Action movies are the cornerstone of any moviegoer's regular cinematic diet. They pack in the protein through death-defying stunts, explosive set pieces and bare-knuckle fights. From martial arts classics to sci-fi shoot 'em ups, the action genre covers a lot of ground in bullets and bodies.

Picking out a favorite action movie is like the T-800 picking out guns; there's one for every occasion. There's no accounting for personal preferences, but some action movies are such knock-down drag-out kick-ass watching experiences that they transcend the need for any deeper thought. These are ten action movie masterpieces.

1. 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

There are plenty of early progenitors to the full-fledged action genre, and some of the greatest of these come from Japanese cinema. The most influential action movie to come out of Japan in this early period is Akira Kurosawa's epic Seven Samurai. It seems almost rote to mention Kurosawa's masterpiece as an action classic, since cinephiles regularly like to sing its praises, and it is consistently listed as one of the best Japanese films of all time, if not as the greatest movie of all time, but it bears repeating for newer generations of action fans who may have yet to discover it.

The simple premise of seven samurai hired to protect a village from marauders, was such an effective framework for action and adventure that it is still used in team-based action movies to this day. Kurosawa made pioneering use of multiple cameras to capture the action sequences, now a standard on any major blockbuster, and his framing of the action influenced whole generations of action filmmakers who would make their own influential classics. While there were many films that featured action previously, the true point of origin for modern action movies must be Seven Samurai.

2. 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Action-adventure is that perfect hybridization of genres that can be hard to define, particularly among modern blockbusters, but if there is one film that is instantly identified with it, it's Raiders of The Lost Ark. Steven Spielberg and George Lucas' throwback to adventure serials is the kind of pop culture watershed that has been dissected and analyzed more than some of the artifacts that its protagonist chases after. There are a million and one things that could be cited as the key to Raiders' success; it has perfect editing, one of the best movie heroes of all time, and Spielberg stages the action with effortless economy.

The truth is that Raiders succeeds because of one simple fact; its so damn fun. Harrison Ford was simply born to play Indiana Jones, and his balance of curiosity, tenacity and incredulity as the character gets into increasingly dangerous circumstances makes him both an ideal while remaining completely relatable. Beyond the actor's love of the character, the reason that Jones has been continually trotted out for a series of diminishing sequels (some way more than others) is that studios have been chasing the perfection of his first adventure for over forty years, and they still haven't found a suitable replacement.

3. 'Aliens' (1986)

Directed by James Cameron

James Cameron is an S-tier action filmmaker. Terminator 2, True Lies, and Avatar are all undeniable in their action, but the most brilliant showcase for Cameron as action director is his Oscar-winning sci-fi sequel Aliens. It can't be overstated how subversive Cameron's decision to take Ridley Scott's masterpiece of sci-fi horror and turn it into a war movie was. It may be standard operating procedure now to make sequels that are exponentially larger than their predecessors, but the leap from Alien to Aliens is startling when watched back to back.

Everything is given an aggressive upgrade, from the xenomorphs to Sigourney Weaver's Ripley who gets the best boss fight of all time when she squares up to the alien queen in a power loader. Cameron doesn't just make things bigger for the sake of bombast, but actually uses the larger scale to expand the universe of the movies and delve deeper into the life cycle of the aliens. Aliens is what a true expansive sequel should be and what an action masterpiece looks like.

4. Die Hard (1988)

Directed by John McTiernan

The 80s were when American action movies hit their stride. The excess of the decade meshed well with the explosive brand of action that became popular with audiences and musclebound action stars were pumping out hits as much as they were iron. So it's all the more impressive that the best action movie of the decade was one that specifically set out to subvert the superhuman expectations that heroes had come to be judged by.

Die Hard gave audiences John McClane, a man for whom being a hero is the last thing he wants, as the movie's trailer proclaimed. He was flawed, fallible and very human. Which made the heroic stunts he pulled off all the more impactful. McClane is only one piece of the puzzle to Die Hard's success, though. There's John McTiernan's perfectly crafted action setpieces, Alan Rickman's eloquent villain, and a terrific supporting cast that brings the perfect amount of levity. Die Hard's formula was copied by dozens of bad action movies, but their failure illustrates just how hard fought the original's success truly was.