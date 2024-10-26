Everyone loves a good comeback story. There are plenty of ways that a movie can be framed within a comeback narrative for a famous actor. Maybe they're picking themselves back up after a scandal, or returning to the industry after a long absence, or coming back from a period of box office failures. Whatever the case, this is always a phenomenally effective way to market a film, and even ensure that it remains ingrained in the public consciousness in the future.

Throughout history, there have been plenty of comeback films — some not that good, some great, and some even better than that. From Robert Downey Jr. to Demi Moore, the stars of these movies have gotten their careers back on track and proved that they still have every bit of the magic that made them stars in the first place. The result can often be an incredible movie, elevated by its giving an actor a second (or third... or fourth...) chance.

10 'Little Children' (2006)

Jackie Earle Haley's Comeback

One of the best dark romance films of the 2000s, the underrated Little Children is about the lives of two lovelorn spouses from separate marriages, a registered sex offender, and a disgraced cop. These lives intersect in a story where the characters struggle to resist their vulnerabilities and temptations in suburban Massachusetts. Directed by the incredible Todd Field, this is a powerful modern-day suburban twist on Gustave Flaubert's Madame Bovary.

The film has a stacked cast, featuring the likes of Kate Winslet, Patrick Wilson, and the man of the hour: Jackie Earle Haley. He plays recently-paroled sex offender Ronnie J. McGorvey, a tremendous performance which earned him the (so far) only Oscar nomination of his career. This performance represented Haley's return to the silver screen after a long hiatus, and challenging though the role may have been, he was up to it and then some. It's one of the film's most richly complex characters, and the actor plays each of his layers flawlessly.

9 'Iron Man' (2008)

Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback

Nowadays, the Marvel Cinematic Universe needs no introduction, seeing as it's no less than the biggest movie franchise in history. Back in 2008, though, this concept of such a large interconnected set of films was unheard of, and it was all started by Iron Man. The story of a billionaire weapons manufacturer who creates a unique suit of armor to fight crime, the film stars Robert Downey Jr. as the dangerously charming Tony Stark.

A little under two decades and many movies later, the original MCU lead performance is still remembered as one of the franchise's best. Back in the '90s, after a successful career and an Oscar nomination for Chaplin, addiction and a jail sentence caused RDJ to fall from grace. It was Iron Man that represented his redemption story, showing the mainstream that the actor was back healthier and better than ever. Downey's upward trajectory hasn't stopped since, but his iconic role as Iron Man will perhaps always remain his best known and most beloved.

8 'The Substance' (2024)

Demi Moore's Comeback

With its theatrical run not even over yet, The Substance is already one of the most celebrated and most surprisingly outstanding shockers of 2024. It's about an aging and fading celebrity who takes a black-market drug called the Substance. It's a cell-replicating goo that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. Demi Moore plays the aging Oscar-winning actress, while Margaret Qualley plays her younger doppelgänger.

With its two jaw-dropping lead performances and one of the most fascinating movie endings of the last decade, The Substance is a Cronenbergian body horror masterpiece that's sure to have even genre veterans squirming in their seats. What makes it even cooler is its metatextual dimension of serving as a comeback vehicle for Demi Moore. The actress was one of the '80s and '90s' biggest audience darlings, but had been at the center of a long streak of flops for a while — until now. Intense, layered, and impressively bold, her portrayal in The Substance may just be the best work of her entire career.

The Substance Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Coralie Fargeat Cast Demi Moore , Margaret Qualley , Dennis Quaid Runtime 140 Minutes

7 'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

Katherine Hepburn's Comeback

One of the most iconic and beloved rom-coms of Hollywood's Golden Age, The Philadelphia Story was one of the biggest hits of the '40s. It's a classic screwball comedy where, after a rich woman's ex-husband and a tabloid reporter turn up just before her planned remarriage, she begins to learn the truth about herself. Katharine Hepburn, James Stewart, and Cary Grant star as these three characters, and they're nothing short of one of the greatest trios in the history of motion pictures. They each do a phenomenal job, but it's mainly their chemistry that's pure dynamite.

