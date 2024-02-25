Action on television can inspire the adventurous and the timid for the same reason; it allows the audience the opportunity to jump into the stuntman's shoes with no danger to themselves. What helps a great action show is an excellent storyline, whether it’s a romantic hero or a vengeful underdog, the more you identify with the characters, the better. Luckily, Amazon's Prime Video streaming service has a massive library of incredible action series available to stream right now. If you’re struggling to decide which action-packed series to binge-watch next, we’ve gathered the best options available, giving you a chance to pick your next favorite.

Reacher

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 8.5/10

Reacher is the second on-screen adaptation of Lee Child’s award-winning book series after two feature films starring Tom Cruise. The hit series follows a nomadic man, played by Alan Ritchson (Fast X), who, after his military service, travels around the United States taking odd jobs. Despite his desire to live a peaceful life, he encounters danger around seemingly every corner, forcing his hand in fighting for justice.

Watch on Prime Video

The Terminal List

Rotten Tomatoes: 40% | IMDb: 7.9/10

When U.S. Navy SEAL James Reece (Chris Pratt) returns home after a botched mission, his hindsight tells him something doesn’t add up. Taking a cue from the series title The Terminal List, it’s apparent that the knowledge he has acquired puts him and his family in a dangerous spot. Some loose ends need to be tied up and Lieutenant Commander Reece has made the list, but it’s up to him to save himself and the ones he loves. A prequel series titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is currently in the works.

Watch on Prime Video

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Rotten Tomatoes: 77% | IMDb: 8/10

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, is a political action thriller starring John Krasinski (The Office), as the titular CIA Analyst who finds himself thrown into a dangerous field mission. Using his sharp intelligence, he learns a pattern of communication between terrorists, making him an invaluable asset to the US government and leading the charge to save the world.

Watch on Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 6.9/10

A reboot of the hit 2005 movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Mr. & Mrs. Smith takes a more realistic approach to the husband-wife espionage duo, from creators Francesca Sloane (Fargo) and Donald Glover (Atlanta). In the series, John (Glover) and Jane Smith (Maya Erskine) team up as a randomly assigned couple who complete “high-risk” missions while dealing with an unexpected romance.

Watch on Prime Video

Citadel

Rotten Tomatoes: 51% | IMDb: 6.2/10

The ambitious spy series Citadel was one of the most expensive spy series ever made. Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) star as two agents who were romantic partners until their memories were erased, and they became average civilians in the U.S. However, with the world order under threat, their former colleagues from the agency seek out the duo for their help and attempt to remind them of their true identities.

Watch on Prime Video

Hunters

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Hunters is a series based in 70s New York City, with a group of hitmen dedicated to tracking and killing remaining Nazis that have gone into hiding. The unassuming crew of brutal assassins is composed of brilliant actors like Hollywood legend and Academy Award winner Al Pacino and Saul Rubinek (For All Mankind). Their recruit, Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman), is forced to join the team of unethical killers after discovering his late grandmother was actually a leading member of the group.

Watch on Prime Video

Hanna

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Based on the 2011 film of the same name, Hanna is the story of a 15-year-old girl (Esme Creed-Miles) who grows up, isolated with her father (Joel Kinnaman) in the woods, and discovers that she was a CIA experiment, designed to be a super-soldier with altered DNA. When CIA operatives come to reclaim her, she is thrown into a brutal journey of self-discovery, with capabilities far exceeding anything they’ve ever encountered.

Watch on Prime Video

Chuck

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 8.2/10

If comedy suits your tastes better for an action spy thriller, Chuck is right up your alley. When Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi) accidentally downloads the government database into his brain, he becomes the country's most prized asset. The CIA is forced to put him under their protection and utilize his knowledge as he hilariously fumbles around during dangerous missions.

Watch on Prime Video

The Peripheral

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 7.6/10

The Peripheral Release Date October 21, 2022 Creator Scott B. Smith Cast Chloe Grace Moretz , Jack Reynor , JJ Feild , Gary Carr

In the science fiction category, The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) and is set in the not-so-distant future where an augmented reality headset opens a gateway to the multiverse. What starts as a fun gaming experience, quickly leads to a dangerous mission as the consequences of their actions while wearing the AR goggles become very real.

