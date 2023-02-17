Sometimes the best action movie characters just so happen to be the leaders of the United States. Over the years, Hollywood has produced some of the most patriotic action films featuring fictional Presidents who take command both in the story and in the spotlight. These Presidents and the actors performing them have graced the silver screen and left viewers on the edge of their seats.

Whether they take the lead against an alien invasion or fight bad guys on the White House lawn, these Commanders-in-Chief have entertained audiences with their strong leadership and decision-making skills. The actors portraying these leaders show off their talent enough that would make many audience goers vote for them in real life.

10 Jack Nicholson as James Dale 'Mars Attacks!' (1996)

In this tribute to old 1950s science-fiction pictures, Jack Nicholson plays President James Dale, an ineffective leader who tries and fails to bring a peaceful end to a darkly comedic alien invasion.

Nicholson's performance, including so many other characters in this movie, is firstly comedic, and his character tends to make questionable choices and makes failed decisions during the film's events. However, Nicholson still gives an entertaining acting performance and gives off a commanding presence when he appears onscreen.

9 Fredric March as Jordan Lyman 'Seven Days in May' (1964)

This John Frankenheimer thriller sees two-time Oscar-winning actor Fredric March as President Jordan Lyman, as an unpopular Cold War-era President who deals with brokering a peace treaty with the Soviet Union and a coup within his government.

March gives a more realistic performance as a President during a stressful situation as he takes charge and tries to reassure the people of America even if it makes him seem unfavorable. March's performance shows audiences the polarizing decisions presidents make in real life and the consequences they take in making them.

8 Samuel L. Jackson as William Alan Moore 'Big Game' (2014)

This silly Jalmari Helander action-adventure follows Samuel L. Jackson as President William "Bill" Moore, who and a young hunter named Oskari (Onni Tommila) face off against armed assassins after Air Force One crash lands in the Finnish wilderness.

Like his other action hero roles, Jackson still gives a fun and quotable performance as President Moore. His onscreen partnership with Tommila works surprisingly well, given how mediocre most of the film is. Moore comes off as less than capable of surviving on his own, but he slowly progresses and even gives a few pre-kill one-liners that any action movie fan could enjoy.

7 William Sadler as President Ellis 'Iron Man 3' (2013)

Shane Black's underrated Sci-Fi action sequel to the Iron Man series returns Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark as he tries to save William Sadler's character President Ellis from a vengeful scientist intending to hold the country to its knees.

Sadler gives a rare heroic performance as President Ellis as his character fights for what's right and tries to save those he can. Ellis is a man that doesn't admit defeat in the face of villainy, and he makes for an enjoyable character to appreciate more during rewatches.

6 Morgan Freeman as President Beck 'Deep Impact' (1998)

Mimi Leder directs this action-disaster film featuring Morgan Freeman as President Beck, a leader who makes difficult choices and tries to reassure a frightened nation after a large comet is spotted heading towards Earth.

Morgan Freeman gives a robust and commanding performance as President Beck. He steals every scene he's in with his authoritative tone and even offers an inspirational ending speech that could give any audience member goosebumps. Freeman was born to play leadership roles and his performance in this film extensively showed a prime example.

5 Donald Pleasence as The US President 'Escape from New York' (1981)

In one of John Carpenters' best movies, Donald Pleasence plays the US President as he and Kurt Russell's character Snake Plissken try and escape from Manhattan Island, which has now become a maximum security prison.

Though his screen time is limited in this unique apocalyptic film, Donald Pleasence gives a powerful supporting performance as a man determined to survive against terrible odds in his fight for what he believes is best for the nation. Pleasence drew inspiration from his time in a WW2 prisoner of war camp for his scenes where he gets held captive to make them more believable. It shows that this US President doesn't give up so easily.

4 Aaron Eckhart as Benjamin Asher 'Olympus Has Fallen' (2013)

Antoine Fuqua directs this pulse-pounding action-thriller showing Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart as President Asher as they work together to save the Country after shooters storm the White House.

Eckhart plays Asher as a President who doesn't back down when faced with certain death. He's a man who's experienced the loss of his wife but is still determined to do his job and keep others safe, even at the cost of his own life. He is the kind of President any viewer could hope for in a Presidential candidate.

3 Jamie Foxx as President Sawyer 'White House Down' (2013)

In this second White House-related action movie, Best Actor Oscar Winner Jamie Foxx plays President Sawyer, a President who, along with Channing Tatum's character John Cale fight side by side when mercenaries occupy the White House and threaten war with the Middle East.

Foxx delivers a fun performance as the President by kicking butt and helping to save the day. He's the kind of leader that makes tough choices even if it threatens lives and knows it's for the greater good. Foxx's chemistry with Tatum also shines in the film, making for a genuinely entertaining watch from start to finish.

2 Harrison Ford as James Marshall 'Air Force One' (1997)

This Wolfgang Petersen action masterpiece sees Harrison Ford as President James Marshall as he leads a one-person battle against Russian extremists who've overtaken Air Force One.

Ford excels in this role, playing Marshall as a leader capable of handling his own in a fight and not cracking under extreme pressure. Everything about Ford's performance as a President feels right, and he makes for an inspiring leader to watch succeed. It's because of his actions in this film that makes President Marshall one of the most entertaining and bravest fictional Presidents in film history.

1 Bill Pullman as Thomas J. Whitmore 'Independence Day' (1996)

In arguably Roland Emmerich's greatest film, Bill Pullman plays President Thomas Whitmore, a flawed but hopeful President who leads a heroic charge against a hostile alien invasion along with a rag-tag group of survivors.

Pullman steals the show in this film, delivering one of the greatest speeches in film history and commanding every scene he's in with his charisma. His character starts in the film as indecisive but learns from his mistakes and gains the support of the people when they need him most. There's no doubt that Whitmore is the kind of President that any viewer can look to in a leader.

