Given that some authorities mark 1903's The Great Train Robbery as the first action film, it's evident that the genre has been around for quite a while now. Still, and in spite of early, sadly underappreciated silent stars like Pearl White and Helen Holmes, it was not until the 1970s (with Pam Grier's iconic blaxploitation features, Carrie Fisher in Star Wars, and the dawn of the Alien saga) that action movie heroines truly entered the pop culture conversation. Fortunately, as times changed, more and more women in the industry took leading roles in promising action films and franchises, bringing to life memorable and compelling personalities, with many such characters being among the most memorable in film history.

These courageous and badass female characters have left a strong mark on viewers due to their strong determination, wit, and courage. From The Incredibles' Elastigirl to Terminator 2's Sarah Connor, these are 25 of the most influential, fearless action movie heroines that remain inspiring to audiences worldwide.

Ellen Ripley — 'Alien' series (1979 -1997)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Though there have been a few on-screen heroines before Ridley Scott's Alien, many believe that the film birthed the female action hero. It is an undeniable fact that Weaver did a formidable job bringing Ripley to life, even if it's unclear if she'll ever reprise the role.. What may come as a surprise to some is that Ellen Ripley was originally written to be a man.

Representing a brave and sensitive female lead who has undeniable strength and great physical and psychological endurance while challenging gender stereotypes simultaneously, Ripley is a fictional character many look up to, and understandably so. It's for good reason the iconic, iron-willed and maternal personality remains extremely talked-about even 44 years later. Weaver built upon her original turn as Ripley tremendously in 1986's Aliens, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. This is a towering and historic achievement for a genre picture.

Sarah Connor — 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

The Terminator's Sarah Connor, played by Linda Hamilton, has arguably always been a bit ahead of her time (no pun intended), making for the perfect protagonist for the franchise. The character's evolution is perfectly depicted; even though she starts off as a regular person (in the more humble, yet masterful 1984 original film), Sarah ultimately becomes so much more.

Believable and convincing as both an everyday person and a badass and effective heroine who wouldn't think twice before killing to protect her son, Hamilton's portrayal of the well-written character is certainly essential on any list of unforgettable female personalities and women in action.

Foxy Brown — 'Foxy Brown' (1974)

Image via Focus Film Distributors

In the celebrated 1974 blaxploitation film Foxy Brown, a strong vigilante (Pam Grier) takes a job as a high-class escort to exact revenge on the mobsters who murdered her boyfriend.

Even though Grier's role in this particular film manages to stand out a bit more, a year prior to Foxy Brown the actressalso took the role of Coffy in the film of the same name, which proved her to be an incredible movie heroine. By playing such iconic and headstrong and focused women, Grier challenged gender and race-oriented norms that were prominent in the depiction of women of the time. As a result, she is now deservingly regarded as Hollywood's pioneering Black female action hero.

The Bride — 'Kill Bill' (2003-2004)

Image via Miramax Films

In Quentin Tarantino's famed Kill Bill, Uma Thurman steps into the shoes of the iconic unnamed protagonist, who viewers later learn is named Beatrix Kiddo. In the visually stunning and stylish movie (released in two parts to general audiences), Thurman's main character wakes up after years in a coma and seeks revenge against the assassins who betrayed her and ruined her wedding.

Considered Tarantino's masterpiece by some, the iconic Kill Bill is assuredly one of the most compelling movies in the revenge film genre (taking much inspiration from female-driven revenge film Lady Snowblood), and that is largely thanks to its unforgettable lead. Trained by the martial arts master Pai Mei and becoming an unstoppable killing machine, The Bride is equal parts terrifying and totally badass, with a surprisingly complex arc that's revealed as her journey moves forward.

Imperator Furiosa — 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Image via Warner Bros.

Though Oscar winner Charlize Theron has brilliantly played many action heroines, Imperator Furiosa is an icon that stands out among the rest. Introduced to viewers in the genre-blending road film Mad Max: Fury Road, the fearless war captain is the central protagonist of the film, alongside the title character, and perhaps the most important player in the movie.

An extraordinary driver with a strong will and a leader at heart, Furiosa is an incredibly well-crafted character with a deeply intriguing backstory, brought to life in a tour de force performance by Theron. Fortunately for fans, Furiosa is expected to return in the 2024 prequel film Furiosa, but this time played by the talented Anya Taylor-Joy.

