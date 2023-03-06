Some of the most incredible action films of all-time share a common trait of having their final climactic conflicts ending on a high note. The last fight determines the outcome of the film's rising action and delivers a satisfying conclusion that both entertains and gives an emotional payoff for the audience.

FromInceptionto Predator, these are the best final fights in action films due to their significant payoffs and story-driven executions that did not disappoint and still gave goosebumps to any action fans during re-viewings.

10 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

The epic conclusion to Marvel's Infinity Saga happens within this enormous final battle that pits the entire heroic Avengers against one of the MCU's greatest villains, Thanos (Josh Brolin), in a last inched attempt to keep all life in the universe from extinction.

With impressive visuals, a fantastic score, and a plethora of interesting characters performing cool fighting tactics, this battle went above and beyond entertaining moviegoers. Audiences cheered and cried for some of their favorite superheroes as they finally won the day.

9 'Inception' (2010)

Inception was a commercial success when released and fascinated viewers with its complex themes and brilliant effects and became one of the greatest action films of the 21st century. The movie's conclusion saw Leonardo DiCaprio's character Cobb as he and his team successfully completed a nail-biting memory heist against a rival businessman named Robert Fischer (Cillian Murphy).

It's a fast-paced journey that has many characters trying to achieve different parts of their ultimate goal, and it never fails to leave out the tension within the climax and still maintains a feeling of suspense as viewers care and wonder if the film's heroes will succeed in their mission.

8 'Léon: The Professional' (1994)

Luc Besson's masterpiece Léon: The Professional was a tour de force in the action genre as it balanced realistic gun battles with a mature, character-driven narrative. The ending fight in this story features the titular anti-hero Leon (Jean Reno) as he battles corrupt DEA agent Stansfield (Gary Oldman) and his many officers at his apartment building to save his young new friend Mathilda (Natalie Portman.)

The action is brutal and desperate, leaving the viewers to worry about Leon and Mathilda as they try to escape. It makes it all the more heart-wrenching when Leon decides to hold the assassins off, so Mathilda can reluctantly survive without him. This ending gives a tragic but heartfelt conclusion to Leon and Mathilda's friendship. It shows Besson's ability to create a truly emotional and realistic final conflict that any fan of this film could appreciate.

7 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Everything Everywhere All at Once amazed audiences in 2022, becoming one of the best action movies of the year and raking in many nominations heading into the 2023 Oscars. The ending fight of this emotional rollercoaster sees the main character Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), who tries to reconcile with her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu) and keep her alternate universe persona, "Jobu Tupaki" from destroying herself.

This final battle relies more on the brilliant acting performances of Yeoh and Hsu than the actual fighting itself. Although the two do physically fight in one universe, in another, their conflict expresses through dialog and emotions. It's a unique twist rarely seen in action films and makes for a genuinely different, welcomed viewing experience that still delivers entertainment value.

6 '300' (2006)

300 depicts a heavily romanticized but well-told interpretation of the Spartans' last stand at the Battle of Thermopylae. The film's concluding battle shows the brave Spartan King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) and his outnumbered warriors as they make a defiant suicidal attack against the Persian King Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) and his superior forces.

Butler and Santoro give powerful performances as leaders unfazed by death and willing to maintain their control in this climax. It's a visually fantastic battle that witnesses the characters' raw emotions and heroic deaths. It also delivers a powerful message about standing up against oppression and never backing down against adversity.

5 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

Kingsman: The Secret Service became a fun, ridiculous action-packed thrill ride when first released and introduced a comedic twist to the spy genre. The film introduces viewers to freshly recruited spy Eggsy (Taron Egerton), who single-handedly takes on evil tech genius Richmond Valentine (Samuel L Jackson) and his army of accomplices to stop Valentine's plans to commit mass genocide.

The final battle with Eggsy, as he takes on countless bad guys, is energetic, quickly edited, and creatively uses bright colors to give the scene a fun atmosphere. It also focuses on his desperate attempt to stop Valentine's countdown as Eggsy's fighting sequence interconnects with the world turning into chaos due to Valentine's plan, showing a sense of severity to his mission. It's significant to Eggsy's character development as it completes his transformation, turning him from a reckless youth to a confident and resourceful man.

4 'Aliens' (1986)

James Cameron's Aliens was a massive achievement in the action-horror genre when it first hit theaters in 1986, spawning many quotable lines and becoming one of Cameron's biggest box office successes. The end sees the heroic Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) as she squares off in a futuristic power suit against the hostile alien queen to keep her new adoptive daughter Newt (Carrie Henn) from harm.

Cameron's direction shines in this final fight, showing two opposing foes in a dimly lit cargo room with great use of lighting and well-placed edits to keep the audience engaged and placed in the action. The idea to put Ripley in the power suit to fight the queen was a clever use of visual storytelling by showing her transformation into a warrior who's skilled and resourceful enough to go toe to toe against such a deadly adversary.

3 'Predator' (1987)

Arnold Schwarzenegger and director John McTiernan dominated the 1987 box office with Predator, one of Schwarzenegger's greatest films. The climax sees Schwarzenegger's character Dutch facing the supernatural alien hunter (Kevin Peter Hall) in a brutal fistfight for survival and revenge.

Schwarzenegger's performance in this scene is unique compared to his other acting roles. The audience sees his character getting overwhelmed and beaten, struggling to throw punches, and whimpering in fear. This vulnerability lets the audience know that Schwarzenegger is facing his most formidable foe yet, and it may be one that he can't overcome. It's only satisfying when Schwarzenegger is on the brink of defeat that he uses his wits to outsmart the Predator and win the day.

2 'The Matrix' (1999)

The Wachowshis amazed audiences with their thought-provoking action classic The Matrix in 1999, and it became one of the most influential and studied action films in cinema history. The movie ends with the chosen one, Neo (Keanu Reeves), as he finally realizes his full potential and becomes able to match up against the Matrix's sinister henchman, Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving).

In the end, Neo's ability to fight and ultimately destroy Smith is truly gratifying to watch, as Smith appears to be an unstoppable and ruthless opponent throughout the film. This fight has a perfect hallway setting, a beautiful instrumental score, and well-choreographed fighting moves that still hold today. It's an impressive final battle that highlights the film's amazing action and leaves viewers wanting more.

1 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Cameron created another epic final fight like Aliens as he returned in 1991 to deliver Terminator 2: Judgment Day, often regarded as one of the best action and sequel films ever. The final engagement to this masterpiece sees the protective Terminator (Schwarzenegger) as he has a last duel with its unstoppable liquid metal nemesis, the T-1000 (Robert Patrick), to keep John Conner (Edward Furlong) alive.

The confrontation between the two terminators occurs in a dark steel mill, which fuels their conflict as the setting looks similar to the factory in the ending battle of the first Terminator. It also symbolically represents the hellish industrial apocalyptic future the two opponents originated before. The Oscar-winning visual effects for the T-1000's morphing abilities are this scene's highlights as they add creativity to make this one of the most iconic final fights in film history.

