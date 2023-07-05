Often, movies or shows will feature flashbacks where we see the younger version of a certain character. Usually, the actors bear only a slight resemblance, and the audience's imagination has to do a lot of heavy lifting. However, now and then, the casting is so spot-on, the actors so alike in both appearance and mannerisms, that it really does seem as if we're watching the actor's younger self.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which movies and shows have the best casting when it comes to the younger version of a character. They came up with some solid picks, from Indiana Jones to Yellowjackets.

10 River Phoenix — 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' (1989)

In the opening sequence of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, River Phoenix appears as the young Indy. We witness a formative stage for the adventurous archaeologist as a teenage Indiana finds himself on a perilous expedition in search of a precious artifact. Phoenix is totally believable in the role, from his appearance to his way of speaking. His portrayal also adds depth to the character, providing insight into the experiences that shaped Indiana Jones into the hero we know and love.

"It's amazing casting. Not only do the looks match but the acting skills are not compromised in the slightest," said user Born9493. "[Phoenix] also nailed Harrison Ford’s smirk and other mannerisms," added Redditor riegpsych325

9 Josh Brolin — 'Men in Black 3' (2012)

"Josh Brolin was amazing as a younger Tommy Lee Jones in MIB 3," said Redditor bootlegvader. They're absolutely right. In Men in Black 3, Agent J (Will Smith) discovers that Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) has been erased from existence by an alien criminal named Boris the Animal (Jemaine Clement). To save his partner and restore the timeline, Agent J must travel back to 1969, where he teams up with the younger version of Agent K.

Brolin steals the show here as the young Agent K, seamlessly embodying Jones's mannerisms, voice, and stoic charm. He rightly received critical acclaim for his performance. In particular, Brolin has a knack for imitating voices, as he proved in Oliver Stone's W., in which he played George W. Bush.

8 Michael Conner Humphreys — 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

User ChicagoShadow's pick for the best casting of a character's younger self was "the little kid version of Forrest Gump." "Tom Hanks said he patterned his speech after that kid's vocal tics since it was easier than doing it the other way around," they said. He's referring to Michael Conner Humphreys, who is terrific as the young Forrest.

In the role, Humphreys has an endearing Southern drawl and radiates innocence, so it's impossible not to like him. He is great alongside Hanna R. Hall as the young Jenny, making for some of the most iconic and emotional scenes in '90s cinema.

7 Rob Lowe — 'Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me' (1999)

The second Austin Powers movie follows the eccentric British spy (Mike Myers) as he travels back in time to the swinging '60s to stop his arch-nemesis, Dr. Evil (also played by Myers). Rob Lowe shows up as the younger version of Number 2 (Robert Wagner), Dr. Evil's right-hand man. Lowe reveals himself to be a gifted mimic — his impersonation of Wagner is pitch-perfect.

"I think it is about as perfect as it is possible to be without using the same person," said user francisdavey. "Credit to Rob so for perfectly recreating Robert’s speaking style and mannerisms," said Redditor Uranus_Hz. "He literally became a young Robert Wagner," replied user Jimmyg100.

6 Troy Gentile — 'Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny' (2006)

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny is a rock-infused comedy about two aspiring musicians, JB (Jack Black) and KG (Kyle Gass) who set out on a quest to acquire a mythical guitar pick said to possess extraordinary powers.

Troy Gentile appears in a flashback as Black's younger self, delivering a solid performance with impeccable comedic timing. He also plays a young Jack Black in Nacho Libre, released the same year. "Young Jack Black in The Pick of Destiny is spot on!" said user Reverend-Skeeve simply.

5 Chris Pine — 'Star Trek' (2009)

With 2009's Star Trek, J.J. Abrams rebooted the iconic franchise with a brand-new cast. The plot unfolds as a Romulan ship, commanded by the vengeful Nero (Eric Bana), emerges from the future, seeking to alter the course of history. In response, the young crew of the USS Enterprise, including the brilliant Spock (Zachary Quinto) and the fiery Dr. McCoy (Karl Urban), come together under the leadership of James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) to stop Nero's destructive plans.

At the center of the film is Pine's portrayal of Kirk as a young and rebellious Starfleet cadet destined for greatness. He had gigantic shoes to fill given William Shatner's famed work in the role, but Pine succeeds in breathing new life into the character while still capturing his essence. "Chris Pine as Kirk was some inspired casting," said Redditor freedomhighway.

4 Michael Fassbender — 'X-Men: First Class' (2011)

X-Men: First Class is an origin story delving into the backstory of the most famous mutants. Set during the 1960s at the height of the Cold War, it focuses on Erik Lehnsherr's (Michael Fassbender) transformation from a tormented Holocaust survivor into Magneto, one of the most complex and formidable mutants in the X-Men universe.

Fassbender fleshes out what could have been a two-dimensional part with believable intensity, rage, and vulnerability, more than living up to Ian McKellen's performance. "The most recent X-Men movies have done a great job of casting younger versions of the characters from the original trilogy," said user Hagsnot. "Fassbender is fantastic as Magneto. Still waiting for the Magneto Nazi hunting series that should've been made," added Redditor SnoopDeLaRoup.

3 Finn Wolfhard — 'It' (2017)

"Finn Wolfhard and Bill Hader were a great casting to the same character at different ages," said Redditor Getupkid1284. This choice is a little different, as Wolfhard actually played young Richie before Hader played his adult self, but it still deserves praise. Wolfhard and Hader really do seem like the same person at different times, down to their looks, sense of humor, and especially their distinctive way of speaking.

Indeed, Hader's performance is a highlight of It Chapter Two, and he deservedly received a Saturn Award for his work. Interestingly, in a 2017 interview, before Hader had been cast, Wolfhard actually said that Hader would be his first choice to play his older self.

2 Marie-Sophie Nélisse — 'Yellowjackets' (2021-)

The TV show Yellowjackets follows two storylines. The first takes place in the 1990s, as a girls' soccer team crash lands in the wilderness where they struggle for months to survive. The second unfolds in the present day, with the survivors of the crash haunted by their past. The casting is truly impressive, as so many of the younger actors look and sound so much like their older counterparts.

"Yellowjackets has really done an excellent job casting people who are instantly recognizable as their older self," said Redditor CinnamonJ. "We honestly wondered if Christina Ricci was playing both parts for a minute," said user LazyCrocheter. "I think that the Shauna casting was even better," said user MaskedBandit77. Marie-Sophie Nélisse deserves high praise for her performance as the teenage version of Shauna, whose adult self is played by Melanie Lynskey.

1 Robert De Niro — 'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

The Godfather Part II switches between Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) in the 1950s and his father Vito's (Robert De Niro) early life in the 1900s, as he flees Sicily and begins a life of crime in the United States. It must have been intimidating to take on the character after Marlon Brando's towering performance, but De Niro more than rises to the occasion.

De Niro's performance is a tour de force, capturing Vito's complexity and quiet intensity while also adding some new dimensions to the character. Not to mention, he ably imitates Brando's iconic voice. It might be his best work. "I kept thinking for a better answer, but there wasn't," said user Mirabem.

