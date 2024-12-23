With the year ending shortly, movie fans were privy to another action-packed library of films. It's the perfect time of the year to look back at the best and favorite films, pit them against each other, and decide which deserves the title of the best of the year. As usual, action movies, one of the most prominent film genres, draw a crowd of every demographic. Whether it has epic fights, chase scenes, or grand conflicts, the action genre continues to impress every year.

From long-awaited sequels like Dune: Part Two to surprise gems like Kill, 2024 had an abundance of hard-hitting action flicks to entertain viewers. This list highlights and ranks the best action movies of 2024 based on their quality of action and integration into other aspects of the movies. These ten action films fight it out for the crown of best action movie of the past year, each deserving recognition for its fights, innovation, storytelling, and, most of all, heart-pounding epic action.

10 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (2024)

Directed by Wes Ball

Coming in at the tenth spot is a continuation of the groundbreaking Planet of the Apes franchise. Set generations after the end of Caesar's Reign, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes follows Noa (Owen Teague), an ape who comes to question everything after going on a journey to save his family and clan. He meets Mae (Freya Allan), a human girl who can speak and has an agenda as she accompanies Noa on his quest.

After the beautiful conclusion of War for the Planet of the Apes, fans didn't need a sequel. However, this movie was an unexpected treat that expanded on the franchise's lore and told a moving story, which fans are excited to see in the next Planet of the Apes movie. With an epic journey, thrilling fights, and tense drama, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was a gripping action flick with many other elements to keep fans entertained.

9 'Monkey Man' (2024)

Directed by Dev Patel

Dev Patel stars in his directorial debut, Monkey Man, a classic revenge story with plenty of political impact and personal motivation. Scarred for life after a spiritual guru orders the destruction of his village, the Kid now makes a measly living fighting under the guise of a monkey. But with a method to take revenge, he goes on a bloody killing rampage, avenging his family and rooting out the corruption in his city.

Monkey Man was one of the best action movies earlier in the year and remains one of the best at the end. Its simplistic revenge plot is made profound through its political messages and personal themes, delivering an essential story through bare-knuckle action. This action thriller is a raw and bloody journey with some of the most impressive and creative action sequences of the year.

8 'The Beekeeper' (2024)

Directed by David Ayer

The Beekeeper follows Adam Clay (Jason Statham), a quiet beekeeper living in the barn of a sweet retired school teacher. After she takes her own life because a phishing scam bankrupts her and her charity, Clay goes on a countrywide revenge spree. He is a former operative of a mysterious organization who hunts down corrupt scammers as fans slowly learn more about his past through hard-hitting action.

Fans know they are in store for a good action movie whenever Statham is leading the film, and The Beekeeper continues the trend by giving viewers a spectacle of fights and action goodness. Statham fully commits to the role and does what he does best as he fully immerses fans in this movie, which balances its grittiness and goofiness. The film never takes itself too seriously, providing a mix of action and campiness to get fans excited about The Beekeeper sequel.

7 'Thelma' (2024)

Directed by Josh Margolin

Grandparents are victims of many things, but two of the most prominent are patronizing comments and scams. Thelma follows the titular grandma after she gets a call saying her grandson is in prison. After sending $10,000, she takes matters into her own hands after the police decide not to do anything. Going on a revenge quest, Thelma (June Squibb) teams up with her grandson and friends to get her money back from the scammers.

Thelma isn't the movie for fans looking for nonstop gritty action and bloody fights; instead, it delivers a compact comedy-fueled action film that viewers will enjoy. While the action is lacking, there is enough drama to keep fans entertained, with the heart of the story lying in its humor and wholesomeness. Squibb is delightful in her role, impressing as an action star and comedic actor as Thelma displays its themes of age.