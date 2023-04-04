The action movie genre is one that cinephiles tend to rely on when they're looking for short, snappy, briskly-paced films made of pure adrenaline. However, action movies come in all shapes and lengths. Some of them even exceed the two-and-a-half-hour mark, with often incredible results.

These types of films include (very) modern genre staples such as John Wick: Chapter 4, as well as highly-acclaimed classics like Seven Samurai. For years, audiences on the cinema-focused social network Letterboxd have been singing these movies' praises.

10 'RRR' (2022) — 182 Minutes

Letterboxd score: 4.2/5.0

No one could have expected the Telugu-language historical epic RRR, one of the most expensive Indian films ever with a budget of 500 crore (72 million USD), to become the worldwide pop culture sensation that it did.

Mixing fiction, mythological elements, and inspiration from the story of two real Telugu freedom fighters, RRR crafts a story of massive scope. It's hard to look away from the spectacle, which is made even more entertaining by some of the most thrilling and visually impressive set pieces in the entire action genre.

9 'Heat' (1995) — 170 Minutes

Letterboxd score: 4.2/5.0

Michael Mann is widely regarded as one of the best directors the action-thriller genre has ever seen, and Heatmight just be his best work. With an extensive runtime and slow pace, it tells a riveting cat-and-mouse story about a cop chasing a master thief.

Heat proves you can give your characters and narrative ample time and space to breathe and still have a story full of nail-biting thrills. Thanks to its sprawling script full of intertwining storylines, engaging characters, and outstanding performances, it can be considered not just one of the greatest crime films of the '90s — but of all time.

8 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023) — 169 Minutes

Letterboxd score: 4.2/5.0

Largely thanks to the simplicity that allows it to have non-stop action set pieces, the John Wick franchise has always been a success with both critics and audiences, but never as resounding as in the case of Chapter 4.

By far the longest film in the series thus far, this "fourquel" is also the most ambitious action spectacle that director Chad Stahelski has made, and all the ambitions pay off. Audiences on Letterboxd love it, praising its impressively staged and choreographed action scenes and its phenomenal cinematography and editing.

7 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002) — 179 Minutes

Letterboxd score: 4.3/5.0

Peter Jackson's adaptation of The Lord of the Ringstrilogy, often regarded as the single best fantasy movie franchise ever made, is one of those rare instances where every film in a trilogy stands shoulder-to-shoulder in terms of quality.

The middle film in the series, The Two Towers, isn't many people's favorite in the trilogy, but it absolutely deserves to be. With the Fellowship parting ways, the movie is able to offer multiple intersecting storylines, climaxing in one of the best action set pieces ever put to film at Helm's Deep. Its runtime may seem daunting (even without counting the extended edition), but the pacing flows beautifully.

6 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001) — 179 Minutes

Letterboxd score: 4.3/5.0

The first installment of The Lord of the Rings trilogy had a massive task on its little Hobbit hands: To set up the massive world, large character ensemble, and far-reaching themes. It fulfilled expectations and then some.

The Fellowship of the Ring offers some of the most entertaining and rewatchable action sequences in the Middle-earth saga. It's a wildly imaginative and visually striking film, full of iconic scenes and memorable characters, making it worthy of all the praise it gets on Letterboxd.

5 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003) — 201 Minutes

Letterboxd score: 4.3/5.0

The longest film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy is usually accepted as the best. It's the grand culmination of everything that came before, and one of the Best Picture Oscar winners most important to cinema history.

From the Battle of the Pelennor Fields to the destruction of the Ring, there are no shortage of thrilling action scenes to keep fans engaged in The Return of the King — but this is where the story and characters most clearly take center stage. It's the perfect way to close off such a perfectly told story.

4 'Love Exposure' (2008) — 237 Minutes

Letterboxd score: 4.3/5.0

Love Exposure is definitely not the film for everyone (its runtime being only one of the reasons). But if an oddball action comedy about love, lust, and Catholic guilt sounds like your kind of thing, and you haven't seen the movie, you're missing out.

The film is weird in all the best ways. It's fully committed to its genre-bending, thematically subversive, comedically melodramatic style and makes zero apologies for it. Throughout its nearly four-hour-long runtime, it proves at every turn just how entertaining action cinema can be when done right.

3 'Ran' (1985) — 160 Minutes

Letterboxd score: 4.4/5.0

Many superlatives can be confidently applied to Akira Kurosawa's Ran: It's one of the best William Shakespeare adaptations, one of the director's greatest pieces of work, and one of the most staggering achievements in the history of the action movie genre.

A historical epic of grand proportions that adapts Shakespeare's King Lear, Kurosawa's masterpiece feels perfectly calculated in every regard and very likely was. The auteur spent over a decade planning the film and was nearing the end of his career when he finally made it. The result must be seen to be believed.

2 'The Dark Knight' (2008) — 152 Minutes

Letterboxd score: 4.4/5.0

Christopher Nolan gets nothing but love from Letterboxd users — and his second movie in The Dark Knighttrilogy is his highest-rated outing on the site, for plenty of good reasons.

For one, the film features Heath Ledger's Joker, what might be the best scene-stealing supporting performance in the genre. On top of that, every carefully crafted action sequence is excitingly structured and visually striking, and action fans on Letterboxd can't stop raving about what Nolan achieved with this movie.

1 'Seven Samurai' (1954) — 207 Minutes

Letterboxd score: 4.5/5.0

Seven Samurai is Kurosawa's highest-rated film on Letterboxd and the site's ninth highest-rated overall. It's easily the auteur's most entertaining piece, and by the time its nearly three-and-a-half-hour runtime is over, you'll be craving more.

The story's premise is delightfully simple, so much so that it's arguably one of the most influential and often imitated premises in cinema history. It allows Kurosawa to take his time constructing the characters, their personalities, and their dynamics; and to place them in a highly vivid world that's absolutely fascinating in every way.

