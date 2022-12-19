Christmas is a magical time of the year, full of joy, and giving, and family, and, of course, movies. It's the holiday with the most movies set around it, many great ones, and many not so great. Most of these movies follow similar paths, with funny or heartfelt events taking place, but sometimes, things aren't so friendly.

Whether it's a classic Christmas movie where a kid must fend off some burglars, a Christmas-themed slasher flick, or a reinvention of Santa Claus who must take out some bad guys, there are so many great Christmas movies that get bloody and violent. So, let's take a journey down the darker side of this holiday!

'Violent Night' (2022)

During a holiday gathering, a family is taken hostage by a group of mercenaries looking to score a huge payday, and it's up to Santa Claus to save the day and take out the bad guys.

In this surprisingly great Christmas action movie, David Harbour plays a disillusioned Santa, ready to give up on the holiday all together, who finds himself in the middle of a home invasion robbery. In a mix of Die Hard and Home Alone, Violent Night manages to shine bright with great action scenes, some insane kills, a great score, and some of the best Santa Claus myth building ever done. This will absolutely become a holiday classic that everyone needs to see.

'Black Christmas' (1974)

In this classic Christmas horror film, a group of young college girls receive creepy, threatening phone calls at their sorority house. They soon become the targets of a murderer who has found a way inside their home over winter break.

Based on the urban legend about the babysitter and the man upstairs, as well as a series of murders that took place in Canada, Black Christmas has become revered as one of the best horror films of all time, as well as one of the earliest slasher films, even serving as inspiration for John Carpenter's Halloween. Olivia Hussey gives an incredible performance as the 'final girl' of the film, Jess. And audiences also get a great showing by Margot Kidder, prior to her role as Lois Lane in Superman.

'Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale' (2010)

In this Finnish horror/comedy, a group of hunters is shocked when they find hundreds of reindeer slaughtered by what they assume are wolves. But when their children go missing, they must band together to hunt their biggest prey yet... the original Santa Claus.

Rare Exports is more of a slow-burn, character-driven film than most in the holiday horror genre, but it is done exceptionally well. It is based on two short films, Rare Exports, Inc. from 2003 and Rare Exports: The Official Safety Instructions from 2005. This film serves as almost a prequel to the shorts, setting up how these guys came to start their Santa-selling business. It's a great underrated film that more people need to see.

'The Advent Calendar' (2021)

In The Advent Calendar, a paraplegic woman named Eva is given an old German advent calendar, but as she begins opening it, strange things begin to happen, and if she doesn't follow its rules, this could be her last Christmas.

This Belgian horror movie tells a very unique story, centered around the namesake of the film, an advent calendar, which is something I have never seen done before. It's surprising that this premise hasn't been tackled, as it really lent itself well to a variety of creepy and horrific moments. It even managed to stick the landing at the end, something that many horror films that are this ambitious fail to do.

'Home Alone' (1990)

In this classic Christmas movie, a young kid is left at home by accident while his family leaves on vacation, and while alone, a pair of burglars attempt to rob his house. However, he's ready for them with a series of traps only a kid could come up with.

As a staple of the holiday, this is a movie that has garnered much acclaim as a great Christmas movie, but it is also one that gets pretty violent in its own right. Whether Kevin is setting one of the burglars' heads on fire, shooting them with a BB gun, or hitting them in the face with paint cans and an iron, the violence plays a crucial role in guaranteeing he has a merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.

'The Long Kiss Goodnight' (1996)

After an unassuming school teacher and single mother begin having unexplained memories of a violent past, as well as the acquirement of some new skills, she learns that there's so much more to her past than she could have ever imagined.

Geena Davis is incredible in this film as Samantha Caine, a woman who woke up with amnesia, two months pregnant, and now, years later, is discovering who she was before. As one of the most underrated Christmas movies out there, The Long Kiss Goodnight seemingly takes inspiration from the hit Robert Ludlum novel, The Bourne Identity (the movie adaptation came out six years after this), and is one of the few great, female-led action films of that time.

'Krampus' (2015)

When a young kid loses his Christmas spirit after constant family fighting, the dreaded Krampus is unleashed. This demonic beast seeks them out to deliver his gifts of punishment to the family, and they must band together to save one another.

While there are several different horror films that center on this creature, Krampus (2015) is definitely one of the best, bringing audiences a gory holiday thrill ride that will scare you and make you laugh. The film is full of tension and is amazingly atmospheric, as it tends to slowly play some of the best scares, instead of trying to cram in too many poorly done ones, like many other horror movies. And audiences get a hilariously creepy scene with some living gingerbread men that'll make you think twice about making them for Christmas.

'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

In Shane Black's directorial debut, Robert Downey Jr. plays Harry, a thief who gets an acting job after accidentally entering an audition. He meets a private investigator named Perry (Val Kilmer) who is hired to give Harry on-the-job experience for his role. From there, a murder happens, and Harry ends up investigating it to impress a girl (Michelle Monaghan).

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is fantastically written, which is no surprise coming from Shane Black. It's also no surprise that it takes place during Christmas, as Black seems to really love setting his stories during this holiday. This film is also considered to be what saved Downey Jr.'s career, as Black was adamant that he'd fire RDJ and re-shoot the entire film if he didn't stay sober throughout the production, and that is something we should all be thankful for this holiday season.

'Better Watch Out' (2016)

After taking one last babysitting job before her big move, Ashley finds herself in the midst of a home invasion and must protect herself and the 12-year-old boy she's watching. However, things take quite a turn as this isn't a normal home invasion.

From the trailer, Better Watch Out looks like Home Alone meets The Strangers (and is even stated as so in the trailer), but this is a definite mislead, as the film is more akin to American Psycho. There are some great lighthearted moments, but once the craziness happens, it's a non-stop, tension-filled ride, full of mayhem and violence galore. It's a worthy entry in the babysitter horror genre, and a great Christmas horror movie.

'Die Hard' (1988)

Considered to be a controversial pick to many, Die Hard is a great, non-traditional Christmas movie that really highlights what can happen when the holidays take a violent turn. In this one, NYC cop John McClane attends his estranged wife's holiday office party, only to wind up in the middle of a hostage situation when a group of terrorists take over the building.

Bruce Willis managed to solidify himself as one of the greatest action stars of the time in one of the best Christmas movies ever made. Now, many will disagree with this being called a Christmas movie, but they'd be wrong, as the holiday is intrinsic to the plot. Not only is it a Christmas party, set on Christmas Eve, and includes a scene where one of the dead terrorists has a shirt that says "Now I Have A Machine Gun Ho-Ho-Ho" and is wearing a Santa hat, but the events couldn't have happened during any other holiday, as Christmas is the only one that would cause the building to be empty like it was, while also warranting a party like the one being thrown in the film.

