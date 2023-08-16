There are many people with the first name Tom, Thomas, or Tommy. Tom was apparently a top 10 name, popularity-wise, for boys born between 1931 and 1966, remaining consistently popular over that period. It doesn't seem to have gone completely out of style at any point, and the number of famous Toms in the film industry makes that rather apparent, too, as plenty of famous legends of the silver screen go by that first name.

By no means are the following people the only notable Toms dominating Hollywood, as there are too many to keep track of. What follows will also stick to people known for acting, meaning directors like Tom Hooper, composers like Thomas Newman, and any other non-acting Toms will, unfortunately, be left out. As far as actors go, it's hard to deny that those below are some of the biggest Toms in Hollywood history.

10 Tom Cruise

Image via Paramount Pictures

It's difficult to know where to start with Tom Cruise. He's been prominent since the early 1980s, a huge star since the mid-to-late 1980s, and has remained fiercely committed to being one of the greats in action movies. Even at more than 60 years old, he's still willing to take risks and perform stunts for movies like those in the largely great Mission: Impossible series and 2022's Top Gun: Maverick.

RELATED: Every Movie Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Ranked

More than just about any other actor working today, Tom Cruise seems unwilling to age or settle down with the sorts of roles he takes on, pushing himself seemingly further with every new movie. He's been a superstar for decades and continues to be popular, having acclaimed dramatic performances, scene-stealing roles in comedies, and plenty of great action movie roles.

9 Tom Hanks

Image via Warner Bros.

He's a few years older than fellow Tom, Tom Cruise, but Tom Hanks has been around for a similar amount of time and is similarly legendary. Hanks is best known for his dramatic roles and is less of an action star than Cruise. His level of popularity is comparable, and he notably won two acting Oscars back-to-back in the 1990s (for 1993's Philadelphia and then for 1994's Forrest Gump).

He's an inherently likable actor and typically excels in everyman roles. However, he's also been able to play less-than-great people (see anti-hero roles like in Road to Perdition or his divisive villainous turn in Elvis). You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't like or appreciate Hanks as an actor, in all honesty.

8 Tom Hardy

Few actors have the commanding screen presence to pull off acting in a movie where no one else is seen on-screen, but that's just what Tom Hardy did to great effect in 2013's Locke. The movie is essentially Hardy sitting in a car talking to various people over the phone, with its sole on-screen actor's screenplay and acting prowess making things surprisingly riveting.

Of course, it's far from the only memorable Tom Hardy performance. He showed off what he could in the bizarrely compelling Bronson, chewed scenery as the villainous Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, and did much without saying much as the title character in Mad Max: Fury Road. With a magnetic screen presence present in whatever role he plays, Hardy proves hard to look away from.

7 Tom Holland

Image via Marvel

Tom Holland holds the distinction of being in half-a-dozen MCU movies (playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and having none of them be bad. The MCU's had its ups and downs, but Holland's run within it so far has been very successful, and he's made for a great live-action Spider-Man (and one who was genuinely easy to buy as a teenager, thanks to Holland's youthful appearance).

RELATED: MCU Tropes ‘Iron Man’ Established That Became Franchise Staples

Outside the MCU, he gave an impressive performance alongside Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts in the harrowing 2012 disaster film The Impossible. Also, he had a voice role in Locke (speaking to fellow Tom, Tom Hardy): he's perhaps the youngest of the big-name Hollywood Toms out there and will likely continue to have a bright acting future ahead of him.

6 Tommy Lee Jones

Few actors are as compelling while playing grumpy men as Tommy Lee Jones is. And yes, he goes by Tommy, while everyone else who's already been mentioned tends to go by Tom... but Tommy Lee Jones is too good of an actor to let such a distinction prevent his work from being celebrated here.

This Tommy can be an honorable Tom for now, with an undeniably fantastic filmography that includes movies like The Fugitive (for which he won an Oscar), JFK, No Country for Old Men, and Men in Black. He never turns in an underwhelming performance and is the rare actor who seems to perfectly understand every role he takes on.

5 Tom Hiddleston

Image via Marvel

Tom Holland wasn't the first Tom to make waves in the MCU, as English actor Tom Hiddleston had him beat by a few years. His star-making role was that of Loki, the brother of Thor, with him giving a good performance in the decent 2011 movie Thor, before stealing the show and becoming a truly great villain in The Avengers, released in 2012.

Like Holland, Hiddleston's filmography goes much deeper than superhero movies, with the actor also impressing in movies like Crimson Peak, Only Lovers Left Alive, and Kong: Skull Island. He's most recently been the star of his own MCU TV show, Loki, which has been one of the better-received shows of its kind on Disney+ so far.

4 Tom Hulce

Image via Orion Pictures

Surely one of the most underrated actor Toms out there, Tom Hulce is best known for the performances he gave toward the start of his career. He first rose to prominence with a role in the classic 1978 comedy Animal House, and then also starred as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in the 1984 classic Amadeus, a movie which won an Oscar for Best Picture and saw Hulce getting a nomination for Best Actor.

RELATED: Director's Cuts That Are Much Longer Than the Theatrical Cuts, Ranked by Runtime

He's stepped away from film acting in recent years but has left behind a considerable legacy for his early work, as well as later performances of his, including turns in the 1989 comedy Parenthood and his role voicing Quasimodo in 1996's The Hunchback of Notre Dame. His filmography may not be huge, but his bombastic performance in Amadeus alone makes up for it.

3 Tom Selleck

While Tom Selleck might be best known for his TV work, including lead roles in the 1980s series Magnum P.I. and the ongoing series Blue Bloods, he's also popped up in plenty of movies. These mostly consist of comedies, like the relatively groundbreaking In & Out and the not quite as groundbreaking (but still popular) Three Men and a Baby.

He's still an incredibly popular American actor. He has had a consistent and fruitful career, mainly thanks to his reliability in carrying more than one television show throughout his time as an actor. At 78 years old, he's one of the most persistent Toms in acting and doesn't show any signs of slowing down any time soon.

2 Tom Waits

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

First and foremost, it should be stressed that Tom Waits is most influential within the music world rather than the movie/TV world. He's consistently been one of the best singer-songwriters of the past half-century, releasing countless compelling (and usually offbeat) albums like Rain Dogs (1985), Bone Machine (1992), and Closing Time (1973), to name just a few of his best.

At the same time, Waits is also a surprisingly great actor and the kind who'll often only show up for a scene or two yet completely steal the show in that time. He's also collaborated with some all-time great directors, including The Coen Brothers (for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Paul Thomas Anderson (for Licorice Pizza), and Jim Jarmusch (for various films, including Down by Law).

1 Tom Wilkinson

Tom Wilkinson is a British actor who's nevertheless achieved popularity outside Britain and has appeared in countless American films. He usually shows up in supporting roles and has two Oscar nominations for acting (one for 2001's In the Bedroom and the other for 2007's Michael Clayton).

He might be most well-known for playing mob boss Carmine Falcone in 2005's Batman Begins, with other recognizable roles in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Grand Budapest Hotel. He's a quiet and unassuming actor who still manages to leave an impact, no matter the size of the role, ultimately bringing a level of class and gravitas to whatever film he's featured in.

KEEP READING: From De Niro to Pattinson: Ranking the Best Roberts To Grace the Big Screen