The Best Action Set Pieces of the Decade

Ah, set-pieces, the building blocks used by action filmmakers to craft their works of pure butt-kickery. Thanks to a combination of countless talented filmmakers, charismatic performers, invaluable crew members, and Tom Cruise‘s general desire to die for real for our entertainment, it’s been a great decade for action. Here, we’re celebrating the best, most bone-crunchiest set-pieces from 2010 to 2019, Inception to Avengers: Endgame with stops for films like John Wick and Mad Max: Fury Road along the way.

Two notes: 1) We didn’t rank these set-pieces, because sometimes you just wanna watch the cars go boom without anyone yelling at you, ya know? 2) We were pretty loose with the definition of what counts as an action set-piece. I believe my exact directive for my colleagues was “if it whips ass in some way, it counts.” May you carry this advice into all things, friends.

