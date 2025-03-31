Action movies are often associated with hollow plots and are rarely considered masterpieces or award-worthy. For the most part, one of these things is true, and sometimes all of them are, but it's unfair to call the most popular movie genre hollow in any way. Great action is difficult to achieve, especially sequences and stories that attract a wide audience, including those who aren't avid fans of the genre.

A good action movie often has a gripping plot, charming or unforgettable characters, brilliantly choreographed action sequences, and visuals and a soundtrack that supports the feature and improves it. Over the decades, there have been action movies that combined all of these elements and made waves in cinema; the best action movies of the last 30 years are also great examples of the greatness that comes out when they're made with all the elements in mind.

10 'Dredd' (2012)

Directed by Pete Travis