Regardless of your stance on which film was better, Glass Onion or its 2019 predecessor, viewers can agree that Rian Johnson's Knives Out films always have a stellar cast.

RELATED: Great Rian Johnson Films To Watch After 'Glass Onion'

From former wrestlers, rom-com stars, Broadway icons, and up-and-coming silver screen stars, the ensemble casts featured in both the first and second Knives Out are a special kind of perfection all films should aspire to, and something fans can only hope will be matched (if not surpassed) with a third film or any future installments.

Donald Glover

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Over the course of his incredibly diverse career, Donald Glover has proved he can do it all when it comes to acting. From Troy Barnes, the goofball ex-footballer in Community, to Earn in Atlanta, and Star Wars' Lando Calrissian, Glover's adaptability makes him perfect for the twists and turns viewers have come to expect from the murder mystery series, something Johnson could surely utilize in a delectable reveal.

RELATED: 'Atlanta': Every Season Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score

And, of course, no fan would object to Glover appearing in a Ransom-esque cream knit sweater or perhaps a surprising cameo from Danny Pudi for a special edition of "Troy and Abed in the Morning."

Keke Palmer

Image via Universal

Time and time again, Keke Palmer has proved she is an absolute delight, with the comedic brilliance to lighten up any situation she finds herself in and the charisma that makes it simply impossible to dislike her. With her gift for comebacks and storytelling, as well as the ease with which she breaks out into song (as exemplified through the Megan Thee Stallion song she blessed viewers with at the Met Gala), Palmer is quick under pressure and just an all-around blast.

This unarming charm would make Palmer a perfect shock reveal as the film's murderer, with her humorous theatricality placing her alongside Ransom and Miles Bron in what fans can only hope, is a long list of brilliant Knives Out villains.

Jennifer Lawrence

Image via Lionsgate

Everyone knows Jennifer Lawrence can act, and they probably have the rolled-up Hunger Games posters in their cupboard to show for it. Knives Out would be a perfect opportunity for Lawrence to flex her acting muscles to her fullest beyond properties geared for young adults.

RELATED: From 'Don't Look Up' to 'Red Sparrow': 7 Best Jennifer Lawrence Performances, Ranked

Serving as a well-earned break for Lawrence from the heartbreaking or psychologically traumatizing roles she frequents, Knives Out could be a chance to play a dry-witted, entitled, and entirely unbothered character reminiscent of Kate Hudson's role in Glass Onion, but with the unfiltered humor shown in Lawrence's many talk show appearances.

Gaten Matarazzo

Source: Netflix

With Stranger Things ending, Gaten Matarazzo will need a role that utilizes his boy genius capabilities, unmatched wit, and all-too-lovable grin. Where other Stranger Things costars have found further fame in other film series roles such as It and Enola Holmes, Matarazzo should be the next of the child protégés to go beyond the Duffer Brothers' wing.

What better way to find his own and leave Steve Harrington's love and care while displaying his acting prowess and keenly curious mind than by working alongside Benoir Blanc to solve the next thrilling mystery?

Elliot Page

If there's one thing Elliot Page can do, it's shocking viewers by playing an unexpected villain, as viewers have certainly enjoyed Page's role as Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy. But Page has also shown time and time again that he has an excellent sense of comedic timing and a genuine heart, able to make viewers laugh and cry.

While his role as Viktor may make him the perfect Knives Out villain, it's Page's time to return to a role that is uncomplicated and lovable, reminiscent of the ordinariness of Juno MacGuff or Bliss Cavendar. Perhaps he could be the philanthropic bachelor or the heartthrob who's had his heart broken. Whatever it is, he'll certainly be one to look out for, and he's got the roller derby experience to prove it.

Jim Rash

Image via Universal Pictures

Despite how controversial this may sound, Jim Rash was born to play a villain. Specifically, a Knives Out villain. His capacity for flamboyant comedic brilliance and his ability to play the annoyed side character tired of his present circumstances make him the perfect choice for a Knives Out film.

His exuberant humor would bring the film series to new comedic heights, and his larger-than-life past as Community's Dean Pelton would surely set the costume department an exciting challenge. Or perhaps, he could go in an entirely different direction, in plain clothes more reminiscent of the psychotic brilliance of Eisenberg in The Social Network. Whatever it is, it needs to happen and soon.

Awkwafina

Awkwafina has the acting range to enable her to fill the whole ensemble of a Rian Johnson film, and perhaps one day she will, but for now, viewers can hope for just one character. Whether it's the calm and collected brains of the group, the quick-witted cool girl, or the larger-than-life comedic live wire, Awkwafina could easily slot into any role in the Knives Out universe.

RELATED: The 10 Best A24 Comedies Based on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer

Awkwafina has also proven, through her role in The Farewell, that heartfelt dramatic acting is not beyond her grasp, something she could definitely further explore in a role reminiscent of Ana de Armas in the first film or perhaps in a way that is entirely unique to her, something Rian Johnson could deliver given his knack for uniquely colorful characters.

Darren Criss

Image via Fox

Anyone who has seen Ryan Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace will understand this casting decision entirely, with no questions asked. Darren Criss' capacity to play the killer and his history as the lovable, bow-tie webow-tie-wearingr powerhouse make him an absolute wildcard, an actor whose role in a Knives Out film could be taken in any direction.

Rian Johnson would be remiss to pass on this absolute treasure who, despite his Emmy Award win, is largely untapped in the world of the big screen. It's time for Darren Criss to continue to prove that he can do more than deliver a stellar rendition of Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" and blow viewers away with an acting performance so good they'll want to break out into song, bow-tie, or no bow-tie.

Jason Schwartzman

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

In an alternate reality, Max Fischer from Wes Anderson's Rushmore grew up to be a brilliant, though morally dubious billionaire, similar to Miles Bron but with the refined intelligence level to enable him to form correct sentences and hang paintings the right way up.

His extracurricular skill set would certainly make him a threat. From kung fu to fencing, as well as debating and, of course, beekeeping, Schwartzman's role as Max Fischer has equipped him with the vast knowledge to tackle any bizarre and shocking Knives Out adventure. But in an ideal world, Fischer has grown up to be a celebrated playwright, perhaps even writing and directing the events of the murder mystery himself.

Henry Golding

As seen in his role as uber-wealthy Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians, Henry Golding is well acquainted with the luxurious and exuberant lifestyle Johnson tends to showcase in his films. Additionally, his irresistible charm and good looks, appreciated by audiences repeatedly in his rom-com roles, would make his Knives Out devilry all the more shocking.

Golding's performance in a Knives Out film could encapsulate the suave romantic lead qualities viewers have come to know and love with the wild unpredictability and sinister ambition of Dry Eye from The Gentlemen. In other words, he can do it all, and he should, preferably in a white tuxedo with a drink in hand and a hidden contempt for Detective Benoit Blanc.

KEEP READING:'Glass Onion': All the Easter Eggs Hidden in Rian Johnson's Mystery