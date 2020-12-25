It's impossible to count the ways in which 2020 did not kick ass. It was that part of The Irishman where Robert DeNiro kicks that guy on the ground of years. (Still love ya, Mr. Scorsese.) So, before we wave farewell to this absolute limp-wrist karate chop of a year, let's celebrate those brief, wonderful, adrenaline-boosting moments that did, in fact, kick ass. Without tentpole blockbusters hitting the big screen, it's easy to feel like we lost the spectacle of the year's best action. Which is true on some level, yeah, but plenty of scenes still packed a punch. Lightsaber battles. Baseball bat brawls. Backward car chases. The screens might have occasionally been smaller, but the action remained just as big.

Below, you'll find the ten best action scenes of 2020. But first...

Special Shout-Out: Chris Hemsworth Fights a Gang of Children in 'Extraction'

Image via Netflix

I couldn't quite bring myself to officially rank this scene because A) It defies ranking, and B) I'm still not 100% sure I did not dream this back in April after taking thrice the recommended dose of cough medicine. In case you missed it, Sam Hargrave's action-packed Netflix film Extraction takes a brief pitstop in the middle when Chris Hemsworth's mercenary Tyler Rake must fend off a gang of armed children. This Australian giant, framed to look 17 feet tall in this moment, plants these kids in the goddamn dirt. Rake boots a pre-teen so hard in the shins he performs a textbook Shooting Star Press through a wall. The fight quite literally ends with Hemsworth saying "piss off" and backhanding a child into dreamless oblivion. Where does this scene rank among the Best of 2020? It ranks at the front of every thought I've had since Extraction debuted on Netflix.

Anyway.

10. 'The Debt Collector 2' - An Homage to 'They Live'

Image via Netflix

The uber-long alley brawl between Roddy Piper and Keith David in John Carpenter's They Live is one of the best fight scenes of all time, so any film that wants to throw a little homage its way is always welcome. Enter The Debt Collector 2, a greasy action sequel starring the Direct to Video king, Scott Adkins, who is drawn back into a life of debt-collectin' by an old pal, Sue (Louis Mandylor). Badassery abounds in this movie, but the centerpiece is a super drawn-out alleyway fight between Adkins and Mandylor that plays as a bloody love-letter to Carpenter's work. The sloppiness. The locale. The fact that it goes on and on (and on!). Add in the delightful comedic chemistry between Adkins and Mandylor—plus Mandylor's incredible Hawaiian shirt—and the only debt you owe is a good time.

9. 'Birds of Prey' - Bat Out of Jail

Image via Warner Bros.

John Wick co-creator Chad Stahelski offered his bone-crunching services to Birds of Prey and it shows. Combine that with director Cathy Yan's eye for glittery mayhem and the Harley Quinn-centric spinoff has some of the year's most dazzling displays of violence. There are bigger setpieces in the movie, but the best—the one that most displays how aesthetically unique Birds of Prey is to the DCEU—involves Harley (Margot Robbie), a bunch of Gotham City gangsters, a cloud of cocaine, and a baseball bat. (Well, technically it starts with a man getting rocked in the dick by a bowling ball, which obviously adds points.) The choreography is wonderful, with Harley tumbling over heads and bending knees at the joint with an aluminum slugger, the whole thing somehow feeling both brutally real and straight out of a comic book at the same time.

8. 'Ava' - Hotel Room Throwdown

Image via Vertical Entertainment

On a list of things I didn't expect to see this year, "Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell beating the absolute piss out of each other" ranks significantly high. Director Tate Taylor's spy thriller Ava is surprisingly light on standout action, except for this late-in-the-film throwdown between Chastain's recovering addict assassin, Ava, and Farrell's gloriously mustachioed Simon. It's as close-quarters as close-quarters gets, these two sloppily tossing each other against, through, and over every possible surface of a hotel room, and the most complimentary word I can think of for it is exhausting. "I'm a little bit rusty," Farrell barely gasps out, covered in blood, adding a darkly comedic bit of realism to the proceedings.

7. 'The Hunt' - Beethoven's Fist

Image via Universal Pictures

"Now, do I have to keep listening to Beethoven or can we fucking get on with it?" So begins a five-minute knockdown, drag-out kick-off through the kitchen between Betty Gilpin's "deplorable" Crystal Creasey and Hilary Swank's upper-class asshole Athena Stone. The Hunt took an only-kind-of-deserved critical ass-kicking, but there's no denying how fantastic Gilpin is as an extremely-over-this-shit woman dragged into a fight for her life. Nor can you ignore how brutal this finale brawl is, which makes use of everything from a butane baking torch to the blades of a food processor, while still finding time to occasionally be very, very funny. Athena taking time during a life-or-death throwdown to save an expensive bottle of champagne is simply A+.