Watch on Prime Video

Utopia (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 50% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Based on the acclaimed British series of the same name, Utopia is a conspiracy thriller about a group of young adults who discover a comic that exposes a dangerous organization, making them a target to be eliminated. With the comic as a guide to future apocalyptic predictions, the group must convince the world of the impending doom in order to save it.

Watch on Prime Video

The Boys

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.7/10

The Boys is a satirical superhero series set in a universe where a few elite heroes are idolized as the protectors of the world. However, the group known as “supes” are part of a corrupt organization called Vought International, and value human life very little. Meanwhile, a group known as “The Boys” seeks to expose the organization, as well as the covert villains.

Watch on Prime Video

Gen V

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Gen V Release Date September 29, 2023 Creator Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg Cast Jaz Sinclair , Chance Perdomo , Maddie Phillips , Lizzie Broadway Main Genre Action Seasons 1

Gen V is a spin-off of The Boys and is set in a college for young adult superheroes, run by Vought International. As the students compete to become top of their class, some discover the dark truth behind the school’s creators and must decide which side they'll choose.

Watch on Prime Video

Invincible

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 8.7/10

Invincible Release Date March 25, 2021 Creator Robert Kirkman Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2 Developer Simon Racioppa Number of Episodes 9 Network amazon prime video Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

Invincible is an adult-animated superhero series that tells the coming-of-age story of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun). Born half human and half alien, he finds his superpowers and learns how to use them all in the shadow of the world's greatest superhero, and his father, Omni-Man (J. K. Simmons).

Watch on Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 7/10

Set long before J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power tells the history of Middle Earth, including the creation of the ring. As evil emerges, the once-peaceful kingdoms must face a darkness that will set the stage for the iconic trilogy.

Watch on Prime Video

The Wheel of Time

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 7.2/10

The Wheel of Time Release Date November 19, 2021 Creator Rafe Judkins Cast Barney Harris , Rosamund Pike , Daniel Henney , Michael McElhatton , Sophie Okonedo , Peter Franzen Main Genre Fantasy Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan's fantasy novels, follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a woman with magical abilities to seek out and identify the embodiment of a powerful spirit. They believe that this reincarnation of Dragon can either save or destroy the world and must find him to fulfill the right prophecy.

Watch on Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 8.4/10

The Legend of Vox Machina Release Date January 28, 2022 Creator Brandon Auman Cast Laura Bailey , Taliesin Jaffe , Ashley Johnson , Matthew Mercer , Liam O'Brien , marisha ray , Sam Riegel , travis willingham Main Genre Fantasy Seasons 2 (Renewed for Season 3) Franchise Critical Role Number of Episodes 24 Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated series based on the popular Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role. The Vox Machina is a group of seven characters who go on missions as adapted from the web series’ original arcs.

Watch on Prime Video

Vikings

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.5/10

Vikings is a historical drama about Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). Historically, the Vikings were ruthless warriors who traveled to discover and pillage villages along the way, and the series adapts the true stories of Lothbrok and his crew.

Watch on Prime Video

Zorro

IMDb: 6.3/10

Zorro (2024) Release Date January 19, 2024 Creator Carlos Portela Cast Gonzalo Ramírez , Renata Notni , Cristo Fernández , Miguel Bernardeau Main Genre Action Seasons 1

The classic tale of Zorro has been once again adapted into a new series to kick off 2024 on Prime Video. Diego de la Vega (Miguel Bernardeau), is the masked vigilante who protects the innocent on his journey of vengeance.

Watch on Prime Video

Jean-Claude Van Johnson

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% | IMDb: 7.5/10

You may have heard of Jean-Claude Van Damme from his action movies like Bloodsport and Kickboxer but Jean Claude Van Johnson shows what it would be like if he were a real-life secret agent. Playing himself in the series, Van Damme is an actor who uses it as a cover for his secret identity. Long since retired from black ops missions, when he runs into his old boss, Vanessa (Kat Foster), he decides it is time to get back into the game.

Watch on Prime Video