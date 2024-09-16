At tonight’s Emmy Awards, Jeremy Allen White snagged the trophy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his outstanding performance in FX’s The Bear. White’s win is a testament to his incredible portrayal of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a high-end chef who dives into the chaotic world of running his family's sandwich shop. His portrayal seamlessly captures the rollercoaster of emotions within the fast-paced restaurant environment, all while delivering moments of sharp humor and heartfelt vulnerability.

Fans and critics alike have praised White’s ability to breathe life into Carmy, giving viewers a raw and, at times, tender look at the struggles of balancing passion, family, and the intense pressure of the kitchen. His nuanced performance has been at the heart of The Bear's success, making his Emmy win a true celebration of both his talent and the series’ chaotic and anxiety-inducing storytelling. Although, we're sure quite a number of us feel that if he was winning the award for Best Dramatic Performance instead, it would be just as fitting, which represents how The Bear carefully straddles that line between both drama and comedy.

Who Were the Other Nominees?

White faced stiff competition in the category this year. Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX) brought his signature deadpan humor and whimsical charm to his role as the vampire Laszlo, delivering countless laugh-out-loud moments that delighted fans of the show’s supernatural comedy. Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max) was also in the mix with his iconic portrayal of himself — a grumpy, no-filter version of Larry, giving us another season of his trademark wit and hilariously uncomfortable situations. His performance continues to prove why he remains a comedy legend.

Then, there was the dynamic duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu). Their brilliant chemistry as a pair of amateur sleuths added a mix of mystery and humor to their crime-solving podcast adventures, reminding us of the charm and joy these comedy veterans bring to the screen. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX) completed the list of talented nominees. His role as Bear Smallhill, a teenager on a Native American reservation, gave the show its heart. Woon-A-Tai’s performance brought both humor and depth, capturing the essence of navigating teenage life with authenticity and warmth.

You can watch The Bear on Hulu and stay tuned at Collider for more Emmys news.

The Bear 4 10 Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragedy. As he navigates the chaotic environment of the small kitchen, Carmy must manage the struggles of turning around the failing business while dealing with his own grief and personal demons. The series dives deep into the intense world of culinary arts, highlighting the challenges of running a restaurant, the bonds formed among staff, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Release Date June 23, 2022 Cast Oliver Platt Jeremy Allen White , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Ayo Edebiri , Lionel Boyce , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Writers Christopher Storer Expand

