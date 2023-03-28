It's always nice when an action movie is punchy and has an overall no-nonsense attitude to its story and pacing. For some action movies, the less downtime, the better, and as long as there's just enough character development or story, plenty of action movies can get away with being almost entirely made up of action scenes. One way to achieve this sense of relentless pacing, of course, is to keep a movie's runtime to a minimum.

This is something that all the following movies do, with none of them exceeding 90 minutes in length. For fans of the action genre who want non-stop thrills delivered in as short an amount of time as possible, the following films all come highly recommended. They offer a range of different types of action - and other genres - that keep them unpredictable, exciting, and, above all else, fast-paced.

10 'Who Killed Captain Alex?' (2010) - 68 minutes

Image via Wakaliwood

Who Killed Captain Alex? gained a decent amount of attention thanks to its wild trailer that went viral more than a decade ago. It may not answer the question surrounding who's responsible for killing the titular Captain Alex, but isn't too concerned with such answers, instead spending most of its runtime on over-the-top action scenes and finding comedy through its excitable narrator talking over the film.

RELATED: Movie Titles That Mislead The Audience

It's the best-known project from Wakaliwood, an independent movie studio in Uganda that's become beloved for making comedic action movies with next to no budget. Who Killed Captain Alex? in particular only cost about US$200, and is an endlessly charming movie that won't waste anyone's time at just 68 minutes long.

9 'El Mariachi' (1992) - 81 minutes

Robert Rodriguez had a humble yet remarkable feature film debut with 1992's El Mariachi. It's among his shortest films for sure, and is notable for also being his cheapest, with this independent action movie's original budget being only $7000, with all of that money raised by Rodriguez himself.

When the final product began to look promising, it received additional money for post-production, but the pre-production and filming were done for very little money. All things considered, it's a surprisingly fun and inventive action/thriller, and contains the kinds of stylistic touches and ambitious action scenes that Rodriguez would become known for in his bigger-budgeted, more explosive subsequent films.

8 'Run Lola Run' (1998) - 81 minutes

In Run Lola Run, a constantly ticking clock serves as the main villain, in a way. This is because the movie is about showing three different timelines, and the title character needs to stop her boyfriend from imminently robbing a store in each, preferably by finding a way to raise a certain amount of money before he resorts to desperate means.

It's a clever premise that makes an already short action/thriller movie feel like three compelling short films in one, all sharing similarities but ultimately developing in surprisingly different ways. The ticking clock element ensures that the brief runtime truly flies by, as Run Lola Run's a constantly suspenseful and nail-biting kind of film.

7 'Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril' (1972) - 81 minutes

Image via Toho

Fans of old-school samurai/action movies can't go wrong with any entry in the original Lone Wolf and Cub film series. The series comprises six movies that were all released between 1972 and 1974, and each movie follows a lone warrior's quest for revenge against the people who betrayed him and murdered his wife. The titular "cub" is his infant son, who accompanies him on his often very violent adventures.

RELATED: Underrated Directors You Know By Film, But Not By Name

The best film of the six might well be the fourth entry in the series, Baby Cart in Peril. It pits the protagonist against a deadly female assassin and a dangerous criminal clan led by a man and his own son, and at just 81 minutes, manages to deliver almost non-stop (and surprisingly bloody) action sequences that are packed with expertly choreographed swordfights.

6 'Tokyo Drifter' (1966) - 83 minutes

There have been plenty of great Yakuza movies released since the 1960s, especially in Japan. Due to these films often being very stylish, fast-paced, and centered on dangerous and deadly characters, it just so happens that many of them also function as action movies, even if their primary core genre would be "crime."

Tokyo Drifter is one of the most well-regarded films in the Yakuza sub-genre, and follows a cat-and-mouse story between two different gangsters who've been turned against each other. The plot can get a little convoluted and twisty at points, but it almost doesn't matter when the visuals are so effortlessly cool and the shootouts are reliably exciting.

5 'Mayhem' (2017) - 86 minutes

Image via Shudder

Few action movies about a group of characters confined to a death-filled location are as messy and over-the-top as 2017's Mayhem. There is indeed a great deal of mayhem throughout the film's duration, as it centers on a virus that makes everyone inside an office building act out violently, with numerous - and inevitable - fatalities.

It centers on Steven Yeun and Samara Weaving's characters as they fight to survive the non-stop violence and bloodshed. The filmmaking can sometimes feel almost as messy as all the on-screen carnage, but Mayhem does undeniably end up having a scrappy sort of charm to it, and it's nice and lean, seeing as it clocks in at just 86 minutes long.

4 'Female Prisoner #701: Scorpion' (1972) - 87 minutes

Another strong action-heavy Japanese series from the 1970s to join the likes of Lone Wolf and Cub is the Female Prisoner #701 series. It comprises four movies, and all ended up being released quite close together, with two coming out in 1972, and the other two being released in 1973.

RELATED: The Darkest & Grittiest Crime Movies of All Time, Ranked by IMDb Score

Though its sequels aren't bad, the first film in the series - Female Prisoner #701: Scorpion - is easily the best. It follows a woman who's betrayed and imprisoned, and while inside jail, begins to plot an ambitious quest for revenge against those who wronged her. It's an action/thriller with a unique setting, given much of it takes place inside a particularly savage prison, and it proves to be a tough, lean, and mean film at just 87 minutes long.

3 'Fight, Zatoichi, Fight' (1964) - 87 minutes

Image via Daiei Film

It's even harder to pick the best film in the Zatoichi series than it is to pick the best film from the Lone Wolf and Cub series. Both are heavy on swordplay and samurai-style action, but the former series has a total of 26 entries within it, while the latter only has half a dozen.

Most Zatoichi films are also lean when it comes to runtime and episodic, with the eighth film in the series - Fight, Zatoichi, Fight - demonstrating this particularly well. It involves the titular blind swordsman/masseuse undertaking a mission to deliver a baby to its father after the mother is killed, and as such, has a decently emotional and compelling story alongside its reliably fun and plentiful action scenes.

2 'The Black Tavern' (1972) - 87 minutes

Of all the great martial arts movies produced by Shaw Brothers Studio, The Black Tavern is one of the most underrated. The titular tavern is where much of the film takes place, with a snowstorm forcing plenty of shady characters to take shelter there, with tension and conflict among them often exploding into spectacular violence.

It's a particularly brutal old-school martial arts movie, and while some of the effects look dated, particularly squeamish viewers may want to avoid this one. Still, for those who don't mind a good deal of bloodshed in their martial arts movies, The Black Tavern is easy to recommend, and flies by largely thanks to its brief runtime.

1 'Tiger on the Beat' (1988) - 88 minutes

Image via Cinema City & Films Co.

Tiger on the Beat is one of those ambitious action movies that aims to do a great deal in a short span of time, and in this case, it's mostly successful. It's a buddy cop movie following an experienced officer and his rookie partner as they attempt to solve the murder of a drug trafficker, in the process finding themselves in all sorts of dangerous situations.

It's a crime thriller, a cop movie, a comedy, and an action movie all rolled into one. It can sometimes feel overwhelming because of how much it tries to do, but the ambition is admirable, and the results are also often entertaining. It also stars Chow Yun-fat, and fans of Hong Kong cinema likely know that you can't really go wrong with a movie if he's in the lead role...

NEXT: Quentin Tarantino Movies Ranked by How Many People Die On-Screen