Now that she's the only actress in history so far to win four Best Actress Oscars, it's surprising to remember that Hepburn's career was almost cut short back in the '30s. Struggling to connect with audiences, she starred in a long series of flops, having critics label her "box office poison". Determined to prove her worth, she bought the film rights to the play The Philadelphia Story and had the picture made shortly after. The rest is history. Hepburn's performance in the movie is admittedly out-of-this-world, but what makes it more special is its being a testament to the power and assertiveness of one of Classical Hollywood's most legendary leading ladies.

The Philadelphia Story Release Date January 17, 1941 Director George Cukor Cast Cary Grant , Katharine Hepburn , James Stewart Runtime 112 Minutes

6 'Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance' (2014)

Michael Keaton's Comeback

The film that made Mexican auteur Alejandro G. Iñárritu a three-time Academy Award winner, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is a one-take showbiz satire with the intensity of a punch straight to the face. Its story follows a washed-up actor, played by Michael Keaton, who used to play a popular superhero. Now, he's attempting to revive his fading career by writing, directing, and starring in a Broadway production.

One of the best comedies to win Best Picture at the Oscars, Birdman was framed as Michael Keaton's return to the spotlight after a solid few years of having no noteworthy roles. The actor himself would say that said comeback narrative "is bullshit," but the rich meta layers (and, of course, the strong parallels between him and his character) are too interesting to ignore. His performance here is perhaps his very best, and the film itself is a genius character study touching on themes of self-doubt, existentialism, and the meaning of art.

5 'Mildred Pierce' (1945)

Joan Crawford's Comeback

One of the best movies of the 1940s, Mildred Pierce was released shortly after the end of World War II. Based on James M. Cain's novel, it's a powerful noir melodrama about a hardworking mother who inches towards disaster as she divorces her husband and opens a successful restaurant to support her spoiled daughter. Marvelously written and directed, it's a real tour de force of a film the way they don't make them anymore.

It was through Mildred Pierce that she reinvented her star persona, charmed audiences and critics alike, and earned an Oscar.

The film is remembered for its celebrated script, masterful cinematography, and thrilling story, but the main attraction is really Joan Crawford — and for good reason. At the beginning of the '40s, her career was on a steady decline. It was through Mildred Pierce that she reinvented her star persona, charmed audiences and critics alike, and earned an Oscar for her magnificent interpretation. The film is exceptional in its own right, but there's a good reason why it's best-remembered aspect is Crawford's legendary comeback performance.

4 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

John Travolta's Comeback

Both one of the most acclaimed modern directors and one of the best screenwriters of all time, Quentin Tarantino has been behind the comeback of more than one actor. The best of these comeback films, though, is his best film in general: Pulp Fiction. A pioneer in multi-story narratives, it mixes the lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of diner bandits in four tales of violence and redemption.

There are plenty of things that make Pulp Fiction one of the best movies of all time, from the masterful script to Tarantino's vibrant direction to — of course — the extraordinary performances. One of the most iconic acting performances of the '90s is John Travolta's as Vincent Vega, arguably the main character of Pulp Fiction. The actor may not have made the best use of the second chance that Tarantino gave him, but at least he left cinephiles around the world with one really amazing piece of acting.

3 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Ke Huy Quan's Comeback

Winner of a whopping seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Everything Everywhere All At Once is one of the most delightfully balls-to-the-wall action movies ever made. It's the story of a middle-aged Chinese immigrant who's suddenly swept up into a multiverse-hopping adventure. She discovers that only she can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives that she could have led in them.

Hilarious, colorful, exquisitely weird, and surprisingly uplifting despite its themes of existential dread, it's by far one of the 2020s' best movies so far. One of the big reasons why is the magnificent supporting turn by former child star Ke Huy Quan, who's the beating heart of the movie. He'd been absent from the mainstream since 1992's Encino Man, struggling to find roles and instead choosing to work in fields like stuntwork in movies like X-Men, where he could leverage his extensive martial arts skills. Watching him back on the silver screen was a nostalgia trip that brought a tear or two to many a viewer's eyes, and having it be in a performance so incredible in a film so jaw-dropping was more than just the cherry on top.