6. 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 - Boba Fett Lives

Image via Disney+/Lucasfilm

On one hand, I am on record saying how much I prefer to remember Boba Fett as the complete dingbat who died like an absolute goober in Return of the Jedi. On the other hand, I do own two working eyes and a brain, so I can't fight the fact that Temuera Morrison throwing on some rusted-ass Belkar armor and planting an entire squadron of Stormtroopers in the dirt is, on every level, cool as hell. Robert Rodriguez directed the hell out of The Mandalorian's season 2 episode "The Tragedy," which saw Boba Fett erasing decades of dunks by finally becoming the legendary badass that his action-figure packaging promised. My man finally used the knee rockets. If literally nothing else, 2020 gave us the image of a grizzled Boba Fett blowing up a spaceship with a rocket launcher and then refusing to look at the explosion. It was, as they say, a total Wilhem scream.

5. 'Lost Bullet' - Police Station Escape

Image via Netflix

If you're looking for a genuine hidden gem on Netflix, look no further than French action flick Lost Bullet. If you're wondering why, look no further than its best scene, in which convict mechanic Lino (Alban Lenoir) makes a mad dash from the police station where he's being detained for a murder he did not commit. It's a piece of refreshing stripped-down, inelegant choreography that highlights Lino's desperation over any particular set of skills. The man is using anything he can get his hands on—batons, riot shields, laptops—and getting his ass royally kicked in the process. Frenetic, breathtaking, and a great example of an action scene that needs no bells and whistles.

4. 'Bad Boys for Life' - Sidecar Chase

Image via Universal Pictures

It's not easy to take the reins from Michael Bay, the Godfather of Explosion Porn, especially in the franchise that first defined his particular brand of Bayhem. So kudos to directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah for taking what Bay built, removing a healthy dose of its most toxic machismo, adding a bit more coherency, and producing the genuinely thrilling setpieces of Bad Boys for Life. The best of the bunch also happens to be its funniest, as Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) pursue a suspect named Zway-Lo on a motorcycle/sidecar combo that—for reasons you absolutely must not question—comes equipped with a whole-ass rail gun. There's still plenty of physics-defying tomfoolery here—Zway-Lo fires like four shots into a car on the back of a flatbed and the thing rockets into the air like a cheap Roman candle—but it's instilled with a ton of heart, thanks to the underlying idea of Mike and Marcus getting too old for that exact brand of physics-defying tomfoolery.

3. 'Extraction' - The Longest Year's Longest Long Take

Image via Netflix

If you're a normal person with a regular brain, you probably don't think of Extraction as the film in which Chris Hemsworth completely demolished a Little League team's worth of kids. More than likely, you're thinking about the centerpiece "one-shot" sequence that kept this film in the pop culture conversation for weeks and elevated Sam Hargraves from stunt coordinator to in-demand director. Fair enough, because it is a stunning technical achievement. Clocking in around twelve minutes, the sequence follows Hemsworth's Tyler Rake and the boy he's been sent to collect, Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) on a pulse-pounding sprint across Dhaka, Bangladesh. The duo remains in the frame through a barrage of near-miss explosions, a few knife fights, two separate car chases, a bus crash, and roughly 10,000 bullets. Sure, there are a few moments of subtle seam-stitching, but it's still one hell of a magic trick, and the only thing more thrilling than the sequence itself is the behind-the-scenes footage of Hargraves strapping himself to a dang car hood to get the shot.

2. esahC raC drawkcaB - 'teneT'

Image via Warner Bros.

Tenet is a bit of a conundrum, as Christopher Nolan's latest is an incomprehensible hot mess of a story built from genuinely jaw-dropping setpieces. So, to quite literally quote a character in Tenet explaining the concept of Tenet, "don't try and understand it, feel it." And when it comes to feeling the scene in which The Protagonist (John David Washington) encounters cars driving backward through time—not in reverse, but literally 90 MPH into the past—during a daring high-speed highway heist, well, that feels like it whips a lot of ass. There's really no one outside the superhero genre operating with the action budget Nolan commands with his original sci-fi concepts, and IMAX devotee that he is, you get every cent up on the screen and through the speakers.

1. 'Warrior' Season 2 - Zing vs. Li Yong

Image via Cinemax

It's pretty wild that Warrior has been delivering some of the best fight scenes across all mediums since it debuted in 2019 and we're not constantly screaming about them. But anyone who has been paying attention has also been begging the series for a showdown between Li Yong (Joe Taslim) and Zing (Dustin Nguyen). Taslim and Nguyen are two of the most electric martial arts performers working today. Taslim exploded thanks to The Raid: Redemption and the bloody extravaganza that is Netflix's The Night Comes for Us—which just happens to feature the best fight scene of 2018—while Nguyen made his name in films like the groundbreaking Vietnamese fantasy action Once Upon a Time in Vietnam and Justin Lin's mockumentary Finishing the Game. So when the two finally came to blows in season 2's "Not For a Drink, a F*ck, or a G*ddamn Prayer", woof, it was worth the wait. After Li Yong singlehandedly takes out a crew of sword-wielding Fung Hai gang members, him and Zing fight fast and furious on the top floor of a building while, below them, the San Francisco Police Department conduct a raid on the rest of the gang. It is absolute chaos, and the mesmerizing dance between Taslim and Nguyen is its main event. Action enthusiasts need to track this scene down—the whole show, really—and buckle up.

Be sure to catch up on all of Collider's Best of 2020 content.

Share Share Tweet Email

The Derided Ending of 'Wonder Woman' Was Demanded by WB, Says Patty Jenkins The director originally wanted something more toned down.