tricky thing to get right. Handled poorly, it can either be utterly anemic, giving the audience very little to latch onto, or too hyperactive, giving the audience almost too much to process. Castlevania strikes a perfect middle ground, and this enables it to characterize Trevor perfectly. While he may not have the most astounding physical feats, Trevor is notable as being one of the most outright likable action heroes on Netflix's bench.

5 Andy — 'The Old Guard' (2020)

In The Old Guard, Andy (standing for Andromache of Scythia) is an ancient immortal warrior turned modern mercenary who finds her skills are tested when the CIA discovers her and her comrades' abilities and goes hunting.

It's somewhat difficult to make an action movie about immortals without putting hard restrictions on it, a la Highlander. The Old Guard, however, makes up for its lack of dramatic tension with tons of flair. Charlize Theron, as always, puts in an incredible performance, giving her all to the film's over-the-top action scenes and establishing herself once more as the queen of the genre.

4 The Wheelman — 'Wheelman' (2017)

In Wheelman, Frank Grillo plays a getaway driver who finds himself in possession of a cache of stolen money. Tailed by the money's true owners and worried about his daughter's safety, he must attempt to figure out a way out of the situation alive.

While that plot summary may sound familiar to fans of Nicolas Winding Refn, Wheelman is not Drive. Where the Ryan Gosling film opted for slow establishing shots and romantic vistas, the Grillo film instead opts for car chases and shootouts. Grillo, for his part, handles it magnificently as always, proving yet again that he's one of the most underrated modern action stars.

3 Matt Murdock — 'Daredevil' (2015-2018)

In Daredevil, the first product of the brief Netflix-Marvel partnership, Charlie Cox plays Matt Murdock: blind attorney by day, superpowered martial arts vigilante by night.

While Netflix is no longer Daredevil's home for its new season, it still bears keeping in mind that they were its original home and that their involvement certainly had a large influence on the show. It's fortunate, then, that part of that influence amounted to allowing incredibly violent and visceral action sequences. While Cox's performance in the quiet moments is entirely acceptable, it's his performance in the show's famed single-take action scenes that truly shines.

2 David Martinez — 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' (2022)

In Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, David Martinez is a teenage boy living in the dystopian Night City who, upon the death of his mother, finds a piece of experimental cybernetic hardware and has it surgically installed into himself. This sends him into a world of gangsters, chaos, and death that threatens to consume all around him.

Edgerunners is a deeply atypical action series, and David is not a typical action protagonist. For the most part, he's a sensitive teenage boy thrown in way over his head rather than a born ass-kicker. However, the flip side of this is that it makes David immediately endearing and lovable. When the series does have him do more damage, it feels almost like a tragedy, as if he's deteriorating from the character he began as, and that uncommon and interesting angle for the genre makes David stand out singularly.

1 Tyler Rake — 'Extraction' (2020)

In the Extraction duology, Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary specializing in rescuing kidnapping victims with his (sometimes flaming) fists and guns.

The Extraction films are relatively light on character and story, but what they are absolutely not light on is Chris Hemsworth annihilating people. While it's absolutely a departure from his more jokey, character-driven Thor roles, it's awe-inspiring to watch the films constantly top themselves in the ways they find for Hemsworth to end lives. Tyler Rake may not be much of a character, as such, but as a way to facilitate wild action, he's completely unparalleled.

