Some say the era of the movie star is over, but the best performers still have the power to elevate a movie and bring fans to the theater. With this in mind, Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently got together to discuss which actors were the signature star of each decade. Their picks reflect the way the definition of a movie star has evolved, in step with the zeitgeist.

The silent clowns like Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton gave way to the stoicism of Humphrey Bogart and the fast-talking wit of Cary Grant, then the every-man appeal of Tom Hanks and the easy charm of Leonardo DiCaprio. It'll be fascinating to see what the new generation of screen legends brings to the table - though they certainly have big shoes to fill.

10 1920s - Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin was the greatest of the silent movie stars, who found international fame with his memorable blend of physical comedy and poignant storytelling. He's most well-known for his Tramp character, but his masterpiece might be The Great Dictator, a searing commentary on fascism and tyranny.

RELATED: 10 Best Creature Features of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb

Redditor Dragava praised Chaplin for his diverse talents, his emotional range, and his undeniable influence on his medium. "[Chaplin] directed, composed, and acted. He could be hilarious and tragic. He propelled silent cinema forward," they said.

9 1930s - James Cagney

Image via Warner Bros.

James Cagney had many famous roles in the 1930s, specializing in mean, menacing characters in movies like The Public Enemy and Angels With Dirty Faces. He stood out with his distinctive voice, energetic performance style, and knack for deadpan delivery.

RELATED: The 10 Best Movie Cameos, According to Reddit

Cagney also excelled at dancing and musical roles, winning an Oscar for Yankee Doodle Dandy. Not for nothing, Orson Wellesonce described him as "maybe the greatest actor who ever appeared in front of a camera". "[Cagney was] electric to watch [and] performed in a way far ahead of the times he was working in," said user Dragava.

8 1940s - Humphrey Bogart

Image via Warner Bros.

Multiple Redditors mentioned Humphrey Bogart and for good reason. He was the epitome of the rugged and enigmatic leading man, renowned for his gravelly voice and brooding demeanor. Although he played the strong silent type, Bogart also brought a surprising amount of vulnerability to most of his characters.

RELATED: The 10 Best Movies Of 2007, Ranked

In particular, he had a fruitful creative partnership with director John Huston, a collaboration that reached its apex with Casablanca. Bogart's portrayal of Rick Blaine, a cynical American expatriate caught up in a web of romance and political intrigue, has become synonymous with romantic heroism.

7 1950s - Marlon Brando

Marlon Brando rose to fame with his lead role as the tormented, brutish Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire, a performance that set a new standard for realism and method acting. He then upped the ante with On the Waterfront, playing an ex-prizefighter wrestling with his conscience, for which he won the Academy Award.

It's safe to say that Brando was one of the most influential performers of all time, helping to establish the conventions of modern screen acting. As a result, several Redditors named him the best of the '50s. "[He was] arguably the OG method actor. Again, he developed a style that was way ahead of his time," said user Dragava.

6 1960s - Sidney Poitier

User Dragava picked Sidney Poitier as the standout actor of the 1960s. This decade was the high point of Poitier's career, seeing him turn in memorable lead performances in critically acclaimed films like A Raisin In the Sun and Lilies of the Field.

He made history in 1964 as the first Black actor to win the Best Actor Oscar, but 1967 was truly his landmark year. In that year, he starred in To Sir, With Love, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and In the Heat of the Night, all of which have become classics.

5 1970s - Jack Nicolson

Image via United Artists

The 1970s were a great era for cinema. Stars and filmmakers were pushing the boundaries and unleashing their creativity, resulting in scores of classics. No one embodies this trend better than Jack Nicholson. He was that decade's quintessential charming anti-hero, pioneering his own unique style that was larger than life yet still believable.

"[Nicholson] had a golden run of spectacular films this decade including Five Easy Pieces, Chinatown, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Versatile, ferocious, poignant," said Redditor Dragava. "There’s just something about '70s Nicholson that floors me every time."

4 1980s - Harrison Ford

"[The] '80s has to belong to Harrison Ford," said user Remarkable_Major7710. It's hard to argue. Ford was on fire at the time, playing everything from swashbuckling adventurers to hard-boiled detectives.

He appeared in both commercial juggernauts and critical darlings, including the Star Wars movies, Indiana Jones, Blade Runner, and Peter Weir's Witness. His work in Dial of Destiny proves that he's still got it, 40 years later.

3 1990s - Tom Hanks

The '90s belonged to Tom Hanks. He was everywhere, appearing in beloved dramas, rom-coms, space adventures, kids' movies, and even Stephen King adaptations. His range was and is incredible, and his down-to-earth warmth won him legions of fans.

"[Hanks] went from sitcom to comedic '80s movie star to multiple Oscar wins for dramatic performances in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. Nominated for Big, Saving Private Ryan, etc," said user tomandshell.

2 2000s - Daniel Day-Lewis

Image via Paramount Vantage

Although he's retired, Daniel Day-Lewis still casts a long shadow over cinema. Few actors have been able to match him in terms of intensity or quality. He's famous for his devotion to method acting and for being selective about his roles, with the result that he only appeared in a handful of movies but was terrific in all of them.

The 2000s saw him terrifying audiences as Bill the Butcher in Gangs of New York, threatening to drink milkshakes in There Will Be Blood, as well as playing more sympathetic characters in Nine and The Ballad of Jack and Rose. "Daniel Day-Lewis owns that decade by a mile," said Redditor KnotSoSalty. "Has [he] ever given a bad performance?" mused user McSmackthe1st.

1 2010s - Leonardo DiCaprio

User KidCharlemagne71 picked Leonardo DiCaprio as the king of the 2010s. Since the 1990s, DiCaprio has evolved from wunderkind to teen heartthrob to veritable movie star. Now he's one of Hollywood's most dependable performers. During the first half of the 2010s, he chased Oscar glory with zeal, taking on a string of challenging roles.

His output during this decade is unbelievable: Shutter Island, Inception, Django Unchained, The Great Gatsby, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Revenant, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 2020s look like they might be just as good: he already has Don't Look Up under his belt, and Killers of the Flower Moon looks set to add another classic to his filmography.

NEXT: The 30 Best Sci-Fi Movies of All Time, Ranked