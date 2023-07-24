There is a popular misconception that action cinema began with the inception of the 1980s classics like Die Hard and Predator, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Action has been an essential part of the cinematic language since the earliest days of cinema, dating all the way back to the silent film days of Charles Chaplin and Buster Keaton.

The 1970s were a particularly transformative decade for action cinema, as the “New Hollywood” era allowed for a greater deal of brutality in mainstream films than had previously been seen. These 10 action movies from the era are the best representatives of this trend.

10 'The Warriors' (1979)

Like so many 1970s films, The Warriors has earned a dedicated cult audience that appreciates its radical approach to depicting gang violence on screen. Like many films by the great Walter Hill, the grimy, independent feel is what makes it so unique, particularly with such a youthful cast.

The film had a real sense of what the Bronx actually looked like. This was a notable aspect of many 1970s classics, but the side of New York Hill was exploring was far different from the one that Martin Scorsese approached in Taxi Driver.

9 'Assault on Precinct 13' (1976)

Even though John Carpenter is best known as the “master of horror,” he took a break from the genre he’s most famous for to helm this action classic. Assault on Precinct 13 lets the viewer know what type of movie it is in the first few minutes when a young girl is mowed down by criminals in the street.

The film follows a tense alliance between a police officer (Austin Stoker) and a convicted murderer (Darwin Johnston) who team up to defend a police station from a raid by a gang of even more ruthless criminals.

Clint Eastwood may be best known for his more serious work in action films, but he actually tried his hand at a buddy comedy when he teamed up with Jeff Bridges in the delightfully absurd action-adventure heist film Thunderbolt and Lightfoot. Bridges does a great job at poking fun at the notoriously serious Eastwood.

Bridges was just reaching the peak of his stardom, having appeared in Peter Bogdanavich’s The Last Picture Showonly a few years prior. He received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance, a rarity for genre films.

7 'Get Carter' (1971)

While it’s easy to associate Michael Caine with his loving role as Alfred in The Dark Knight trilogy or his crotchety version of Scrooge in The Muppet Christmas Carol, it’s easy to forget he was once one of the major action stars of his era. Although Caine launched the action side of his career in the 1960s with The Italian Job, his work in the 1970s tended to be a lot darker.

In Get Carter, Caine stars as a British gangster who seeks vengeance after his brother is killed under mysterious circumstances.

6 'Mad Max' (1979)

While the Mad Max franchise is most commonly associated with the nonstop chases, relentless spectacle, and wild costuming that came from 1982’s Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior and 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, the first film in George Miller’s legendary action saga is actually fairly stripped down and straightforward.

Rather than explore a world that has already given up hope, 1979’s Mad Max shows the slow descent of society as civilization falls waste to gang violence; it marked the debut of Mel Gibson in the role that changed his career.

5 'The Spy Who Loved Me' (1977)

In general, the James Bond franchise did not fare very well in the 1970s; Sean Connery’s last Bond film, 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever, remains one of the worst Bond films ever and prompted the launch of a new Bond with Roger Moore in 1973’s Live and Let Die.

The Spy Who Loved Me is easily Moore’s best film as 007; it pairs Bond with the Russian secret agent XXX (Barbara Bach) as they form a hasty (yet romantic) relationship to stop a mutual threat to both nations. Carly Simon’s theme song is iconic for a reason.

4 'Enter the Dragon' (1973)

Five decades have passed since the release of Enter the Dragon, and nothing will ever top the incredible stunt work that Bruce Lee does in his most famous role. Lee’s physicality continues to be unmatched, but what’s surprising about Enter the Dragon is that he proves to be a great dramatic performer as well.

Lee stars as a Hong Kong martial arts expert hired by British intelligence to investigate an island run by an illicit criminal organization. Director Robert Clouse incorporated the influence of espionage films, the blacksploitation movement, and more traditional martial arts cinema.

3 'Dirty Harry' (1971)

While it started one of the most significant action franchises of all time, the first Dirty Harry remains the best film in the series. Director Don Siegel crafted a “tough as nails” anti-hero that Clint Eastwood was more than happy to bring his signature grittiness to.

Later films would get more absurd in their storylines and introduce more elements of comedy, but none of that influence began with the first film. In fact, the depiction of the main villain, ruthless sniper Scorpio (Andy Robinson), made audiences uncomfortable due to the concerns over gun violence that had swept the nation.

2 'Lady Snowblood' (1973)

Anyone that watched and loved Quentin Tarantino’s work on the Kill Bill series owes it to themselves to check out the 1973 martial arts classic Lady Snowblood; Tarantino’s duology of action films is essentially a giant homage to the Toshiya Fujita classic and even lifts the iconic snowy duel from its final sequence.

Lady Snowblood follows the warrior Yuki (Meiko Kaji), who sets out on a path of vengeance to kill the men responsible for the death of her father and the rape of her mother. The sequel Lady Snowblood: Love Song of Vengeance was released in 1974.

1 'The French Connection' (1971)

Even if it didn’t contain one of the greatest (and longest) action sequences in motion picture history, The French Connection would still be considered among the best films of the 1970s, regardless of genre. Gene Hackman’s role as Popeye Doyle is perhaps the most iconic of his career, which is no small statement considering his track record.

The 1970s were a period where there wasn’t as much division between “popular” cinema and “awards season fare;” The French Connection took home five Academy Award wins, including Best Picture, Best Director for William Friedkin, and Hackman’s first win for Best Actor.

