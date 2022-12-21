Nothing quite gets the blood pumping like a cinematic siege. As our heroes bunker down in one location, often a house or a similar makeshift fortress, they are forced to defend it from a horde of enemies that are trying to break in. Often beginning with gun battles engaged from sniper nests in windows and ending with close combat as the baddies break through the reinforced doors, siege movies often end in bloodshed as the bodies pile up.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Zombie Movies of the 20th Century (and Where to Watch Them)

The siege is a common trope across fiction, appearing in video games like Resident Evil 4, while shows such as Supernaturaland The Punisherhave devoted episodes to the scenario. These do not hit as hard as entire movies dedicated to these life-and-death situations, however, and some of the best films in the action and horror genres can be boiled down to the good guys trying to keep the bad guys out.

'Assault on Precinct 13' (1976)

An early film from legendary director John Carpenter, Assault on Precinct 13 remains one of his most accomplished works. As the skeleton crew at a soon-to-be-closed-down police station work the graveyard shift, they are invaded by a never-ending crew of gang members who are out for blood.

Assault on Precinct 13 is often referred to as the gold standard for siege movies, with the film often the first one referred to whenever similar movies are released. Carpenter's talents for visuals and music are on full display in his second film, while the constant action and memorable characters create a beloved cult classic.

'VFW' (2019)

Image via RLJE Films

After her sister is killed by her drug dealer, teenager Lizard steals his stash and flees to a nearby bar, which is inhabited by a group of elderly war veterans drinking together. As the psychotic dealer orders his junkie minions to drag Lizard out, the retired soldiers find themselves in one last fight to protect their new guest.

A throwback to the grindhouse era, VFW is greatly enhanced by its crew of gruff actors, which includes Stephen Lang, Fred Williamson, and William Sadler. As the screen legends decimate any junkie unfortunate enough to enter their bar, viewers cannot help but watch on in glee as the film revels in its parade of blood and gore.

'Dawn of the Dead' (2004)

Image via Universal

One of the best horror remakes, Dawn of the Dead updates George A. Romero's classic zombie story while adding its own take on the tale. Greatly increasing the cast beyond the original's four, the film follows a diverse group of survivors as they attempt to ride out the zombie apocalypse while hiding inside a shopping mall.

Dawn of the Dead is credited with popularizing the concept of running zombies, creating a fast-moving threat that is constantly coming at the cast (and the viewer). The mall setting is one of the most memorable in the genre, as its characters kill time inside by engaging with the stores, while the undead pile up outside waiting to kill them. Dawn of the Dead is available to stream on Hulu.

'Dog Soldiers' (2002)

The debut from The Descent director Neil Marshall, Dog Soldiers set the tone for his gore-loving career. When a group of British soldiers is partaking in a training exercise in the woods, they soon run afoul of a pack of werewolves. Meeting up with a local, they take refuge in her farmhouse as the creatures lurk outside.

Werewolf movies are sadly underrepresented when compared to zombies and vampires, but Dog Soldiers is one of the best in the genre. Its mix of blood-soaked set pieces and dark comedy calls Evil Dead to mind, and its crew of motley soldiers includes familiar faces Sean Pertwee (Gotham) and Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones). Dog Soldiers is available to stream on Starz.

'Green Room' (2015)

One of the best thrillers of the 21st century, Green Room revolves around the underground punk band, The Ain't Rights. Booked to play a gig at a neo-Nazi clubhouse, the band earns the wrath of the club's members after witnessing a murder backstage. Along with the dead woman's friend, the band members are forced to barricade themselves in the green room as the skinheads try to break in.

Unlike some of the more over-the-top entries in the genre, Green Room grounds itself in realism, making the violence much more disturbing. Patrick Stewart is terrifying as the soft-spoken leader of the Nazis, while Anton Yelchin and Imogen Poots shine as the heroes. Green Room is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Aliens' (1986)

Alongside Terminator 2, Aliens is one of the greatest sequels of all time as it expands on every element of the terrifying original. As survivor Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) accompanies a squad of colonial marines on their quest to investigate a blacked-out colony, she finds herself fighting xenomorphs once again.

Still, as highly influential almost four decades after release, Aliens popularized the idea of everything being bigger in the sequel. Trading the first film's single xeno for an army of them, the movie finds the dwindling number of marines pushed into a corner as they attempt to exterminate their acid-blooded foes. Aliens is available to stream on Starz.

'The Outpost' (2020)

The war genre is full of plenty of siege stories, and the recent The Outpost is one of the best. Based on a true story, the film follows a platoon of soldiers living in a small base in Afghanistan. After Taliban fighters discover their location, the soldiers are forced into an unrelenting battle that not all of them will survive.

While The Outpost received praise for its tremendous technical achievements, perhaps its most impressive feature is how respectful it is to the true events and the real soldiers who were there. The movie takes the time to develop its characters, leaving viewers fearful as the brave men find themselves faced with impending death.

'You're Next' (2011)

The horror genre is brimming with home invasion movies, but none of them quite hit the same heights as You're Next. When Crispian brings his new girlfriend Erin to a family gathering, they are faced with something more terrifying than quality time with their extended family. As masked killers invade during dinner, they soon discover that Erin is just as deadly as they are.

You're Next proved to be a breakout horror hit and swiftly amassed a cult following. Almost feeling like an R-rated take on Home Alone, You're Next deserves a place on the watch list for your next family get-together, though you might want to hide the knives. You're Next is available to stream on Peacock.

'Panic Room' (2002)

While David Fincher is best known for directing Fight Club and Se7en, Panic Room remains a worthy entry in his impressive filmography. When the home of Meg (Jodie Foster) and her eleven-year-old daughter Sarah (Kristen Stewart) is broken into, they hide in the house's high-tech panic room. The invaders are searching for something inside that room, however, and soon begins a battle of wills between the two parties.

Panic Room is one of the best thrillers of the 21st century, anchored by a strong performance from Foster, while Fincher showcases all the talents that have made him one of today's most popular directors. Panic Room is available to stream on Starz.

'Seven Samurai' (1954)

One of the most influential movies of all time, Seven Samurai created the template which all siege movies are based upon. The film follows the titular band of warriors as they are hired to protect a small village from the bandits that have been tormenting them, resulting in one of the greatest final battles in cinema history.

Seven Samurai is often referred to as one of the most remade films ever, as countless stories in all forms of media put their own spin on the classic story. Whenever you watch a movie, play a game, or read a story that features its characters making one last stand against their foe, its origins can be traced back to Seven Samurai. Seven Samurai is available to stream on HBO Max.

KEEP READING: 10 Old-School Action Movies That Will Still Have You On Edge