Leia Organa — 'Star Wars' saga (1977 - 2019)

Image via 20th Century Studios

There are a lot of great female characters in the Star Wars universe, but Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa is the first, and a beloved figure in pop culture. In the franchise, Leia undergoes valuable character development and embraces the best version of herself by becoming wiser and attaining leadership skills over time.

Equal parts selfless and loving, as she is headstrong and determined, this treasured witty princess is no damsel in distress. Fisher's on-screen counterpart is a powerful Force-user and is assuredly, in many ways, one of the strongest characters of the entire saga.

Wonder Woman/Diana Prince— 'Wonder Woman' series (2017-)

Image via Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is an iconic superhero that has conquered the hearts of many. Though her first solo film is severely superior to the second, Diana is an undeniably iconic and highly referenced female character, with her first comic ever published on October 21, 1941, ranking her among the first female representations in the superhero genre.

Although the legendary character has been played by several different actresses (Lynda Carter from the 1976 TV show remains many's favorite), Gadot was the first to bring the fierce character to life in a live-action big-screen film. It's one of the greatest superhero movie performances.

Katniss Everdeen — 'The Hunger Games' series (2012 - 2015)

Image via Lionsgate

Eleven years later, The Hunger Games remains one of the most popular book-to-screen adaptations, with some viewers considering it to be a groundbreaking novel series of the genre that redefined the boundaries of young adult fiction. Written by Suzanne Collins and starring Jennifer Lawrence, this incredible saga isn't expected to be forgotten soon. In fact, a spin-off is coming out on November 17.

Katniss Everdeen is assuredly among the most iconic heroines in film. Her bravery, high intelligence, brilliance, and rule-breaking nature make the character extremely appealing. Despite appearing cold and detached, Katniss is undeniably compassionate and empathetic, putting family above all else.

Black Widow/ Natasha Romanoff — Marvel Cinematic Universe (2010-2021)

Image via Marvel

Scarlett Johansson's expert marksman and master of various weapons, Marvel's Russian spy Natasha Romanoff, certainly had to be on this list. On top of being one of the best Marvel characters, she is also a poignant figure when it comes to female action heroes in cinema.

The MCU's Black Widow is soft and sensitive, yet quick to kick anyone's ass when the occasion calls for it. Much like Katniss, Nat displays a serious and distant demeanor, but that does not mean that she ultimately does not care for the people around her; she actively protects those she loves at all costs. Furthermore, Black Widow is the first and only woman among the OG Avengers, making her a prominent female character in the franchise's earlier films.

Trinity — 'The Matrix' series (1999 - 2021)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Matrix's Trinity is perfectly played by Carrie-Anne Moss. Despite the fact that Keanu Reeves is the central protagonist of the action sci-fi franchise ("he is the One"), the franchise's badass heroine is, after all, the force who guides Neo to his salvation and gets the action going in the first film.

It is clear that Trinity isn't just Neo's love interest and sidekick; bold and straightforward, Moss' on-screen counterpart is an incredible character of her own. The fun fact that the name Trinity increased in popularity as a given name for female babies born after the release of The Matrix in 1999 highlights that.

Letty Ortiz — 'Fast and Furious' series (2001-)

Image via Universal Studios

The Fast and Furious franchise is nearing what could be the finish line— with Fast X: Part 2 reportedly months away— and there is no better way to celebrate it than by looking back at some of the most memorable personalities. Whereas Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is at the top of the game, Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) remains, whether one likes it or not, one of the most talked-about female characters in the industry.

Arguably one of the most underappreciated MVPs of the Fast and Furious saga, Letty knows how to fight and takes no flack, never backing down from confrontation. If there is one thing that the franchise has taught audiences, it is that Rodriguez's character is so much more than a love interest.

Evelyn Wang — 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Image via A24

Although pretty much any other movie starring Michelle Yeoh could take a place on this list, her most recent heroine, Evelyn, deserves extra praise. The character was introduced to viewers in Everything Everywhere All at Once, a bizarre, trippy, and genre-bending A24 flick that ultimately took home the Academy Award for Best Picture this year.

In the unforgettable movie, Yeoh's bold and emotional performance as a Chinese immigrant who is swept up in a wild adventure after learning that she must save the world by connecting with parallel universes, earned her an Oscar for Best Actress. From attempting to keep her family together to saving the world, Evelyn is perhaps one of the most memorable heroines of recent times, across all genres.

