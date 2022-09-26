Hollywood can be cruel and there is no guarantee that success in this industry will be ongoing. Actors' careers often follow ebbs and flows. The highs don’t always last, but that doesn’t mean one can’t make a comeback from the lows, even if it takes several years, or even decades – because all it takes is the right role at the right time. Here is a list of some actors who came back from their career nadirs.

Brendan Frasier

As the charming lead of The Mummy series, George of the Jungle, and many other 90s gems, Brendan Frasier has carved a space in the hearts of all the audiences who grew up watching those films and had been greatly missed on screens by that generation of moviegoers. And now, to the delight of many, Frasier has enjoyed a renaissance of his career with the comeback trail taking him to appearances in the DC series, Doom Patrol, and to a supporting role in Steven Soderbergh’s crime thriller, No Sudden Move. But with an acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film The Whale on the horizon, which is causing whispers of awards attention (he's already won the Tribute Award at TIFF), it appears Frasier is finally back into the Hollywood fold after several years away from the spotlight, much to the delight of his many fans who have been eagerly awaiting his return. Frasier and the cast of The Whale received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, bringing the actor to tears.

Jennifer Coolidge

Many may know Jennifer Coolidge for her work in Christopher Guest’s movies and others for appearing as Stifler’s Mom in the American Pie series or as Paulette in Legally Blonde. But the bottom line is Coolidge is a comedy icon. As is the case, unfortunately, for many actresses of a certain age, Coolidge slipped away from being offered major leading parts, despite maintaining her comedic fastball. Coolidge would continue to take on small parts in a variety of film and TV projects, but she recently won widespread acclaim, and an Emmy, for her work in HBO’s The White Lotus years after her initial success. Coolidge is a performer that has delighted generations of audiences and it is great to see her get her much-deserved flowers at this stage of her career. It's no wonder that she's the only cast member returning for Season 2.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. has enjoyed one of the most unlikely and ascendant comebacks we have ever seen from an actor in the film industry. Downey was once one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars in the 80s and 90s, starring in films like The Fugitive sequel, U.S. Marshals, and even earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Charlie Chaplin in Richard Attenborough’s biopic Chaplin. But personal problems such as addiction kept him away from the A list and nearly derailed his career until he appeared in several acclaimed films such as Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Good Night, and Good Luck, and Zodiac. And then, as we all know, he eventually became Iron Man and the face of the MCU, the most financially successful franchise in film history. Robert Downey Jr.'s comeback story is an inspiring one, especially for those who face faced issues with addiction.

John Travolta

John Travolta was one of the industry’s most successful actors with hits such as Grease and Saturday Night Fever. But his star would eventually wain until Quentin Tarantino gave him the call to star in his classic film Pulp Fiction. Travolta enjoyed a fruitful comeback like no other, going on to star in hit films such as Get Shorty and Face/Off after taking on the now iconic part of Vincent Vega.

Matthew McConaughey

A comeback so strong it was dubbed the "McConaissance." Matthew McConaughey was once known for starring in tepid romcoms and was seen as a one-trick pony, that is until he reshaped his career by giving daring performances in unique projects like Killer Joe and stealing scenes in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street. The comeback was sealed with the one-two punch of True Detective and his Oscar-winning turn in Dallas Buyers Club. McConaughey is now known as a go-to actor when you need to bring a little prestige to a project.

Eddie Murphy

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder was a major star in the 80s and 90s with films such as Heathers, Beetlejuice, and Girl, Interrupted. But through the 2000s, she struggled to garner much attention or high-caliber parts. That was until returning as part of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, giving one of the stronger performances in the wide ensemble. With a part booked in Disney’s upcoming reboot of The Haunted Mansion, it is likely that Ryder is now here to stay on our screens.

Michael Keaton

Ralph Macchio

As a child star, Ralph Macchio saw great success with the Karate Kid series and played a part in other films such as The Outsiders and My Cousin Vinny. But as is the case for many child stars, the good times did not always roll once adulthood came along. But Macchio has since resurged after reviving his character Daniel LaRusso as an adult in the Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai. The unlikely return of Macchio, and The Karate Kid, has given hope that maybe our favorite movies from our childhood and the actors who starred in them could grace our screens again.

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan was a child star synonymous with the 80s, starring in films such as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. Quan moved away from acting for some time, not appearing in any projects since the 2002 movie Second Time Around. However, he starred in this year’s breakout sleeper hit Everything Everywhere All at Once to much acclaim. And after locking down a part in Season 2 of Loki, it appears that this comeback is no flash in the pan.

Marlon Brando

It’s hard to comprehend now, but prior to playing Vito Corleone, Marlon Brando was on the oust of Hollywood, despite being regarded as one of the greatest American performers of all time after performances in films such as A Street Car Named Desire and On the Waterfront. However, due to his declining box office success, the godfather of modern acting was struggling to secure any major roles. That is until he starred in The Godfather which reminded audiences and executives of his peerless qualities on screen. But even to secure the part of Don Corleone, director Francis Ford Coppola had to fight tooth and nail with producers to have Brando in the film. This is a comeback for the ages, as, with this Oscar-winning performance, Brando ascended himself to being a screen icon at a level very few can reach.