The Best Action Movies of 2019

The tentpole age is a great time to be an action fan — whether you like superhero action, sci-fi action, or straight-up John Wick style set-piece mayhem, there was something for you in 2019.

This year marked a major turning point in the MCU; a trio of films that will give us the first female-led Marvel film, the culmination of a decade’s worth of world-building, and the film that will lead us into the next phase. On the heels of DC’s billion-dollar trip to Atlantis, we’ll also get the next step in the new cinematic DC universe. And that’s just the superhero stuff!

There were also kick-ass DTV and international gems that slipped under the radar, a new direction for the Fast & Furious franchise, the culmination of the Skywalker saga, another good Terminator movie (finally!), and the joyous insanity of Alita: Battle Angel.

Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered with a rundown of the best action movies of 2019 below. Click here for more of our Best of 2019 content.