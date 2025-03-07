With action movies of all sorts, it's easy to decide which ones are made purely for action, and which ones want to tell a deeper story. A mix of both is brilliant, but often underrated, and saying that an action movie is a banger from start to finish can mean different things to different people. With a mix of a great story and relentless action, lots of movies can be considered great from their first moments to the final credits; choosing only ten feels like betraying a large part of the genre.

To this day, some action movies are truly great, or better said - absolute bangers. Great action choreographies are still highly respected, which is seen in some stellar features from last year, like Monkey Man, Dev Patel's directorial, action star debut, which was made brilliantly, and obviously, with a lot of love; and Rebel Ridge, the non-stop action thriller with Aaron Pierre as the new face of action film. For anyone looking for other recommendations and classics, these action movies are varied and creative representations of the action genre, and best of all - bangers.

10 'Upgrade' (2018)

Directed by Leigh Whannell

Upgrade might be a strange choice, but it's one of the most underrated sci-fi action movies of the 2010s (and, really, ever). From pretty much the first moments, Upgrade is a brilliant combo of a dystopian sci-fi and a relentless action thriller; it starts with Grey (Logan Marshall-Green) and his wife Asha (Melanie Vallejo) traveling in a self-driving car, establishing the futuristic setting; their car gets hacked and crashes, then Asha is killed in an attack, while Grey is left completely paralyzed.

After falling into deep depression, Grey is visited by a rich client, Eron, who gives him a chance to use his STEM implant. Upon implantation, Grey regains power in all his limbs, but the STEM implant starts talking to him; with newfound physical abilities, Grey is now ready to get revenge for Asha's death. Upgrade is bloody, fast, and violent; it uses all the 100 minutes of its runtime to deliver a brilliant revenge movie, though its ending is kind of bleak. Many have compared Upgrade with a dystopian Death Wish, you know, the one with Charles Bronson.