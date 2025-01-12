Although some may feel that the genre peaked in the 20th century with Die Hard and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, action cinema has continued to improve throughout the 21st century. In addition to the development of new technologies that make the genre more accessible, action cinema has begun to be treated with more respect. While there was certainly a time in which action films were considered to be “lesser” than more traditional genres, film fans have become increasingly aware of the extensive work that goes into making these unique projects.

Narrowing down the best action films of the past two decades is surprisingly challenging, as the range of options is surprisingly vast. Although it is easy to imagine that most of these films are blockbusters, some are actually made at a much smaller scale. Here are the ten best action movies of the last 20 years, ranked.

10 ‘Logan’ (2017)

Directed by James Mangold

Logan isn’t just one of the best superhero movies of all-time, but one of the strongest examples of how to end a franchise on an emotionally satisfying note. While the continued development of superhero sequels and cinematic universes has made it difficult to feel like stories ever end, Logan brought a beautiful conclusion to the story that had begun way back in 2000 with the first X-Men film, in which Hugh Jackman made his debut as Wolverine. Jackman and his co-star, Patrick Stewart, arguably give their greatest performances ever.

Logan is uncompromisingly brutal, as it was the first film featuring the character to earn an R-Rating. Although it was instantly heralded by X-Men fans as the best film in the franchise, Logan was also praised by Academy Award voters, who gave the film an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

9 ‘Mission: Impossible- Fallout’ (2018)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

Mission: Impossible- Fallout is the single best installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise thus far, which is no small statement considering that the series is among the most consistent of all recurring sagas, and really does not have a bad entry. Christopher McQuarrie expanded the emotional range of the series by looking deeper into the complex reasons why Ethan Hunt believes that he has to be a hero to both his friends and the world.

Tom Cruise once again shows his incredible level of commitment to the franchise, as he delivers-death defying stunts that make the film even more exciting. Between a shocking HALO jump to a brutal helicopter chase, it seems like there is nothing that Cruise won’t do for the Mission: Impossible saga and its fans. The knowing references to past installments in the series made this film a particularly emotional experience.

8 ‘Baby Driver’ (2017)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Baby Driver proved that Edgar Wright was capable of making a genuine genre classic, even though he had spent a majority of his career lampooning other directors. While there was certainly a lot of great action in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Hot Fuzz, Baby Driver invented a new cinematic language with the ways in which Wright merged his terrific soundtrack with amazing car chases that put The Fast and the Furious films to shame.

Baby Driver is one of the more inventive heist movies in recent memory, but it is also a great romance thanks to the excellent chemistry between Ansel Elgort and Lily James. Although many Hollywood films in recent years have tried too hard to be snarky and satirical, Wright proved with Baby Driver that there is not anything wrong about trying to play things sincerely.

7 ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’ (2007)

Directed by Paul Greengrass

The Bourne Ultimatum served as a terrific conclusion to the Bourne trilogy, and managed to answer all the questions that had been brought up by The Bourne Identity back in 2002. The franchise is unique in how it addressed a darker side of espionage and spycraft; unlike the James Bond and Mission: Impossible films, the Bourne series looked at how insidious government conspiracies looked to scapegoat those with no other options.

The Bourne Ultimatum showed just how much Paul Greengrass had evolved as an action filmmaker, as the film is so relentlessly paced that there is rarely a moment left to breathe. It would also be hard to dismiss The Bourne Ultimatum as nothing but “popcorn entertainment” aimed at a general audience, given the immense critical praise it received; the film won multiple trophies at the Academy Awards, including Best Editing.

6 ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Casino Royale was the James Bond film that changed everything, as it finally served as a proper adaptation of the very first entry in Ian Fleming’s novel series. This dark, gritty reimagining of how Bond earned his “license to kill” was made all the more impactful thanks to the brilliant performance by Daniel Craig, who instantly proved himself to be one of the best actors in the franchise’s entire history.

Casino Royale actually had something profound to say about the character, as it examined how Bond’s relationship with Vesper Lyn (Eva Green) transformed him into the cynical, womanizing fiugrue that audiences would recognize from subsequent installments. It’s also one of the most violent films to ever receive a PG-13 rating from the MPAA, with a shocking torture scene that is bound to make every member of the audience squirm in their seats.

5 ‘Inception’ (2010)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Inception is among the most imaginative concepts that Christopher Nolan has ever created, as it would be nearly impossible to explain what the film is about without using its amazing visuals. Nolan’s films feature brilliant worldbuilding, as he manages to examine the world of dreaming and the subconscious using visceral action scenes that bend the laws of reality.

Inception may take multiple viewings to completely comprehend, but the creative set pieces that Nolan places within the story are too entertaining to dismiss; an incredible fight scene involving Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a hallway is amongst the finest moments he has ever crafted. It’s also a testament to Nolan’s connection with the audience that he is still able to elicit conversation about his films; what the ending of Inception is really intended to mean is still a hotly debated topic among cinephiles. Nolan's The Dark Knight certainly ranks among the best action films of all time as well, but Inception is exceptional for its sheer invention.

4 ‘Sicario’ (2015)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Sicario proved that Denix Villeneuve was one of the best directors of his generation, as it previewed the incredible talent for worldbuilding that he would later display within Blade Runner 2049 and the Dune franchise. Sicario addressed serious debates about the drug crisis that had made the border between the United States and Mexico so violent, and weaved an inventive mystery throughout that didn't pay off until the very end. It’s rare to see an action film that is so deliberately entertaining, but also has something important to say.

Sicario features some of the best action of Villeneuve’s career, including a highway shootout sequence that is absolutely horrifying. The film also created a new action icon in the character of Alejandro, a former lawyer turned assassin played by Benicio del Toro, who would return in the unfairly underappreciated sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

3 ‘John Wick’ (2014)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

John Wick shocked everyone by becoming an instant classic, despite the fact that it wasn’t even originally intended to be released in theaters. By combining the style of a neo-noir tale, the meticulous worldbuilding of classic graphic novels, the high-powered action of Asian cinema, and the bleak worldview of revisionist westerns, director Chad Staheleski created a masterful revenge story that blended multiple genres together.

