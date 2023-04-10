Whenever one sits down to watch a Western, there's a pretty good chance they'll see at least one shootout or some kind of action sequence. Movies in this genre tend to revolve around tales of crime, justice, and revenge in the Old West, and the conflict within most of these sorts of films is likely to be violent. At the end of the day, it's probably far easier to count the Westerns that don't end with some sort of action scene than it would be to count the ones that do.

Then again, there are certain Westerns that go above and beyond when it comes to explosive scenes of violence and excitement, and in the process, these films become action films just as much as they are Westerns. The movies function like action/Western hybrids, and are all worth checking out for Western fans who like a little less conversation and a little more action.

10 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

Image via Warner Bros.

During the late 1960s, mainstream American movies became more radical, unpredictable, and exciting. More and more movies challenged the kinds of censorship that held back most mainstream movies released between 1934 and 1968 (the time of the Hays Code), and among the first American films to feel like something new was The Wild Bunch.

The shootouts and violence in 1967's Bonnie and Clyde walked so the shootouts and violence in The Wild Bunch could run. This Western pulls no punches when it comes to showing the violence from the film's protagonists (a gang of robbers) and their opposition (a team of bounty hunters). Most of the action is still visceral and impactful to this day: the film's climactic shootout is a particularly stunning sequence that's equally harrowing and awe-inspiring.

9 'The Quick and the Dead' (1995)

Seven years before he helped re-energize the superhero genre with 2002's Spider-Man, Sam Raimi directed this underrated and action-packed Western. The Quick and the Dead is stylish and over-the-top, as you'd expect from a Raimi-directed movie, and walks a fine line between being quite silly, but also having characters you can be invested in.

It takes place in a lawless town that a woman with a mysterious past walks into before participating in a quick-draw competition. Things get deadly, and characters' intentions slowly become clearer, with The Quick and the Dead doing a good job of being fun, interesting, and filled to the brim with plenty of gun-fighting action.

8 'Tombstone' (1993)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Tombstone is far from the only Western to feature Wyatt Earp as a character and a depiction of the famed Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, but it might be the most action-heavy of the lot. The film features the famed shootout near its middle, but with a broader story about the town of Tombstone being invaded by bandits, it finds plenty more opportunities to stage big action sequences.

The movie's overall a ton of fun, even if it can be a little messy and excessive in parts. It's all worth it for the big gunfights and just as large performances, though, with Kurt Russell portraying Wyatt Earp very well, even while it's Val Kilmer (in arguably his best-ever performance) as Doc Holliday who steals the show.

7 'The Good, The Bad, The Weird' (2008)

Though its title clearly references The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, The Good, The Bad, The Weird is certainly a different kind of Western. The former has its moments of humor and action, but the latter pushes harder as both a comedy and an action movie, being a wild ride that's consistently over-the-top and exciting.

Its plot is also similar to the 1966 Sergio Leone movie it references in its title, with three outlaws all pursuing the same buried treasure, violently clashing with various other factions they all run into along the way. It's a madcap adventure that never slows down, and the way it continually outdoes itself through its continuously bombastic set pieces needs to be seen to be believed.

6 'The Magnificent Seven' (1960)

The legendary Steve McQueen appeared in many great action movies throughout the 1960s and '70s, with The Magnificent Seven arguably being the most famous of them all (besides 1963's The Great Escape, of course). Here, this film essentially takes the premise of Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai, but it's now set in the Old West instead of Feudal Japan and features gunfighters instead of samurai warriors.

It's much shorter than the film it's a remake of, which helps keep the action scenes feeling even more prominent. Naturally, this does mean it suffers a little when it comes to ensuring viewers care a good deal about the characters, but the narrative and character work are at least serviceable, and the film ultimately feels most concerned with the action, which it executes satisfyingly.

5 'Young Guns' (1988)

Young Guns has a surprisingly huge cast of actors who were up-and-coming throughout the 1980s, some of whom are still well-known today. These include the likes of Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland, and Charlie Sheen, all playing young gunfighters who form a gang whose members want to avenge the death of someone close to them.

Befitting its title and the age of most of its cast, it's a movie that's probably aimed at a younger audience (mostly teenagers, since the level of violence might not make it family-friendly exactly). It's broad and no-nonsense, so while it's not a particularly deep watch, it gets the job done as a compelling revenge-themed Western with tons of on-screen vengeance exacted.

4 'Sukiyaki Western Django' (2007)

Takashi Miike is a Japanese filmmaker who's made over 100 movies, and most of them are pretty wild, violent, and probably definable as acquired tastes. Sukiyaki Western Django is certainly one of them and has a chaotic plot involving numerous characters who all get mixed up in a bloody gang war in a small town.

It's the kind of movie where if you know what you're in for, there's entertainment value for sure, but it's also intentionally messy and absurd in a way that might not appeal to everyone. It also features Quentin Tarantino in a small, bizarre supporting role where his character mentions he's an anime fan despite the film being set hundreds of years ago. It's that kind of movie.

3 'The Mercenary' (1968)

Speaking of Tarantino, The Mercenary is one classic Spaghetti Western that proved influential to his own movies. It takes place during the Mexican Revolution of the early 1900s and centers around a group of freedom fighters, revolutionaries, and bandits, all of whom get involved in liberating villages and amassing great fortunes that can come with a life of rebellion.

It's quite a mix of genres, too, because while elements of the story are serious, it also happens to have a fairly comedic tone at times. That it does this all while providing what you'd want out of a Western, adventure, and action film makes The Mercenary a unique watch and one that's also boosted considerably by a great Ennio Morricone score.

2 'The Great Train Robbery' (1903)

One of the earliest Western movies of all time also happens to be an action movie (it's action-packed by 1903 standards, at least). It's fascinating to watch The Great Train Robbery nowadays, as this short film is now 120 years old, yet still has the basic ingredients found in many later Westerns that also function as crime and action movies.

At just 12 minutes long and with a title that effectively conveys most of what happens in the film, it doesn't exactly have many surprises in store for modern-day viewers. But it is very interesting as an early heist/Western movie, and the simplicity of the action — money is stolen, and lawmen have to catch the robbers — makes it surprisingly compelling, all things considered.

1 'The Professionals' (1966)

The Professionals is a unique Western, as it's a little grittier than many of the classic, old-fashioned Westerns of the 1940s and '50s; it's not as dark or downbeat as the revisionist Westerns of the 1970s. It occupies something of a middle ground as far as the genre is concerned but still contains plenty of entertainment value.

The plot revolves around a millionaire's wife getting kidnapped by an infamous bandit and a party of four being hired to track and rescue her. It gets a decent amount of mileage from its simple premise, presents a sprawling adventure set in the Old West punctuated with solid action scenes, and features a great cast that includes Burt Lancaster, Lee Marvin, and Claudia Cardinale.

