The action genre has never been more successful or acclaimed. Action movies are currently experiencing a golden age, thanks to franchises like Mission: Impossible, John Wick, and Creed. These movies expertly blend action sequences with intelligent narratives populated with memorable characters.

Indeed, it's not only the heroes that stand out in modern action movies; the film's antagonists also get their much-deserved time under the spotlight. These baddies put the heroes through hell and back, earning a well-deserved spot in the pantheon of cinematic villainy and becoming some of the most memorable characters in modern cinema.

10 Yulian Kuznetsov — 'Nobody' (2021)

Nobody was the little movie that could, especially as cinema was just starting to get back on track following the hard pandemic months. Bob Odenkirk stars as a mild-mannered man who goes back to his assassin ways after his house is robbed.

The film's antagonist is Russian mafia boss Yulian Kuznetsov, played with chilly precision by Russian actor Aleksei Serebryakov. Yulian is the perfect villain for a movie like Nobody: over-the-top without becoming cartoonish, Yulian is menacing enough to pose a genuine threat to Odenkirk's Hutch while still entertaining enough to keep audiences hooked on his nefarious antics.

9 Steven Merrick — 'The Old Guard' (2020)

Although some might know him as Dudley Dursley, Harry Melling has done an impressive job of leaving the character behind. Melling has become something of a character actor, famous for his intense performances in indie and commercial films, including the 2020 superhero action flick The Old Guard.

Melling is creepy and loathsome as the cunning Steven Merrick, an ambitious CEO willing to experiment on, torture, and kill the members of the Old Guard to study them. The Old Guard is among the best Netflix original movies, largely thanks to its impressive cast led by the always reliable Charlize Theron. However, Melling is also crucial to the film's success, delivering an effective and memorable performance ideal for a superhero movie.

8 Fjölnir — 'The Northman' (2022)

Robert Eggers' The Northman is a visceral and stunning epic that deserves more attention from audiences. Alexander Skarsgård stars as Amleth, a Viking prince on a quest to avenge his father's death. The film's ensemble cast includes Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, and Claes Bang.

Bang is exceptional as the film's antagonist, Fjölnir, Amleth's bastard uncle and the film's de-facto villain. The actor expertly matches The Northman's ruthless, violent tone with an intense and near-feral performance that turns an already savage film into an even more violent experience.

7 General Oba — 'The Woman King' (2022)

Oscar winner Viola Davis stars in Gina Prince-Bythewood's 2022 historical action film The Woman King. Set in the early 18th century, the plot follows the Agojie, an all-female group of warriors tasked with protecting the African kingdom of Dahomey.

Every great historical epic needs an equally impressive villain, and The Woman King is no exception. Luckily, Jimmy Odukoya represents, playing the vicious General Oba with wicked glee. Cruel and mighty, Oba is a worthy opponent for Davis' General Nanisca; Odukoya relishes the chance to portray such evil, crafting a striking character that stands out because of his deliberate and overt brutality.

6 Dante Reyes — 'Fast X' (2023)

Jason Momoa is among Hollywood's most versatile action actors, capable of playing brave heroes and incredible villains. Fast X sees him as the latter, with the Hawaiian actor playing Dante Reyes, a cunning and unstable villain with a grudge against Dom Toretto and his family.

Fast X received a divisive reception, but everyone agreed Momoa ran away with the movie. Dante is a hilarious yet chilling villain, and Momoa goes all-in on the character's unhinged behavior. Dante is the FastUniverse's answer to the Joker, with Momoa sinking his teeth into the role and creating the most entertaining and disturbing villain in the long-running franchise.

5 High Evolutionary — 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023)

The familiar but underrated Chukwudi Iwuji received the chance of a lifetime by playing the wicked High Evolutionary in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The plot sees the Guardians facing the High Evolutionary while on a quest to save Rocket's life.

It's not an overstatement to say the High Evolutionary is among the all-time best MCU villains. Cruel and vicious, he is beyond redemption, a character who indulges in barbarism disguised as scientific curiosity. Iwuji is outstanding in the role, crafting a figure of pure hatred and ambition that's as hateable as he's terrifying. It's not an easy feat, but Iwuji makes it look effortless.

4 Marquis de Gramont — 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

The incredible Bill Skarsgård plays Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont in Chad Stahelski's electrifying action film John Wick Chapter 4. Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the titular assassin, with the plot following his efforts to take revenge on the High Table while pursued by a series of assassins sent by the Marquis.

Skarsgård is chilling and imposing as the stylish Marquis. Adopting an elaborate French accent and a self-important demeanor, Skarsgård is the best villain in the franchise, a rabid dog out of his leash too enamored with the idea of greatness to understand what it means. The Marquis is a brilliant creation, and Skarsgård is the perfect actor to bring him to life.

3 Thanos — 'Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The Mad Titan remains the best MCU villain thus far. Oscar nominee Josh Brolin plays Thanos across the Infinity Saga, appearing in several brief scenes before taking center stage in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos is a warlord obsessed with balance on a quest to reunite the Infinity Stones to wipe out half the universe's life.

Infinity War does what few other MCU movies do and fleshes out Thanos beyond his superficial villainy, giving him more nuance and purpose. Brolin delivers a stellar performance, making Thanos a compelling yet firmly reprehensible villain. The Mad Titan lives up to his name, but Brolin never succumbs to clichés; instead, he grounds the character in something real, adding gravitas to a genre that often suffers from a distinct lack of it.

2 Killmonger — 'Black Panther (2018)

If there's one MCU villain that contends Thanos' crown is Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger. The main villain of Ryan Coogler's acclaimed 2018 film Black Panther, Killmonger is T'Challa's cousin, who ambitions to use Wakanda's vast resources to launch a global revolution.

Killmonger's motives are grounded in real concerns and issues, making him an even more memorable and engaging villain. By echoing real-life struggles, Black Panther becomes a highly-emotional blockbuster; Killmonger is the ideal villain for such a story, a near-tragic figure blinded by rage for circumstances beyond his control. Jordan does a brilliant and effective job portraying the character's intricacies, crafting one of the best villains in modern cinematic history.

1 August Walker — 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' (2018)

Mission: Impossible - Fallout is the sixth entry in the Mission: Impossible series and one of the all-time great action films. The plot follows Ethan Hunt and his team joining American agent August Walker to recover a case of stolen plutonium.

It's not an overstatement to say Cavill delivers his best performance in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The actor is a beast like August Walker, embodying the character's savagery with quiet and menacing precision. Cavill is a living weapon, a wall of muscle and cunning that toys with Ethan and his team for his own purposes. August is arguably the best villain in the Mission: Impossible franchise and the perfect proof that Cavill excels most when playing morally-dubious characters.

