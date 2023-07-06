Jack Ryan, based on the character created by Tom Clancy, is a political thriller television series that follows the titular character, played by John Krasinski, a CIA analyst as he navigates the dangerous world of international espionage and terrorism. After three successful seasons, Jack Ryan has recently returned for its fourth and final season on Amazon Prime.

Due to the show's popularity, viewers are now more interested in shows that explore similar espionage, conspiracy, and political intrigue themes. From Bodyguard to The Blacklist, there are a variety of shows that offer similar thrills and excitement for fans of the genre. In order to keep viewers interested while they wait for the next episode of Jack Ryan, the complicated characters, exciting action scenes, and multilayered narratives of these following shows would keep them busy.

10 ‘Reacher’ (2022 - )

Based on the character from the popular same-name book series by Lee Child, Reacher follows Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, a former Army MP who now travels the country and gets embroiled in dangerous situations. In the first season, Reacher arrives in a small town and becomes involved in a mystery surrounding a dead soldier and a corrupt military contractor. As he investigates, he uncovers a larger conspiracy that puts his own life in danger.

Fans of the Jack Reacher books and anyone who appreciates a good mystery will find Reacher to be a great and enjoyable series. Despite having some military and espionage components in common with Jack Ryan, Reacher stands out thanks to its distinctive protagonist and faithfully adapted plot.

9 ‘Six’ (2017 - 2018)

Six is an American military drama television series that follows the members of Navy SEAL Team Six, a special forces unit tasked with missions around the world. As the team carries out dangerous and high-stakes missions, they must also navigate the challenges of their personal lives and the toll that their work takes on their mental and emotional well-being.

In its examination of military and national security problems, Six is a skillfully written and intriguing series that is comparable to Jack Ryan. In addition, while Six is more focused on action than character development, it still delivers plenty of emotional depth and explores the toll that military service can take on individuals and their families in the most truthful and respectable manner.

8 ‘Designated Survivor’ (2016 - 2019)

Designated Survivor follows Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), a low-level cabinet member who becomes the President of the United States after a catastrophic attack on the Capitol kills everyone else in the line of succession. As Kirkman struggles to lead the country through a time of crisis, he must also navigate the complex world of politics and deal with threats both foreign and domestic.

Designated Survivor is a well-crafted and engaging series that is similar to Jack Ryan in its exploration of political and national security themes. Even though the focus of the show is more on politics and diplomacy than on action, there is still a lot of suspense and adrenaline for action fans to indulge in.

7 ‘Strike Back: Silent War’ (2010 - 2020)

Strike Back: Silent War is a British-American action television series that follows the exploits of Section 20, a secretive British military intelligence unit, as they travel the world on dangerous missions to stop terrorist threats and other criminal activities. Each season features a new threat and a new location, with the team facing off against various enemies, including drug lords, arms dealers, and terrorist organizations.

Strike Back is similar in tone and style with a focus on fast-paced action and high-stakes missions which can remind fans of the Amazon Prime series. However, Strike Back is also unique in its approach, with a more international focus and a grittier, more realistic feel.

6 ‘Echo 3’ (2022 - )

Based on the Israeli series, Echo 3 follows a team of U.S. Army Rangers who are sent on a mission to rescue a scientist in South America. When the mission goes awry, the team must navigate the dangerous terrain and fight against enemy forces to complete their mission and make it back home alive.

The action scenes are excellent and well-choreographed without the polished Hollywood-ism, making them authentic. Additionally, fans of military and espionage shows like Jack Ryan will find Echo 3's fast-paced action and dramatic plot to be entertaining to watch. Nonetheless, Mark Boal also adds a lot of artistic flair to the show, which can compete with the excitement and result in some slow-moving scenes.

5 ‘The Terminal List’ (2022 - )

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt), a Navy SEAL who seeks revenge after his team is ambushed during a mission. As he investigates the attack, he uncovers a conspiracy that leads him to question everything he thought he knew about his country and the people he trusted.

Despite having plot holes and inconsistent character development, the series is comparable in tone and approach to other military thrillers like Jack Ryan. Moreover, The Terminal List goes beyond being just an action show by delving into the murkier side of politics and the military-industrial complex.

4 ‘Condor’ (2018 - 2020)

Based on James Grady's 1974 book Six Days of the Condor, Condor follows Joe Turner (Max Irons) a young CIA analyst who stumbles upon a dangerous conspiracy while working at a CIA office in New York City. As Turner becomes embroiled in a web of deception and violence, he must use all of his skills and resources to stay alive and uncover the truth.

Much like Jack Ryan, Condor also explores government conspiracy and national security. Moreover, Joe Turner may remind fans of John Krasinski’s character due to his relatability and who is thrust into a dangerous world of espionage and intrigue. Also, Condor tackles the ethical difficulties encountered by those who work in the intelligence community, even though it places a greater emphasis on action and suspense than on character development in the show.

3 ‘The Blacklist’ (2013 - 2023)

The Blacklist follows Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader), a former government agent turned criminal mastermind who surrenders himself to the FBI and offers to help them track down other dangerous criminals on his "blacklist." As Reddington and his FBI handler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) work together to take down some of the world's most dangerous criminals, they also uncover a deeper conspiracy and a mysterious connection between Reddington and Keen.

The Blacklist is an excellent and thrilling series that, like the Amazon Prime show, explores crime and conspiracy themes. Moreover, with a superb ensemble cast and a multi-layered, intricate plot, the show engages viewers and keeps them on the edge of their seats.

2 ‘Homeland’ (2011 - 2020)

Homeland follows CIA officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), as she navigates the complex world of international espionage and terrorism. Over the course of the series, Carrie becomes involved in a number of high-stakes missions and conspiracies, while also struggling with her own personal issues and relationships.

Homeland is widely considered to be one of the best television series of the past decade, with a strong cast, compelling characters, and a well-crafted plot. While the show is more character-driven than action-packed, it still delivers plenty of excitement and suspense. Moreover, Homeland explores subjects like national security and terrorism in a way that is comparable to Jack Ryan, although it places more of an emphasis on character growth and psychological tension than action.

1 ‘Bodyguard’ (2018)

Bodyguard is a British television series that follows David Budd (Richard Madden), a former soldier and police officer who is assigned to protect a high-profile politician, Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). As Budd carries out his duties, he becomes embroiled in a larger conspiracy that puts him and Montague in grave danger.

Bodyguard is a critically acclaimed series that is often compared to Jack Ryan for its thrilling plot and complex characters. While the show is more focused on character development and psychological tension than action, it still delivers plenty of excitement and suspense.

