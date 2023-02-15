Action blockbuster entertainment and romantic comedy charm may seem like polar opposites, but the two genres have crossed paths plenty of times before and often managed to do so with fantastic results. After all, what is the point of a good, old-fashioned shoot-em-up if the love interests don't end up together?

RELATED: 10 Best Rom-Coms of All Time, According to Letterboxd

While a lot of action movies are dismissive of their romantic subplots, many of the very best invest a great deal of time into them and reap the rewards of a more dynamic film. Whether these films purposefully blended genres to create a fun-fuelled action-romance hybrid, or operated more as a rom-com in disguise, they can be enjoyed for their hilarious love stories just as much as their explosive action heroics.

1 ‘Deadpool’ (2016)

Image via 20th Century Fox

From its very beginning, Deadpool isn’t shy about the fact that it is, at heart, a love story first and an ultra-violent, crude, blood-soaked superhero revenge comedy second. After all, nothing says “meet-cute” quite like a mouthy gun-for-hire and a prostitute swooning over each other (and exchanging services) in a bar for active mercenaries.

In all seriousness though, the charmingly inappropriate romance between Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) was the beating heart of Deadpool that gave all the aesthetic delights an underlying sense of narrative purpose. It didn’t hurt that the comedic chemistry between the two actors was razor sharp and perfectly in line with the absurd hysteria the film so masterfully achieved.

RELATED: The Best R-Rated Superhero Movies, Ranked

2 ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981)

Image via Paramount Pictures

A universally beloved masterpiece of action-adventure entertainment, Raiders of the Lost Ark has stood the test of time due to its fantastic action sequences and its pulsating story, but also because of its array of brilliant characters and the relationships between them. The most notable of which was the tumultuous, teasing romance between Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and Marion (Karen Allen).

Meeting in a bar in Nepal, the re-acquainted former lovers struggle to put their hostilities aside when they work together to beat the Nazis to locating the biblical Ark of the Covenant. Never stealing momentum from the story, the romance brings a great deal of energy to the film with its sly humor which was just as enjoyable to watch as the action.

3 ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’ (2010)

Image Via Universal Pictures

From his famed ‘Cornetto’ trilogy to action crime movies and even time-bending psychological thrillers, Edgar Wright is certainly no stranger to meshing genres within his movies. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is not only the director’s most underrated film, but it is also a fantastic example of action thrills meeting teenage rom-com awkwardness.

An ambitious masterpiece of overwhelming style and raw fun, the film utilizes comedy in both its music-fuelled action sequences and Scott's (Michael Cera) romantic pursuit of Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Scott's angst and perpetual nervousness bouncing off Ramona's deadpan demeanor made for a love story which was both incredibly fun to watch unfold and surprisingly impactful.

4 ‘True Romance’ (1993)

Image via Warner Bros.

A heartfelt love story packed with drug-related crime, high-octane violence, and shades of romantic comedy; True Romance is what happens when Quentin Tarantino writes a rom-com. It focuses on the relationship between a pop culture nerd and a prostitute who fall in love after one night together, get married, steal cocaine, and try to sell it while being hunted by the mob.

With its pitch black comedy, unrelenting energy, and plenty of oddball characters, it is a prime example of the raw attitude of 90s cinema and has become a defining picture of the decade because of its eagerness to mix elements from different genres. With Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater's surprisingly touching performances grounding it, True Romance has a genuine core which makes it a perfect rom-com in disguise.

RELATED: Love Hurts: 10 More Violent Romantic Movies to Watch After 'Bones and All'

5 ‘True Lies’ (1994)

Image via 20th Century Fox

One of James Cameron’s more underrated movies, True Lies saw the director reunited with Arnold Schwarzenegger for a highly enjoyable action comedy hit. It follows a secret spy who poses as an uninteresting salesman whose next mission grows complicated when his unsuspecting wife contemplates an affair with an eccentric used car salesman and is kidnapped in the process.

The film has no fear of straying into absurdity, but Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis ensure the film never has a dull moment with their comic bite and joyous chemistry. The final product is an entertaining action film, but also a hilarious depiction of a married couple rediscovering their love for one another.

6 ‘Romancing the Stone’ (1984)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Bringing together elements of action adventure and romantic comedy, Romancing the Stone excelled as a riveting call-back to the Saturday morning serials of old. Entertaining and exciting, it follows a lonely romance author who works with a roguish bird smuggler to save her sister from kidnappers in the Colombian rainforest.

Kathleen Turner was excellent as the mousy lead and her chemistry with Michael Douglas, who was himself brilliant as the smuggling love interest, was simply perfect. A riveting mixture of adventure blockbusters and screwball comedy, Romancing the Stone can truly be enjoyed for its action sequences and its love story in equal measure.

7 ‘Out of Sight’ (1998)

Image via Universal Pictures

A ringing endorsement for the idea ‘opposites attract’, Out of Sight is a fast-paced crime romance about a notorious bank robber who escapes from prison and abducts a federal marshal in the process. Normally, that would be an unnerving premise, but with George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez in the lead roles, the chemistry, comedy, and charm is too good to resist.

A well-crafted adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s 1996 novel, one great aspect about the romance is neither character goes against their job, making the tension between them as palpable as it is enjoyable throughout the whole movie. The slick flick also served as the first collaboration between Clooney and director Steven Soderberg and was undoubtedly a sign of things to come.

8 ‘Mr. Right’ (2015)

Image via Focus World

Mr. Right could easily have become a pop-culture hit being celebrated for its absolutely psychotic romance between magnetic stars Anna Kendrick and Sam Rockwell. Following a young woman who finds herself enchanted by a rogue hitman and his ever-present sense of danger, the film presented an intriguing blend of extreme action violence and romantic comedy in equal measure.

It undeniably found its strength in the chemistry of its lead duo as their likable quirkiness gave the film a rather wholesome platform to launch from. Violent, bloody, and laced with profanities, Mr. Right may follow the trajectory of a rom-com, but is just as enjoyable when watched as a delightfully excessive action flick.

RELATED: 10 Underrated, Quirky Crime Films to Watch on Netflix

9 ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ (2005)

Image via Warner Bros.

Another example of romantic comedy being quite purposefully fused with high-octane action, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is best known as being the start of “Brangelina”, which is a disservice to its entertaining cheesiness. The film follows a married couple – rival assassins – who have lost their romantic spark when they are each assigned the mission of killing the other.

The action carnage escalates as the two grapple with trying to kill each other while, simultaneously, rediscovering the passion they had for one another. Joining forces to take down their superiors, the Smiths become an all-conquering power couple by the time the end credits roll.

10 ‘The Mask of Zorro’ (1998)

Image via Sony Pictures

A wonderful reboot and something of a detached legacy sequel, The Mask of Zorro thrived as a swashbuckling adventure in which the legendary Don Diego de la Vega (Anthony Hopkins) trains a successor to take his mantle as the masked vigilante, Zorro. Kidnapped by his arch nemesis as an infant, Diego’s daughter has been raised in a life of luxury, and her forbidden romance with Alejandro (Antonio Banderas), the new Zorro, serves the film’s memorable subplot.

From hilarious encounters to a spellbinding dance sequence, and a particularly racy duel, Alejandro and Elena’s (Catherine Zeta-Jones) byplay made for many of the film’s best scenes. Naturally, Elena learns the truth about her parentage and the wicked ways of her adoptive father, prompting her to aid the two Zorros and fall in love with Alejandro to give the film a happily ever after ending.

NEXT: 10 Superhero Movies That Expertly Blend Genres