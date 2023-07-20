The action movie genre has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years, but since 2013, it has arguably been in one of its best eras, one full of thrilling masterpieces that offer worldwide audiences suspenseful set pieces, creatively filmed death-defying stunts, and gripping stories holding it all together.

In the last decade, many action films have earned the favor of critics on the review-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes. From a box office-breaking cultural phenomenon like Top Gun: Maverick to a smaller, much more underrated film like '71, these highly acclaimed action flicks prove the genre is at the top of its game.

10 'Riders of Justice' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent scarcity of new films, 2020 wasn't the best year for action cinema — with some noteworthy exceptions. One exception was Riders of Justice, a Danish dramedy about a military man whose wife died in a tragic accident. What at first seemed like simple bad luck may turn out to be a carefully planned assassination.

You can never go wrong with Mads Mikkelsen as your movie's leading man. This darkly amusing, terrifically fun revenge thriller is certainly no exception. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics praised the clever balance between violent action and smart character work, thanks to the incredible writing and directing.

9 ''71' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

You don't hear many people talk about it much these days, but the British war drama '71 is highly praised for a reason. It's the tense, gritty story of a young soldier caught behind enemy lines after his unit accidentally leaves him after a violent conflict in Belfast.

'71 is one of the best movies ever made about The Troubles in Northern Ireland, with a mesmerizing lead performance by Jack O'Connell and masterfully crafted action scenes. Critics were particularly impressed by how it struck a balance between showing respect for historical events and being an enthralling action thriller.

8 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Even though 2023 has arguably failed to live up to the exorbitant quality of 2022's cinema, it has definitely had its bright spots. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verseis one of them, a breakneck adventure where Miles Morales travels the multiverse facing a growingly powerful villain.

Critics had extremely few negative things to say about this introduction to an exciting two-parter. They celebrated the dazzling animation, striking use of color, and mature, exciting story.

7 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Praised as the movie that saved the box office and resurrected the theater-going experience post-pandemic, Top Gun: Maverickexceeded all expectations when it came out. Set nearly four decades after Top Gun, this legacy sequel sees Maverick return to TOPGUN to confront his past while training a group of young pilots.

Critics evidently jumped in on the hype train for Maverick. They all agreed that it far surpassed its predecessor in every way that mattered, delivering a fun and even slightly meta action film that made great use of nostalgia while standing on its own merits.

6 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

The bar was set extremely high forMission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One, the latest installment in one of the best modern action franchises, where practically every new movie is better than the last. In Ethan Hunt's most recent mission, he and his team must retrieve a new weapon that could threaten all of humanity if it fell into the wrong hands.

Dead Reckoning, Part One met critics' high expectations and then some. They call its potentially catastrophic stakes incredibly engaging, its epic set pieces some of the most nail-biting of the whole franchise, and the story fully engaging.

5 'Black Panther' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had its fair share of critically acclaimed action adventures, but Black Pantherremains the franchise's highest-rated entry on Rotten Tomatoes. It's the story of T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), heir to the throne of Wakanda, who is trying to guide his country to a new future while facing an enemy from his country's past.

With a thematically powerful and emotionally resonant story, an ensemble of memorable performances, and some of the most fun action sequences in the entire MCU, Black Panther makes it clear why critics and audiences alike love it so much.

4 'Kubo and the Two Strings' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Laika has placed itself at the forefront of modern American stop-motion animation thanks to magical movies like Kubo and the Two Strings. This criminally underrated action-adventure film is about a boy named Kubo, who must find his late father's magic armor to defeat a vengeful spirit.

Visually striking and thoroughly engaging thanks to its fun story and interesting characters, Kubo stands out as a family film so absorbing and beautifully made that absolutely anyone can enjoy it, no matter their age.

3 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Hardly anyone could have expected Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verseto become the massive pop culture sensation that it did, but the world is all the better for it. It follows Miles Morales, a teenager who becomes his universe's Spider-Man and must join a group of Spider-People to face a reality-threatening enemy.

Into the Spider-Verse gave fans around the world faith that animation is better than it has ever been and that the Wall-Crawler has an infinity of stories to tell. The critics of Rotten Tomatoes were beyond impressed by the film, lauding its incredible animation, purely enjoyable story, and abundance of humor and heart.

2 'Mission: Impossible — Fallout' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

If globe-trotting action movies full of twists and grand set pieces are your thing, Mission: Impossible — Falloutis an obligatory watch. The sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise sees Ethan and his allies on a race against the clock to retrieve three plutonium cores after a mission gone awry.

Most critics on Rotten Tomatoes were surprised by just how exciting and fun Fallout was, expressing absolute delight at the story full of turns, the biggest action set pieces in the franchise's history, and the endless entertainment value of the film.

1 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

It had been 30 years since the last Mad Maxmovie when Fury Roadcame out and took the world by storm. A reboot of the quintessential Australian action franchise, it follows a ragtag group of characters as they escape a tyrannical ruler through a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Less is more, indeed, as Fury Road manages to take a shockingly simple story and turn it into a high-octane action spectacle with relentless pacing, outstanding production qualities, and a story bound to keep your eyes glued to the screen from beginning to end. Critics were astounded by what Miller and company achieved, and it isn't hard to see why.

