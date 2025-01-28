With the nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards now out, which will celebrate the best in cinema from last year, movie fans can’t stop talking about the many surprises and snubs, as well as the nominations that were expected but not any less satisfying because of it. The Leading Actor and Actress categories, in particular, are a close race this year, packed with ten performances from extraordinary actors that range from excellent to masterful.

There are first-time nominees like Demi Moore and Fernanda Torres, multiple-time nominees like Ralph Fiennes, and veterans like Adrien Brody, who hadn’t been Oscar-nominated since he won back in 2003 for The Pianist. But while some of these actors are getting nominated for what’s arguably their career-best performance, others have proved their talent even more strongly in films from the past. This list will include the best performance from each Oscar-nominated lead actor at this year's ceremony; some will be familiar, while others might be quite surprising.

10 Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez

'Emilia Pérez' (2024)

It may be a terrible, offensive film (without a doubt, one of the worst Oscar bait films of all time), but it’s hard to deny that the problem with Emilia Pérez most definitely doesn’t lie with its two lead actresses. The movie is about a transgender cartel leader who enlists (more so kidnaps, really, but semantics) a lawyer to help her transition and later get back her wife and children, who think she died. Zoe Saldaña is phenomenal as the lawyer, but the Academy decided to label hers a supporting performance, so Karla Sofía Gascón is the film’s sole representation in the Best Actress category.

Even setting aside how historic the first nomination of a transgender actress in this category is, Gascón’s performance shines on merit alone. Despite her less-than-ideal singing, she has some emotionally powerful moments and really makes the best of the deplorable material she is given. That being said, it’s definitely the weakest performance in her category. She never quite feels at home in the movie’s genre, and her portrayal can sometimes feel less nuanced and more cartoonish, much like the movie itself. It’s a good piece of acting—great, even—but not quite comparable to her peers’ work.

9 Timothée Chalamet as Elio Perlman

'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

This year, Timothée Chalamet earned his second Oscar nomination, once again in the Leading Actor category. He did so for A Complete Unknown, a musical biopic about Bob Dylan, and it's a well-deserved nomination for what's a richly embodied and affecting performance, not just an imitation. However, the young actor's best and most celebrated performance is perhaps in the romantic drama Call Me By Your Name.

Chalamet is really one of the best actors of his generation. He’s not even thirty, and he has already delivered all-timer performances in Beautiful Boy, Bones and All, and, more recently (and, some might even say, more deserving of an Oscar nod this year), Dune: Part Two. However, when talking about his best work, it’s easy to go with his breakout role in Call Me By Your Name, one of the best contemporary romances based on books. Complex, poignant, innocent, and tender, his portrayal of Elio is both likable and thought-provoking. His final scene over the credits is probably the best moment of acting that Chalamet has ever offered.

8 Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman

'Harriet' (2019)

Grammy, Emmy, and Tony winner singer and actress Cynthia Erivo took on the iconic role of Elphaba in Wicked this year and knocked it out of the park so terrifically that she made her way to an Oscar nomination — a not-at-all-common honor for musical performances. But while many may point to that performance as her best on the big screen, it's her first Oscar-nominated work, in the biopic Harriet about abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman, that arguably packs the most punch.

Harriet is way too formulaic to be great, but it's still one of the best biopics about inspiring women from recent years, and Erivo's riveting performance in it is easily the main draw. She's an absolute powerhouse full of emotional power and complex emotional layers. In the end, the yellow-brick road ends up leading to Cynthia Erivo's career-best performance in Harriet.