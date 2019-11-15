‘Irishman’ May Get Last Laugh Over ‘Joker’ in Best Actor Race – ‘For Your Consideration’

0

On this week’s For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider examine the Best Actor category and whether The Irishman star Robert De Niro will get the last laugh over his Joker co-star Joaquin Phoenix. The panel agrees that both actors will be nominated this year, so who could give them a run for their money?

For starters, there’s Adam Driver, who turns in a career-best performance in Marriage Story, and Leonardo DiCaprio, whose portrayal of a fading movie star whose best days are behind him in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood could resonate with older Academy members.

As for that fifth slot, it’s totally up for grabs, and Scott, Perri and Jeff are all backing different ponies at this stage in the race. Scott likes Antonio Banderas to score his first Oscar nomination for Pain and Glory, while Perri rallies behind Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler, who goes to some dark places as a compulsive gambler. Meanwhile, Jeff points out that Clint Eastwood has directed five actors to Academy Awards, and he suspects that up-and-comer Paul Walter Hauser could surprise with his turn as the title character in Richard Jewell.

There are a ton of others in the mix, from the Netflix duo of Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) to younger actors like Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Michael B. Jordan (Just Mercy), not to mention both 1917 stars Dean-Charles Chapman and George Mackay, so make sure to tune in to FYC all season long as they chronicle who’s up and who’s down in the Oscar race.

And finally, Collider recently announced a partnership with ArcLight Cinemas that will bring a FYC Screening Series to ArcLight Hollywood, where Scott, Perri and Jeff will interview key talent from Hollywood's top awards contenders.

