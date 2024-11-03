Action cinema provides a uniquely engaging way to watch movies. They offer explosive thrills, adrenaline-fueled setpieces, and death-defying stunts all from the comfort of a living room or theater, getting hearts pounding and pulses pumping in ways that most other genres can't. The best action movies provide what many would argue is the very essence of cinema: escapism.

Action movies are exciting by nature. Their fast pace and mighty entertainment value can make two hours fly by in the blink of an eye. For those action aficionados looking for some off-the-wall diversions, this is a selection of 10 action movies that are deliriously and unabashedly entertaining.

10 'Aliens' (1986)

Directed by James Cameron

Lost in space for 57 years in cryo-sleep after defeating the xenomorph that killed the crew of the Nostromo except for her, Ellen Ripely (Sigourney Weaver) is discovered by a salvaging ship and brought to safety. Unfortunately for Ripley, her encounters with the vicious alien lifeform are far from over; she has been assigned to guide a squad of gung-ho space marines to investigate the status of a mining colony that has failed to make contact. What the group doesn't know is that they're heading directly into the heart of a xenomorph infestation.

As a follow-up to Ridley Scott's deliberately paced sci-fi/horror masterpiece Alien (1979), Aliens should come with a whiplash warning. Aliens is a roaring, relentlessly paced and utterly exhilarating masterwork from legendary visionary director James Cameron. There simply isn't a dull moment to be found in Aliens; the narrative storms forward, offering thrilling setpiece after thrilling setpiece, all of which are visually spectacular and viscerally engaging. Few movies manage to maintain an air of tension and excitement as effectively as this.

9 'Face/Off' (1997)

Directed by John Woo

The F.B.I.'s top agent, Sean Archer (John Travolta), finally captures his nemesis, the ruthless criminal Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage). Even after being apprehended, Troy still poses a threat: he has planted a bomb that will ravage Los Angeles, and only Troy's brother, Pollux (Alessandro Nivola), knows the bomb's location. Archer must utilize an advanced surgical procedure that will give him the face of Troy as a means to infiltrate his inner circle. Troy has similarly personal but far more sinister plans.

Face/Off is just as silly as it sounds, and as a movie, it's all the better as a result. Face/Off is a supercharged and exceedingly entertaining action flick that makes the most out of its leads' charisma and off-the-wall concept. Boat chases, slow-motion shootouts and Nicolas Cage dressed as a priest; Face/Off truly has everything one could ask for. Every frame of the movie is directed with such conviction and passion that it's virtually impossible to not be won over by the end.

8 'The Raid: Redemption' (2011)

Directed by Gareth Evans

Set in the slums of Jakarta, Indonesia, a towering and derelict apartment building serves as the safe house of a powerful drug lord and his army of thugs. While previously left untouched by the local authorities, an Indonesian SWAT team is finally sent on a mission to remove and eliminate the syndicate. Unfortunately for the officers, their cover quickly becomes blown, and the team finds themselves vastly outnumbered and outgunned.

The Raid: Redemption is a breathless example of non-stop action filmmaking. It's a landmark effort in stunt coordination, fight choreography and high-intensity direction that is the very essence of what good action movies should provide for their audience. The Raid: Redemption gets down to business early and does not let up until the credits roll. It's like a marathon of violence and gritty action that's always thoroughly entertaining.

7 'Total Recall' (1990)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) lives as a construction worker on Earth in the year 2048. Quaid consistently dreams of visiting Mars and opts to visit a center that will simulate the trip by implanting a fake memory into his brain. The procedure backfires, and he soon finds himself being hunted by people he once trusted. Quaid will have to fight for his future by confronting his mysterious past.

Total Recall is a wacky and bombastic slice of sci-fi action that boasts a surprisingly dense, mind-bending narrative. It's gleefully over-the-top; a healthy serving of 90s cheese adds to the charm, but by no means is Total Recall a farce. As can be found in many of Dutch director Paul Verhoeven's movies, Total Recall has a satirical edge that keeps it feeling fresh even three decades later. Topped off by a charismatic lead performance from Schwarzenegger, Total Recall is a genre classic that's campy, clever and ridiculously enjoyable.

6 'Hardcore Henry' (2015)

Directed by Ilya Naishuller

A man named Henry wakes up aboard an airship laboratory. His memory is left fragmented; the result of an accident that left him amnesiac and mute. Along with this, Henry has been resurrected and imbued with cybernetic implants that allow him superhuman physical abilities. When Henry's wife Estelle (Haley Bennett) is kidnapped by a warlord with telekentic powers, Henry must fight through the hordes of ruthless mercenaries standing in his way.

Told entirely from a first-person POV, Hardcore Henry is an experimental action flick that provides a uniquely thrilling experience. The spectacle of it all is undeniable; the first-person perspective grants the action setpieces a certain kineticism and ferocity that other action movies could only dream of achieving. As Henry shoots, stabs, kicks and punches his way across Moscow, Hardcore Henry makes its mark on action movie history as an inventive and exceedingly impressive piece of modern action filmmaking.

5 'Speed' (1994)

Directed by Jan de Bont

Set in the bustling city streets of Los Angeles, California, a mastermind bomb-squad technician turned madman, Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper), arms a public bus with an explosive that will detonate if the bus drops below 50 mph. Enter L.A.P.D SWAT officer Jack Traven (Keanu Reeves); a personal history with Payne complicates matters as Traven helps in any way he can to keep the bus moving.

Fittingly, Speed is a ferociously entertaining action movie with a break-neck pace. At a conceptual level, Speed is simply brilliant. Hurtling through the LA streets at over 50 mph, the bus is basically a 12-ton explosive bullet, and the physicality of the action reflects that. Supporting the fantastic action sequences is the chemistry of leads Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock; the pair are dynamite on screen together, leaving it almost impossible not to cheer their efforts to save the other passengers. Speed is a ride that action junkies will never want to get off of.