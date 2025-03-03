Lights, Camera, Action. As one of the earliest established genres alongside drama, comedy, horror and romance, action movies have been a dominant force in films since nearly day one and have only grown in stature as technology has created larger and larger spectacle, and the audiences' desire for escapism has grown. If one looks at the most successful and impactful films Hollywood has released, they will find action movies dominate the ranks. Whether it be tinged with superhero fiction like the ever present MCU, spy-craft like in Mission Impossible, or simply back to basics action thrillers like the acclaimed John Wick franchise, action movies come in all shapes and forms and shift over time to accommodate the viewing public's pleasures and tastes.

Like the swooning drama of love or the sheer terror of horror, the adrenaline of action is one of the heightened and rare emotions that film was made for. Translating this excitement is something that makes the best action movies truly memorable marvels, and the worst action movies flaccid duds. Both of these ups and downs have helped shape the action genre into the universal genre it is today and lessons learned from failures and successes have contributed to the genre being the dominant force at the box office for over a century. The action genre has been refined, reshaped, and reinvigorated by its classic films time and time again, and the true classics of the genre stand as some of the most important and influential films of all time.

10 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Directed by George Miller

Despite being one of the most acclaimed and awarded movies of all time, Mad Max: Fury Road is a unique landmark in the fact that it does not necessarily do anything revolutionary...it merely perfects nearly every aspect of the action genre. Director George Miller's fourth visit to the wasteland serves as a masterclass in cinematography, editing, stuntwork, and nearly every other technical skill that goes into making the action spectacle that audiences have come to expect and enjoy. Mad Max: Fury Road won a deserved 6 Oscars at the 88th Academy Awards, and its blending of practical and visual effects has been a point of comparison for nearly every action movie in the 10 years since its release.

Like all nearly perfect films, however, Mad Max: Fury Road features a rock-solid emotional center which it builds its spectacle around. Tom Hardy's Max and Charlize Theron's Furiosa are both dealing with an absence of foundation and home, and it is the promise of this eventual security and safety that compels the characters through the films' many action set-pieces. The film's supporting cast of Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Huntington Whitely, and others help to stress this theme, and use its dramatic stakes to heighten the already visually stunning chase sequences and fight scenes throughout the film. Anger and violence are huge emotions and, like all great action films, Mad Max: Fury Road understands this and uses its minimalist story to allow the visceral feelings of its characters to eat up screen time rather than exposition and plot.

9 'Kill Bill Volume 1 & 2' (2003-2004)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino