Movies are a great form of escape, none more so than action movies. Where emotional dramas and biopics can be thrilling for the mind, sometimes people want to watch something fun and easy. Where it may be odd - every explosion, every fight sequence, and every car chase entertains the masses and keeps hearts pumping.

But like many movies, the critics and the fans don't necessarily meet eye to eye, even with movies supposedly meant for everyone. From superhero flicks like Venom to heist classics like National Treasure, the critical reception of action movies aren't always great. Luckily, that doesn't stop them from being beloved by fans. Rotten Tomatoes provides insight into what passionate moviegoers and professional critics want — showing their shared opinions and differences.

'Red Notice' (2021) — 36% / 92%

Interpol agent, John Heartly (Dwayne Johnson), attempts to hunt and track down the world's most wanted art thief, "The Bishop" (Gal Gadot), using the skills of another rival thief, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds).

With its low Tomatometer score, it's clear that critics weren't entirely pleased with this heist action-comedy. On the other hand, Fans seemed to enjoy it given that it generated 148.72 million hour views following its release day, Red Notice quickly became Netflix's biggest weekend-opener, with it also remaining in the top 10 for 94 countries. It was even announced that two sequels are currently in development because of its popularity.

'Bad Boys II' (2003) — 23% / 78%

As the drug flow in Miami reaches an all-time high, Detectives Marcus Burnett (Martin Laurence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) are put on the case as their investigation leads them to the dangerous smuggler, Johnny Tapia (Jordi Mollà).

Despite its poor critical reception, Bad Boys IIdid very well, commercially, with fans clamoring to see it.With the film generating $4.67 million on the opening weekend, it became it the fourth-best opening for an R-rated film (at the time of its release). By the end of its cinematic run, it grossed over $273 million worldwide against its $130 million budget.

'Venom' (2018) — 29% / 80%

Determined to take down the notorious CEO of Life Foundation, Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) finds himself in a troubling situation as his body is merged with an alien symbiote that gives him lethal superhuman abilities.

As an addition to the SonySpider-Man universe, fans were very excited. Critics — not so much as seen by the very low Tomatometer score. However, as the film grossed over $856 million worldwide, with it especially over-performing for international audiences by $125 million, Venomwas a clear commercial and fan success. With such a high audience score, the discourse couldn't be more different, as fans proved their affinity for the snarky yet powerful symbiote duo.

'The 355' (2022) — 24% / 86%

When a top-secret weapon falls into the hand of mercenaries, CIA Agent Mason "Mace" Brown (Jessica Chastain) teams up with a group of international spies to retrieve it. Together, the women attempt to save the world while evading the watchful eye of a mysterious looming presence.

Unfortunately, The 355suffered with its dump month slot and ran on the coattails of the COVID-19 Omicron outbreak. As a box-office bomb and a poor critical response, one would expect that fans did not seek enjoyment from the female-led spy thriller. Luckily, with its release on streaming services, fans gave the film new life.

'The King's Man' (2021) — 41% / 80%

After losing his wife in a combat-related accident, the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) swears never to engage in violence and to keep their only child, Conrad (Harris Dickinson), from seeing battle: this becomes impossible as World War I slowly approaches. Suspecting the influence of a criminal mastermind, the Duke goes on a mission with a handful of allies to prevent a war that threatens to wipe out all of humanity.

As the prequel to Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman film series, the critical response was not so great. But like so many of Vaughn's movies, fans enjoyed his quick-paced gentlemanly action. Where the movie didn't do so well in its theatrical release, The King's Manthrived when it hit streaming services as it became its highest-streamed movie across all platforms during the week of February 21, 2022.

'The Fast and the Furious' (2001) — 53% / 74%

Set in an LA community that's experiencing a recent string of high-speed robberies, Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) befriends Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew of street car racers. Unbeknownst to them, Brian is an undercover LAPD officer sent to investigate the crimes.

Despite this movie being the start of one of the most popular franchises in cinematic history, The Fast and the Furiouswas not a huge critical success. Fans, on the other hand, really enjoyed it. With it grossing over $207 million against its $38 million budget, it was clear that poor critical reception couldn't stop this movie from riding an extravagant high, even now with fans eagerly waiting for its tenth installment.

'Angel Has Fallen' (2019) — 39% / 93%

Despite his long history of being a loyal agent to the Secret Service, Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is accused of an assassination attempt against US President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman). Desperate to clear his name and find out the truth, Mike turns to unexpected allies for help.

As the third chapter of Mike Banning's nail-biting adventures, Angel Has Fallenat least had a better reception than its predecessor; but, for the critics it was still a flop. Luckily, the fans did not agree in the slightest. Opening with over $21.5 million, its theatrical release saw Butler on top of the box office for the first time since the release of 300. Its huge commercial success has now since green-lit several sequels, with the fourth currently in development.

'National Treasure' (2004) — 46% / 76%

Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage), a passionate historian and treasure hunter, along with the help of his team, races against time in pursuit of the long-lost Freemason treasure before newly made enemies find it first.

Even though critics scored this action-adventure quite low, it didn't hinder its commercial success. Fans seemed to enjoy the heist film given that it grossed over $347 million on a $100 million budget. This allowed National Treasureto expand its universe with a sequel picture and a recent Disney+ series.

'Underworld' (2003) — 31% / 79%

Selene (Kate Beckinsale), an orphaned vampire who lost her family to a vicious clan of werewolves, has now grown to become a trained killer - determined to wipe out the entire Lycan species. Matters become more complicated once Michael (Scott Speedman), a human she has fallen in love with, gets captured and is bitten by a Lycan.

With such a low Tomatometer score, it was obvious that critics didn't receive this film positively. And yet, Underworld was still a surprising commercial hit, with it grossing over $95 million on a $22 million budget. Celebrated for its lore and gothic aesthetics, this film gained such popularity that it resulted in three different sequels and even a story prequel.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' (2007) — 44% / 72%

With Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) caught in Davy Jones' locker, Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightly) must work together to find and free him. Their mission faces more challenges as they are pursued by a series of enemies from all parts of the globe.

As the third chapter of the beloved movie franchise, some may be shocked that this Pirates of the Caribbean movie was poorly scored by the critics. But this didn't stop the film from smashing the box office as it became one of the highest-grossing films of 2007, and even it received two Academy Award nominations. With a higher audience score, this movie's positive response from its fans allowed the story world to surpass a trilogy and continue with two more sequels (and a potential sixth installment).

