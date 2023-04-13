The eyes are the windows to the soul - and to a great acting performance. The best actors can convey so much with just a glance, a stare, or a well-timed tear. The eyes can also convey emotions that contrast with what the character is expressing with their words or the rest of their body language.

Recently, Redditors got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which actors are the most skilled at performing with just their eyes. Their picks range from comedians to classically-trained actors.

10 Matthew Macfadyen

Image via HBO

Matthew Macfadyen is probably best known as Tom from Succession, but he's played a range of roles on stage, TV, and in film. He delivered especially memorable performances in Pride and Prejudice, Anna Karenina, and The Three Musketeers. Not to mention, he's terrific in the mini-series Quiz as Major Charles Ingram, a man who cheated his way to winning Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Macfadyen brings depth and nuance to all these characters, whether playing romantic leads, antiheroes, or historical figures. "I swear Tom Wambsgans has some of the saddest eyes on television," u/b1gmouth said. "Even when he's smiling and laughing, his eyes are so incredibly sad."

9 Bill Hader

Bill Hader has been delivering hilarious facial expressions since his days on Saturday Night Live and shows no signs of stopping. He went on to lend his comedic talents to Superbad, Trainwreck, and It Chapter Two, where he also explored a more serious, authentic character.

Hader took this blend of comedy and drama to the next level with Barry, in which he plays an emotionally stunted hitman learning to be an actor. According to u/TrveAshwin, he's "a masterful eye actor" in the part. With his sharp wit, impeccable comedic timing, and tremendous heart, Hader has become one of the most watchable stars on TV.

8 Tony Leung

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung has among the most expressive eyes in film. He uses them to great effect in several projects directed by Wong Kar-wai, like Chungking Express, In The Mood For Love, and The Grandmaster. He excels in dramas but is also magnetic in action movies such as the cult crime classic Hardboiled and, most recently, Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

"I just watched In The Mood For Love for the first time, and I feel like it unlocked a piece of my soul. What an insanely well-crafted movie," said u/IsRude. "I knew I liked Tony Leung, but Good God was he fantastic in that movie."

7 Ciarán Hinds

Irish actor Ciarán Hinds is known for his ability to convey intense emotions with subtlety, and he has been described as a master of the "slow burn" performance. He's particularly great at delivering a withering stare or intense gaze.

His best performances include realistic turns in Road to Perdition, Munich, and There Will Be Blood. He taps into his quirkier side in his roles in Harry Potter and Game of Thrones. "Just did a rewatch of HBO's Rome. The amount of skillful acting and nuance in character facial and eye movements is amazing," says u/rosebudthesled7. "They never say what they can portray. The whole cast was spectacular but special shoutout to Ciarán Hinds."

6 Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy is an acclaimed English actor known for his distinctive voice. He began his career in the theater before making the transition to film and television, where he quickly gained recognition for his captivating performances. Many critics have praised his ability to bring charm and humor to even the most serious roles.

Since then, Nighy has appeared in a variety of films, including Love Actually, Living, and Pirates of the Caribbean. In the latter, his face is made up almost entirely of CGI, meaning that his eyes are the only part of him that are actually him. "Dude had two movies of tentacle beard and still was super emotive," said u/ArcadianBlueRogue.

5 Aubrey Plaza

"Ooh, I feel like Aubrey Plaza kills this! Especially in White Lotus," says u/teddykoch. They're absolutely right. Aubrey Plaza has made a name for herself with her knack for deadpan humor and a dismissive facial expression, most notably on Parks and Recreation. Her character April Ludgate is famous for her expressive glances directly to the camera.

In addition to her work in film and TV, Plaza is also an accomplished writer and comedian, with a number of stand-up comedy specials and sketch comedy shows to her name. She also showed off her more dramatic side with last year's Emily the Criminal, an excellent crime drama about a broke young woman struggling to get by.

4 Paul Mescal

One of the biggest rising stars of the moment, Paul Mescal first gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Connell in the hit series Normal People. He was praised for his raw and emotionally charged performance.

"Paul Mescal is so great at expressing thoughts and emotion with the most subtle of body language," said u/BalsamicBasil. "Maybe it's not his eyes specifically, but his eyes are a part of it. After watching Normal People, I knew he was perfectly cast for Aftersun just from seeing the trailer. Very similar vibe."

3 Edward Norton

Edward Norton began his career in the mid-1990s, earning critical acclaim for his breakout role as an altar boy accused of murder in Primal Fear. Since then, he has repeatedly demonstrated his chameleonic ability to disappear into various characters, from the brooding neo-Nazi in American History X to the charming and witty Narrator in Fight Club.

His eyes are a key part of all these performances, whether he's using them to convey vulnerability (Fight Club), stupidity (Knives Out), or rage (The Incredible Hulk). Or, indeed, menace. "That stare right before that scene in American History X...." said u/oldscotch.

2 Matt Smith

Image via HBO

Matt Smith first made his mark as the eleventh incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who. He brought a unique energy and charisma to the role and quickly became a fan favorite. Smith has since gone on to showcase his range in various projects, including his acclaimed performance as Prince Philip in The Crown.

With his ability to inhabit multifaceted characters, coupled with his natural charm, Smith has firmly established himself as one of the leading TV actors of the moment. "This might be a weird one but Matt Smith from House of the Dragon," said u/Estimate-Mountain. "He manages to create a lot of fun expressions with his eyes even though he doesn't have eyebrows lol."

1 Diane Morgan

Diane Morgan is a British actress, writer, and comedian, and an undisputed master of funny looks. She is hilarious alongside Ricky Gervais in David Brent: Life on the Road and After Life. Her best performance, however, is as her character Philomena Cunk, a dim-witted faux-journalist who muddles her way through complex topics.

In shows like Cunk on Britain and Cunk on Earth, Morgan interviews various experts about serious issues but responds with absurd and goofy theories of her own. Like Sacha Baron Cohen, she produces humor by engaging with real people while in character. In particular, she's great at twisting or undermining people's words with just a subtle glance to the audience. Morgan remains something of a hidden gem and cult comedian, but her shows are well worth watching for fans of offbeat comedy.

