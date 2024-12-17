Escalation is the name of the game, when it comes to the beloved, cheesy, sometimes mocked, but (almost) always entertaining Fast and Furious series. It began right at the start of the 21st century, and is presumably going to end in 2026, a whole quarter of a century later. At that point, there will be a total of 11 movies in the mainline series, plus one spin-off movie (as of 2024; more may come later).

But to focus on the series as it currently exists, what follows is a rundown of the best action scene from each entry to date. This does mean glossing over some amazing action set pieces, given that the best of these movies tend to have more than one memorable action sequence, but such is life when you're writing lists a quarter mile at a time. The family would understand such omissions, and that’s the main thing.

11 'The Fast and the Furious' (2001)

Racing towards a speeding train

Ah, a throwback to seemingly simpler times. The Fast and the Furious is so very quaint, when watched today, imbued with the knowledge of the madness to come some installments down the road. It’s the one that now, perhaps infamously, has some of its plot revolve around a very small-scale heist, all the while keeping things modest with the (surprisingly infrequent) action.

The melodrama is there, which is admittedly retained throughout the series, and it’s also a more-than-solid introduction to some important characters going forward, namely Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker). It’s also got some impressive car-related stunts and race sequences. Nothing on the scale of later films, sure, but the drag race between Dom and Brian that sees them both racing towards a speeding train – and just clearing the tracks before getting hit – is pretty awesome.

10 '2 Fast 2 Furious' (2003)

Driving a car into a boat

2 Fast 2 Furious is Fast and Furious at its most underrated, because this one’s genuinely a good deal more fun than some are willing to give it credit for. Diesel’s absent, but Paul Walker returns, and there are a couple of important supporting characters introduced here who go on to feature in numerous subsequent films, including Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Ludacris).

The action is bumped up a little in spectacle throughout 2 Fast 2 Furious, too, with a stunt near the end that involves a car launching itself through the air to crash into a boat feeling considerably more ridiculous than any single scene found in the first movie. Of course, it was but a small taste of things to come, but that doesn’t take away from it being the arguable high point of the movie overall.

9 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift' (2006)

The car chase through Tokyo

Some may wonder if they know how people drift in Tokyo, and such people will be happy to know that the third movie in the Fast and Furious series, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, answers such a question. It turns out that at least some people there drift a lot, and it just so happens to be the case that drifting – in the universe of this series – can apparently make one go faster.

Action-wise, Tokyo Drift is perhaps a little lacking, and the melodrama revolving around a bunch of characters who look too old to be teenagers is also pretty underwhelming, at times. But Tokyo Drift has value for being director Justin Lin’s first (of five) Fast and Furious movies, and for having a genuinely amazing car chase throughout the busy streets of Tokyo at one point. It’s a sequence that feels genuinely dangerous, visceral, and energetic, standing as arguably the best action scene in the series that one could argue is somewhat close to grounded.

8 'Fast & Furious' (2009)

The opening truck heist

With a title that’s easy to confuse with the title of the first movie – or confused with the overall series, potentially – Fast & Furious does justify said title by being both a return to the first movie and a mission statement for what the series will be going forward. It’s not total madness yet, but there is a noticeable escalation, and the opening action sequence goes a fair way in establishing that as fast as possible.

There’s a heist here, early on, that does get quite bombastic in a way that would only be exceeded more and more in the sequels to come, for better or worse. If you like Fast and Furious as crazy as possible, it’s for better, but if you like the series focusing on racing above anything else, it might well be for worse.