Natalie, Alex and Dylan — 'Charlie’s Angels' series (2000-2003)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Though a reboot of Charlie's Angels hit the movie theaters in 2019, the 2000 film remains the superior, more entertaining diversion (the original 1976 TV counterpart is definitely worth checking, too). Starring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz, these two films follow the three women detectives as they embark on different quests, using their incredible material arts and tech skills — as well as undeniable charisma — as deadly weapons.

After being rebooted twice since (once on TV), there is hardly any doubt that the angels remain some of the most well-liked and referenced characters in pop culture. Charlie's Angels' depiction of three self-sufficient, badass women on-screen is assuredly groundbreaking, especially considering that the story was first released in 1976, and that women weren't expected to be financially and emotionally independent at the time.

Neytiri — 'Avatar' series (2009-)

Image via Disney

In 2022, a new and long-awaited Avatar sequel was released, and Zoë Saldaña reprised her role in the James Cameron sci-fi action adventure film. The actress plays the bold and brave Neytiri, the lead heroine who actively fights for those she loves with everything she's got without thinking twice.

Being always willing to leap into combat to protect those she cares about isn't the only good quality of this memorable on-screen personality. Having undergone great character development, Neytiri is truly a free-spirited yet determined woman who will go to great lengths to do whatever she believes is right.

Selene — 'Underworld' series (2003 - 2016)

Image via Screen Gems

In the dark fantasy action horror Underworld film series, Kate Beckinsale is the unstoppable Selene, a vampire Death Dealer hunting Lycans and one of the most powerful characters in the intriguing franchise.

The main protagonist of Underworld never backs down from a challenge. She is determined, cunning, resourceful, and truly capable of brutal acts of violence. Despite her killer superpowers, the quick and agile Selene is also a combat master.

'Lara Croft — 'Tomb Raider' series (2001 - 2003)

Image via Concorde Filmverleih

Even though Alicia Vikander is the most recent big-screen Lara Croft (based on the most recent string of video games of the same name), Angelina Jolie was the first woman to ever step into the shoes of the iconic character on movie screens. And while the Tomb Raider films leave much to be desired, there is no denying that the actress was the perfect choice for the role.

Jolie's performance in the films, which featured a groundbreaking use of a female lead character, is both inspiring and empowering to women all around the globe, given the fierce manner that the actress brought the three-dimensional character to life. Although kind-hearted and sweet-natured, Lara Croft is fearless, intelligent, and incredibly strong.

Alice — 'Resident Evil' series (2002 - 2016)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

It would've been a crime not to mention Milla Jovovich's iconic on-screen counterpart, Alice, in the Resident Evil franchise. Based on the Japanese video game franchise of the same name by Capcom, the survival horror/action hybrid saga follows Alice, former security operative of the Umbrella Corporation, who turned into an anti-Umbrella resistance fighter, as she navigates through different adventures.

In addition to her superhuman abilities, like extra speed and strength, Alice is a skilled fighter and marksman. Though some people believe that she is not as well-written as she had the potential to be, Jovovich's character is a rational and and cunning personality with badass physical abilities to match. The actress built on an action heroine persona and presence first seen in The Fifth Element here. The Resident Evil movies should have been better, but the star always delivered a fully formed performance.

Ilsa Faust — 'Mission: Impossible' series (2015-)

Image via Paramount Pictures

A new Mission: Impossible installment came out this year and global viewers seemingly couldn't praise it enough. While Tom Cruise is obviously the protagonist of the iconic action series, Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa Faust remains one of the most captivating personalities that occupy it.

Disciplined and strong-willed, Ilsa is a former intelligence operative employed by MI6 who worked for a criminal organization. Before helping Hunt and his team fight her former colleagues, she was known as The Syndicate. Moreover, the martial arts expert stands tall among the most memorable female fictional characters of recent times, and a highlight of a franchise that's praiseworthy for presenting numerous terrific female characters. Her strong sense of duty and courage are notable traits.

Rey — 'Star Wars' saga (2015-)

Image via LucasFilm

Even though fans of the saga have mixed opinions of the writing Daisy Ridley's Rey was working with, there is no way to deny that she is an independent and strong spirit in the franchise. She was first introduced in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens as an orphan living alone on the desert planet Jakku, with Ridley reprising her role in the following two films. Another film starring Ridley was announced earlier this year.

While some fans lament the direction (or lack thereof) the sequel trilogy took, especially in its final installment, many admire Rey for being complex and endearing. Furthermore, Ridley's on-screen counterpart is kind and caring but also knows how to fight and isn't afraid to get her hands dirty whenever she needs to, easily handling any new challenge.